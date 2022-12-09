Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
News 8 KFMB
Search underway for suspect accused of shooting Chula Vista man in broad daylight
SAN DIEGO — Chula Vista police Tuesday identified a person of interest in the October fatal shooting of a man, and they asked for the public's help finding him. Angel Bojorquez, believed to be in his early to mid-20s, was named a person of interest in killing 38-year-old Chula Vista resident Eduardo Villasenor.
Person of interest sought in fatal shooting on E. Street in Chula Vista
Detectives with the Chula Vista Police Department have released an image of a man they believe is connected to a deadly shooting that claimed the life of a father of three nearly two months ago.
chulavistatoday.com
Authorities identifies person of interest in fatal Chula Vista shooting
The Chula Vista Police Department identified a person of interest in the fatal shooting of Eduardo Villasenor near the intersection of Broadway and E Street in Chula Vista. Authorities have identified Angel Bojorquez, who is believed to be in his early to mid-twenties, as the person of interest in the Oct. 26 fatal shooting of Eduardo Villasenor. The shooting occured near the intersection of Broadway and E Street in Chula Vista at around 10 a.m.
chulavistatoday.com
Suspect arrested for stabbing death of 17 year-old boy at a Chula Vista house party
An 18-year-old man was arrested for the murder of 17-year-old Mateo Castillo during a house party in early November, the Chula Vista Police Department announced. The U.S. Marshals San Diego Fugitive Task Force arrested 18-year-old James Mumper Jr. of San Diego on Dec. 9 at approximately 4:45 p.m. without incident. According to the Chula Vista Police Department, detectives worked alongside the San Diego County District Attorney’s office to obtain an arrest warrant in the days leading up to his arrest.
Murder Trial Ordered for Man, 26, Accused of Pushing Stranger into Oncoming Train
A man accused of killing another man by pushing him into an oncoming train at the Old Town Transit Center was ordered Monday to stand trial on a murder charge. Ryan Michael Rukstelis, 26, is accused of killing 68-year-old Santee resident Martin Andara on New Year’s Day. Police and prosecutors allege Rukstelis punched and pushed Andara, who fell into the side of a passing train. He died at the scene.
Girl, 17, Badly Injured in Seemingly Random Attack at Chula Vista Bus Stop
A man armed with some sort of cutting tool attacked a 17-year-old girl from behind Tuesday in an apparently random assault at a South Bay bus stop, seriously injuring her, authorities said. The unidentified assailant, described as a 50- to 60-year-old bearded man in a dark sweater, attacked the teen...
Arrest made in connection to deadly teen stabbing in Chula Vista
One person was arrested in connection to the stabbing death of a teenager at a South Bay house party, police said.
chulavistatoday.com
Teenager wounded after a man attacked her at a Chula Vista bus stop
A man with a knife attacked a 17-year-old girl a bus stop in Chula Vista Tuesday morning in and remains at-large, the Chula Vista Police Department warned. The man who attacked the 17-year-old girl with the knife at a bus stop near Broadway and H street in Chula Vista at approximately 8:08 a.m. is described by police as either Black or Hispanic with a beard. Witnesses reported seeing the man walking southbound on Broadway from H street following the incident.
Suspect Shoots, Wounds SDPD Officer, Holes Up in Mountain View Apartment Before Arrest
An auto-theft suspect opened fire on San Diego Police early Monday in a Mountain View-area neighborhood, wounding an officer, then holed up in a nearby apartment, prompting a nine-hour SWAT standoff that ended in his arrest. The events that led to the shooting, which left the officer with apparently non-life-threatening...
NBC San Diego
Mexican Mafia Sold Drugs, Staged Kidnappings at House in Encanto: Police and FBI in San Diego
The San Diego Police Department and the FBI arrested seven accused gang members and seized drugs and weapons from a so-called stash house in Encanto, which was the focal point of "Operation Scrapbusters." Six men and a woman with ties to the Mexican Mafia were taken into custody, accused of...
Man mentally competent to stand trial in death of Rolando veterinarian
SAN DIEGO — A judge has ruled the man accused of murdering a well-known veterinarian in Rolando is mentally competent to stand trial. Prosecutors said Dr. Clark Kelly, 88, was murdered in June during a burglary at his office on El Cajon Blvd. The 38-year-old defendant's murder trial had...
San Diego law enforcement take down crime ring connected to the Mexican Mafia
SAN DIEGO — San Diego police and the San Diego District Attorney's Office announced they've taken down a crime ring connected to the Mexican Mafia. The announcement was made during a news conference with several local law enforcement agencies as well as the FBI Tuesday morning. According to District...
SDPD officer shot in line of duty continues recovery in hospital
A San Diego Police officer who was shot multiple times in the line of duty during a pursuit in Barrio Logan Monday is still recovering in the hospital.
2 dogs found after being taken in car theft
Two dogs who were stolen last week during a carjacking have been found safe in the Little Italy neighborhood Monday, according to their owner.
Man charged in shooting that left SDPD officer injured in Barrio Logan
A man suspected of shooting a San Diego Police officer during a vehicle pursuit was taken into custody hours after barricading himself inside a Mountain View home Monday morning.
Woman who left reentry program for criminal offenders apprehended
A woman who walked away from a reentry program for criminal offenders in San Diego on Sunday has been apprehended, said the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.
Suspected Intoxicated Driver Arrested After Slamming into Patrol Car
A suspected intoxicated driver allegedly crashed head-on into an Oceanside Police Department patrol car with an officer inside it Tuesday, sending the driver and the officer to a hospital. The officer was monitoring traffic in the 1200 block of Vista Way just after 1:30 a.m. when the accident occurred, the...
Car slams head-on into Oceanside Police patrol car; DUI suspect arrested
A suspected drunken driver was arrested after Oceanside Police said he crashed his car head-on into a parked patrol vehicle early Tuesday morning.
Suspect in custody after stand-off, SDPD officer recovering after being shot
The suspect is in the hospital facing several charges, including attempted murder, according to SDPD.
Victim Fatally Shot in Escondido; Investigation Underway
A person was fatally shot in Escondido, and an investigation was underway Monday. The shooting was reported about 5:45 p.m. Sunday near Hickory Street and the flood control channel, Escondido police Lt. Suzanne Baeder said. Officers responded to the scene and found a Hispanic male suffering from gunshot wounds, according...
Comments / 0