timesvirginian.com
Experience Appomattox Christmas festivities held
The Appomattox Tourism Committee’s (Experience Appomattox) Christmas parade was more than just a parade; it was a community event. “The Experience Appomattox mission is to promote tourism in the Appomattox and surrounding area, and this is one way we can do it,” stated Experience Appomattox President Don Jones.
timesvirginian.com
Windows on Main decoration winners announced Friday
The Appomattox Tourism Committee (aka “Experience Appomattox”) added a new event this year to their Experience the Holiday in Appomattox festivities called “Windows on Main.”. All merchants on Main and Church Streets and Confederate Boulevard were asked to decorate their windows in a holiday theme of their...
timesvirginian.com
Appo. Militia, Disaster Relief board elected
The Appomattox Community & Disaster Relief and the Appomattox County Militia held elections for Board members at the monthly meeting on Thursday, Dec. 1. Three out of the five board seats were available to be filled. The results of the election were announced that night with Tom Adams re-elected as...
