Wake County, NC

Autopsy reveals slain Wake County deputy was shot 4 times

 3 days ago

An autopsy report revealed new details about the death of a Wake County Sheriff's deputy killed in the line of duty .

Deputy Ned Byrd was shot and killed in August. On Friday, the medical examiner's report showed Byrd was shot multiple times.

Byrd was shot three times in the head and one gunshot wound in the chest pierced through his protective vest.

RELATED: Warrants detail moments leading up to the killing of Wake County deputy

Byrd was killed while checking on some suspicious activity on Battle Bridge Road near Auburn Knightdale Road.

A grand jury indicted two brothers on murder charges. 29-year-old Arturo Marin-Sotelo and 25-year-old Alder Alfonso Marin-Sotelo.

Both Sotelos have pleaded not guilty in the case. If convicted they could face the death penalty or life in prison.

NOTE: Video is from a previous report and will be updated.

Comments / 1

