Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/15/22, Cincinnati Financial Corp. (Symbol: CINF), Ares Management Corp (Symbol: ARES), and CSG Systems International Inc. (Symbol: CSGS) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Cincinnati Financial Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.69 on 1/13/23, Ares Management Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.61 on 12/30/22, and CSG Systems International Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.265 on 12/29/22. As a percentage of CINF's recent stock price of $109.00, this dividend works out to approximately 0.63%, so look for shares of Cincinnati Financial Corp. to trade 0.63% lower — all else being equal — when CINF shares open for trading on 12/15/22. Similarly, investors should look for ARES to open 0.82% lower in price and for CSGS to open 0.44% lower, all else being equal.

1 DAY AGO