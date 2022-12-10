ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ABC News

Who are the 8 civilians joining a Japanese billionaire on SpaceX's moon trip?

By Sarah Beth Guevara
ABC News
ABC News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33LGt6_0jdj35aW00

Japanese billionaire and entrepreneur Yusaku Maezawa released the names of the eight people who will join him on a trip to the moon on a SpaceX spaceship next year.

SpaceX will send Maezawa, along with K-Pop star T.O.P and American DJ Steve Aoki, on a week-long trip to the moon and back in 2023 although a date has not yet been announced. Maezawa has dubbed the project #dearMoon.

While the dearMoon crew will not step foot on the moon, the members will orbit around the moon before returning back to earth.

"I can't miss this opportunity," said Aoki in a video released by dearMoon on Thursday. "My soul is begging for this."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pDuSa_0jdj35aW00
dearMoon - PHOTO: Japanese billionaire and entrepreneur Yusaku Maezawa released on Friday the names of eight people who will join him on a trip to the moon on a SpaceX spaceship next year.
MORE: Video Orion spacecraft passes moon, makes history

Other crew members include creative choreographer Yemi A.D., photographer Rhiannon Adam, YouTuber Tim Dodd, photographer Karim Iliya, filmmaker Brendan Hall, and actor Dev D. Joshi. The backup crew includes U.S.A. Olympian snowboarder Kaitlyn Farrington and Japanese dancer Miyu.

"The crew members are not millionaires; They are YouTubers, DJs, dancers, creative people, and photographers," said Assistant Professor of Engineering Niloofar Kamran told ABC News. "That makes a huge difference. They are neither rich nor are they scientists."

Kamran said she hopes her students see dearMoon as a way to show how well-rounded, creative people can do extraordinary things. Kamran said that in 50 years, commercial space will be accessible for anyone—not just millionaires and billionaires.

"Everything has to be commercialized, to be able to be to be useful for people, and we are we are taking steps toward that direction," said Kamran.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dNXqH_0jdj35aW00
dearMoon - PHOTO: Japanese billionaire and entrepreneur Yusaku Maezawa released on Friday the names of eight people who will join him on a trip to the moon on a SpaceX spaceship next year.

Maezawa said he selected the crew members out of a million applicants. The crew boasts geographic diversity including the United States, the Czech Republic, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Japan, South Korea and India.

In the dearMoon video, Maezawa said that he and Aoki became fast friends due to their similar age. He said that he has high expectations for Aoki.

"I hope [Aoki] will exhibit his leadership and become someone the crew can rely on," said Maezawa.

MORE: Artemis moon rocket set for launch early Wednesday after series of delays

The other Americans include Dodd, Hall, and Farrington. Maezawa called Dodd the "most famous space YouTuber" due to his channel, Everyday Astronaut. Maezawa said he's looking forward to seeing how Hall captures the personality of each crew member on film.

"When I got the call for dearMoon, I didn't think in a million years I'd be selected for this," said Hall. "Some of the most important parts of my life have been spent trying to capture the night sky; I never dreamed that I could be going up there."

Big Bang member T.O.P said he feels a great responsibility and pride in being the first Korean citizen to go to the moon.

"As a Korean artist, I want the moon to give people hope and make anyone with a dream feel that anything is possible," said T.O.P in the dearMoon video.

Dodd said that he's scared of going to the moon after seeing four starship prototypes explode.

"Seven years ago I bought a spacesuit as a joke to take pictures with, and now I'm going to be flying to the moon," Dodd said in the dearMoon video.

Kamran said that while Dodd may be nervous, the ship is incredibly safe after commercialized space companies have been taking "baby steps," to prove safety for years.

She said that the rocket is especially important because it is reusable, so other future astronauts will be able to potentially fly to the moon in the future.

"It's a big trip, so you're going to contribute to greenhouse gasses," said Kamran. "But it's a part of our advancement. We need to move that direction and at the same time, we need to work on the environmental aspects."

Maezawa said that he hopes his chosen crew members will take their experiences back for the betterment of humanity in a SpaceX press release.

"I love the moon," Maezawa told ABC News in 2018. "I like to do the things that never have been done before. So I want the challenge to go to the moon."

Comments / 3

Related
Daily Mail

Lost in space! Japan gives up becoming the fourth country to land on the moon after its lunar probe that launched aboard Artemis I went dark - the craft's solar power cells were facing AWAY from the sun

The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) is mourning the loss of its first lunar probe after its signal was lost when NASA's Artemis mission released it into space Wednesday evening. The OMOTENASHI probe was hit with communication failures when it separated from the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket because it...
Ars Technica

SpaceX set to launch two spacecraft to the Moon tonight

It has been a busy second half of the year for the Moon. Since late June, three US rockets have launched payloads to the Moon, and one more is set for early Friday morning. Across these four launches—two on SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket, one on Rocket Lab's Electron, and one on NASA's Space Launch System—there have been a total of 15 spacecraft sent to fly by the Moon, enter orbit, or land there. The most notable of these, of course, is NASA's Orion spacecraft, which is due to return to Earth on December 11.
FLORIDA STATE
Engadget

SpaceX's first civilian lunar mission will take BIGBANG'S T.O.P and DJ Steve Aoki to the Moon

Free Wireless Charger with 4-Week Food Supply Kit My Patriot Supply. Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa has picked his companions for SpaceX's first all-civilian mission to the Moon over a year after he put out a call for potential private astronauts. He chose eight crew members and two backups from various backgrounds to be part of the mission called "dearMoon," and while application was open to everyone, some of the names will likely stand out when you review the list. One of the people flying with Maezawa on SpaceX's Starship spacecraft is Choi Seung Hyun, better known as T.O.P. from the Korean boy band BIGBANG.
The Associated Press

K-pop star among 8 to join Japan tycoon Maezawa's moon trip

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa said Friday that K-pop star T.O.P will be among eight people who will join him on a flight around the moon on a SpaceX spaceship in the coming years. The Japanese tycoon launched plans for the lunar voyage in 2018, buying all the seats on the spaceship. He began taking applications from around the world in March 2021 for what will be his second space journey after his 12-day trip to the International Space Station on the Soyuz Russian spaceship last year. Maezawa has said the moon trip is aimed for 2023, but...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Teen who irked Elon Musk by tracking billionaires’ private jets says he’s been shadowbanned on Twitter

Jack Sweeney, the man behind the Twitter account tracking Elon Musk’s private jet, says the account has been “shadowbanned” following the Tesla CEO’s platform takeover. Mr Sweeney, a programmer who set up the account @ElonJet, said in a Twitter thread on Sunday that the platform had taken action against the automated account. He also said that an anonymous Twitter staffer told him that the plane-tracking account was “visibility limited/restricted to a severe degree internally” on 2 December. As of 12 December, the account has more than 517,000 followers. Mr Sweeney shared what seemed to be a message sent internally...
RadarOnline

Twitter's Former Head Of Trust & Safety Yoel Roth Forced To FLEE Home After Elon Musk Leaks Ex-Employee's PhD Thesis

Twitter's former head of trust and safety, Yoel Roth, was forced to flee his California home this week after Elon Musk leaked the ex-employee’s PhD thesis to the public, RadarOnline.com has learned.The shocking development comes just weeks after Musk officially took over Twitter in October, and Roth marked Musk’s latest target after the billionaire Tesla and SpaceX founder previously targeted Dr. Anthony Fauci.According to Daily Mail, Roth, 34, and his 44-year-old partner, Nicholas Madsen, were forced to leave their $1.1 million San Francisco Bay Area home over safety fears after Roth began receiving an influx of threats.The threats reportedly came...
CALIFORNIA STATE
ABC News

Prince Harry alleges 'institutional gaslighting,' says 'lies' protected Prince William in new Netflix docuseries trailer

Prince Harry and Meghan opened up about their decision to leave their senior royal roles in an explosive new trailer for their Netflix docuseries "Harry & Meghan." The trailer, released Monday, opens with footage of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in their royal roles with Harry saying, "I wonder what would've happened to us if we had not got out when we did."
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

SpaceX gives rival's internet satellites ride to orbit

SpaceX launched internet satellites for a competitor Thursday, stepping in to help after the London-based OneWeb company halted its flights with Russia over the invasion of Ukraine.The Falcon rocket blasted off at sunset with 40 mini satellites bound for polar orbit. They will expand OneWeb’s constellation to just over 500, nearly 80% of the planned total of about 630 satellites.Elon Musk's SpaceX has more than 3,200 Starlink satellites in orbit, providing high-speed, broadband internet to remote corners of the world. Amazon plans to launch the first of its internet satellites early next year from Cape Canaveral. With the market...
CAPE CANAVERAL, FL
Futurism

Billionaire Paying for Steve Aoki to Join Him on SpaceX Moon Vacation

Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa has announced the crew of his upcoming flight around the Moon on board a SpaceX Starship spacecraft, which includes legendary DJ and music producer Steve Aoki, K-pop star Choi Seung-hyun, and "Everyday Astronaut" YouTuber Tim Dodd. The crew of ten also includes two backup crew members,...
NBC Los Angeles

SpaceX Unveils ‘Starshield,' a Military Variation of Starlink Satellites

Elon Musk's SpaceX is expanding its Starlink satellite technology into military applications with a new business line called Starshield. "While Starlink is designed for consumer and commercial use, Starshield is designed for government use," the company wrote on its website. Few details are available about the intended scope and capabilities...
Interesting Engineering

‘World’s first’ steam-propelled spacecraft heads to the moon and beyond

In a world first, Japan's space agency announced it successfully used steam to propel a spacecraft toward the Moon. Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency's (JAXA) water-powered CubeSat spacecraft, EQUilibriUm Lunar-Earth point 6U (EQUULEUS), was launched on its way by NASA's Orion spacecraft, which recently broke a record for the farthest distance traveled by a human-rated spacecraft.
Outsider.com

Here’s When NASA Expects Humans Will Live on the Moon

With seemingly endless engine issues and tropical storms, it felt as though the Artemis 1 launch would never happen. Four failed attempts later, however, the day finally came. The uncrewed rocket successfully departed NASA‘s Kennedy Space Center on Wednesday, November 16, beginning its nearly 300,000-mile journey to the Moon.
ktalnews.com

NASA capsule flies over Apollo landing sites, heads home

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — NASA’s Orion capsule and its test dummies swooped one last time around the moon Monday, flying over a couple Apollo landing sites before heading home. Orion will aim for a Pacific splashdown Sunday off San Diego, setting the stage for astronauts on the...
SAN DIEGO, CA
ABC News

ABC News

942K+
Followers
199K+
Post
545M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy