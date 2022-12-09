The Chula Vista Police Department identified a person of interest in the fatal shooting of Eduardo Villasenor near the intersection of Broadway and E Street in Chula Vista. Authorities have identified Angel Bojorquez, who is believed to be in his early to mid-twenties, as the person of interest in the Oct. 26 fatal shooting of Eduardo Villasenor. The shooting occured near the intersection of Broadway and E Street in Chula Vista at around 10 a.m.

