ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
gripped.com

Burly Conditions as Scottish Winter Climbing Starts

Winter climbing in Scotland is a lot different than in Canada in that there’s less ice, protection is almost always with trad gear and there’s a lot more tools on rock. There’s no better source for up-to-date news and information than Simon Richardson’s blog Scottish Winter. On Dec. 8, he said, “Once again, it’s been a slow start to the Scottish winter season and most of November was unseasonably mild… Winter started for real on Sunday December 4 with teams in action across the Cairngorms.”
gripped.com

A Conversation with Guy McNamee, the 2022 Canadian Nationals Double Champ

Guy McNamee is one of Canada’s top competition climbers. At the 2022 Canadian National Championships in late November, McNamee earned the title of double champ, winning gold in both bouldering and lead events. We recently sat down with him to get his thoughts on his time at the comp. We also touched on his weekly climbing routines, outdoor climbing, inspiring climbers, and his 2023 season.
discoveringmontana.com

17 Montana Mountain Ranges You Must Visit

Montana USA, Big Sky Country, is awash with dramatic mountain ranges. Running through the Western part of the state, you will find the Northern Rocky Mountains, and there are at least 100 mountain ranges and sub-ranges in Montana. The grandeur of these mountain ranges often renders those who visit, speechless.
MONTANA STATE
mansionglobal.com

Extreme Après Ski: Lavish Resort Homes Where You May Want to Skip the Slopes

When it’s time to take a break from the slopes, Kelly Wilkerson, her husband, Rick Wilkerson, and their guests ski straight to their Park City, Utah, home’s ski room. “Everyone can leave their boots on and come into the room, which has a storage system for 25 pairs of skis, boot dryers and USB chargers in every locker, plus a couch, music, and a bathroom if you just want a brief break before heading back out,” says Mr. Wilkerson, 55, who was in the oil-and-gas pipeline business. “Every surface outside and inside has radiant heat to melt the snow, so you can safely walk from the ski room to the 8-foot-by-12-foot stainless-steel hot tub.”
PARK CITY, UT
Fatherly

The Best Ski Resorts for Families

Few slopes are swarming with kids. It’s an odd observation if you think about it: What’s more fun than skiing or snowboarding down a mountain? What kid wouldn’t want to strap on a plank or two to their feet, be lifted to the top of a massive hill, and have at it? Still, the mountains are primarily populated by itinerant twenty-somethings, weekending couples, and parents with generous in-laws. It doesn’t have to be that way. Skiing with kids is a truly special experience that, sure, is up there in price with a Disney Land vacation, but is so much more rewarding. It just takes the right resort, and yeah, a lot of planning.
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy