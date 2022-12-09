Adoption fees for all adult dogs at the San Diego Humane Society have been waived for the rest of the year with a $10,000 donation from San Diego County resident Randy Spicer. According to the SDHS staff, the shelter is at capacity for its adult dog population. The shelter said it was an unprecedented year with many incoming stray animals who have not been reclaimed by their owners.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 23 HOURS AGO