chulavistatoday.com
Adoption Fees For Adult Dogs Waived Through New Year at SD Humane Society
Adoption fees for all adult dogs at the San Diego Humane Society have been waived for the rest of the year with a $10,000 donation from San Diego County resident Randy Spicer. According to the SDHS staff, the shelter is at capacity for its adult dog population. The shelter said it was an unprecedented year with many incoming stray animals who have not been reclaimed by their owners.
chulavistatoday.com
Average San Diego County Gas Price Drops for 31st Consecutive Day
The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County dropped today for the 31st consecutive day and 64th time in 68 days since rising to a record. The average price dropped 2.5 cents Monday to $4.589, its lowest amount since Nov. 11, 2021, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service. It has fallen $1.846 since rising to a record $6.435 on Oct. 5, including 1.5 cents Sunday.
chulavistatoday.com
San Diego Bay of Lights Parade is set for Dec.18
The San Diego Bay of Lights Parade was canceled on Sunday due to a Winter Storm advisory that would create dangerous conditions for boating participants. During the 52nd year of this long-standing San Diego tradition, the San Diego Bay Parade of Lights dazzles and entertains bayfront crowds during a pair of evenings on Dec.11 and 18. The Coast Guard called off the Dec. 11 event due to high wind speeds, but festivities are anticipated the following Sunday.
chulavistatoday.com
Authorities identifies person of interest in fatal Chula Vista shooting
The Chula Vista Police Department identified a person of interest in the fatal shooting of Eduardo Villasenor near the intersection of Broadway and E Street in Chula Vista. Authorities have identified Angel Bojorquez, who is believed to be in his early to mid-twenties, as the person of interest in the Oct. 26 fatal shooting of Eduardo Villasenor. The shooting occured near the intersection of Broadway and E Street in Chula Vista at around 10 a.m.
chulavistatoday.com
Suspect arrested for stabbing death of 17 year-old boy at a Chula Vista house party
An 18-year-old man was arrested for the murder of 17-year-old Mateo Castillo during a house party in early November, the Chula Vista Police Department announced. The U.S. Marshals San Diego Fugitive Task Force arrested 18-year-old James Mumper Jr. of San Diego on Dec. 9 at approximately 4:45 p.m. without incident. According to the Chula Vista Police Department, detectives worked alongside the San Diego County District Attorney’s office to obtain an arrest warrant in the days leading up to his arrest.
chulavistatoday.com
Teenager wounded after a man attacked her at a Chula Vista bus stop
A man with a knife attacked a 17-year-old girl a bus stop in Chula Vista Tuesday morning in and remains at-large, the Chula Vista Police Department warned. The man who attacked the 17-year-old girl with the knife at a bus stop near Broadway and H street in Chula Vista at approximately 8:08 a.m. is described by police as either Black or Hispanic with a beard. Witnesses reported seeing the man walking southbound on Broadway from H street following the incident.
chulavistatoday.com
Tesla crashes into fire hydrant in Eastlake
A Tesla Model 3 collided with a fire hydrant in front of a Chick-fil-A in Chula Vista on Tuesday morning that sent water gushing into the air. The incident occurred at around 7 a.m. in the 2000 block of Eastlake Parkway, according to Chula Vista Police Department Sgt. Anthony Molina. The water was sent more than 50 feet into the air and was seen from several blocks from the area.
chulavistatoday.com
RV crashes into parked tractor trailer in Chula Vista
The driver of a Recreational Vehicle (RV) sustained major injuries after crashing into a semi-trailer on Saturday night near Chula Vista High School. The incident occurred at around 10:42 p.m. on the 400 block of L St, according to Chula Vista Fire Department Battalion Chief Brendan Barahura. A video from OnScene TV shows the RV lodged under the 53-foot trailer, which was sent up onto the sidewalk due to the impact of the collision.
chulavistatoday.com
Fletcher Won't Seek 3rd Stint as Supes Chair, Endorses Vargas as Successor
Board of Supervisors Chairman Nathan Fletcher said today he will not seek a third one-year stint as leader of the county's. governing body, and publicly endorsed Vice Chairwoman Nora Vargas to succeed him in 2023. During Tuesday's regular meeting, Fletcher, who has presided over the board since 2021, also mentioned...
