Saint Joseph, MO

Unlimited online content coming for News-Press readers

By News-Press NOW
St. Joseph News-Press
St. Joseph News-Press
 4 days ago
News-Press NOW is opening all its online digital content to the community in the coming weeks, offering unlimited access to stories, videos and photos produced by local journalists.

The News-Press and Gazette Company, which owns the St. Joseph News-Press as well as FOX 26 KNPN, NBC 21 KNPG and CBS 30 KCJO, announced on Thursday that the paywall which has limited the number of free stories consumers can read each month on newspressnow.com and the News-Press NOW app will be removed by Jan. 9. The move addresses a shift in the way many people now get their news and will give more residents in the St. Joseph area access to stories that are important to their lives and the community, the company’s owners said.

