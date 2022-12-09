ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chula Vista, CA

chulavistatoday.com

Authorities identifies person of interest in fatal Chula Vista shooting

The Chula Vista Police Department identified a person of interest in the fatal shooting of Eduardo Villasenor near the intersection of Broadway and E Street in Chula Vista. Authorities have identified Angel Bojorquez, who is believed to be in his early to mid-twenties, as the person of interest in the Oct. 26 fatal shooting of Eduardo Villasenor. The shooting occured near the intersection of Broadway and E Street in Chula Vista at around 10 a.m.
CHULA VISTA, CA
chulavistatoday.com

Suspect arrested for stabbing death of 17 year-old boy at a Chula Vista house party

An 18-year-old man was arrested for the murder of 17-year-old Mateo Castillo during a house party in early November, the Chula Vista Police Department announced. The U.S. Marshals San Diego Fugitive Task Force arrested 18-year-old James Mumper Jr. of San Diego on Dec. 9 at approximately 4:45 p.m. without incident. According to the Chula Vista Police Department, detectives worked alongside the San Diego County District Attorney’s office to obtain an arrest warrant in the days leading up to his arrest.
CHULA VISTA, CA
Times of San Diego

Murder Trial Ordered for Man, 26, Accused of Pushing Stranger into Oncoming Train

A man accused of killing another man by pushing him into an oncoming train at the Old Town Transit Center was ordered Monday to stand trial on a murder charge. Ryan Michael Rukstelis, 26, is accused of killing 68-year-old Santee resident Martin Andara on New Year’s Day. Police and prosecutors allege Rukstelis punched and pushed Andara, who fell into the side of a passing train. He died at the scene.
SANTEE, CA
chulavistatoday.com

Teenager wounded after a man attacked her at a Chula Vista bus stop

A man with a knife attacked a 17-year-old girl a bus stop in Chula Vista Tuesday morning in and remains at-large, the Chula Vista Police Department warned. The man who attacked the 17-year-old girl with the knife at a bus stop near Broadway and H street in Chula Vista at approximately 8:08 a.m. is described by police as either Black or Hispanic with a beard. Witnesses reported seeing the man walking southbound on Broadway from H street following the incident.
CHULA VISTA, CA
Times of San Diego

Victim Fatally Shot in Escondido; Investigation Underway

A person was fatally shot in Escondido, and an investigation was underway Monday. The shooting was reported about 5:45 p.m. Sunday near Hickory Street and the flood control channel, Escondido police Lt. Suzanne Baeder said. Officers responded to the scene and found a Hispanic male suffering from gunshot wounds, according...
ESCONDIDO, CA

