Support from Arab world, Africa means Morocco is not alone in challenge against World Cup heavyweights

Argentina erupts in joy after team reaches World Cup final
The streets of Argentina have turned into a party as the national team beat Croatia by a comfortable 3-0 and earned this soccer-crazed South American country a spot in the World Cup final
Soccer-When is the World Cup 2022 final? Date and kick-off time
Dec 12 (Reuters) - The 22nd edition of the FIFA World Cup is in full swing in Qatar. Here is what you need to know about the knockout stages of the tournament before the Dec. 18 final.
ng-sportingnews.com
France vs Morocco history: Head-to-head matches, last meeting, team records ahead of 2022 World Cup semifinal
A place in the 2022 FIFA World Cup final awaits for the winner of France vs Morocco. Les Bleus are chasing back-to-back titles having triumphed in Russia four years ago and have overcome numerous injuries to still shine in Qatar. Morocco, meanwhile, have emerged as the fairytale story of the...
ng-sportingnews.com
Argentina vs Croatia score, result, highlights: Messi World Cup magic and Alvarez double books final spot
Lionel Messi and Julian Alvarez fired Argentina to a place in the World Cup final with a dominant 3-0 semifinal win over Croatia at Lusail Stadium. Croatia, aiming to reach back-to-back finals after their 2018 heroics, were the better side during a cagey opening half-hour but goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic brought down Alvarez as the Manchester City striker lifted the ball over him.
The Lyrics, Story Behind Argentina’s World Cup Song ‘Muchachos’
Argentina and its fans have had plenty to sing about in Qatar, and ‘Muchachos’ has become their rallying cry.
ng-sportingnews.com
Argentina vs Croatia World Cup time, live stream, TV channel, lineups, odds for World Cup 2022 semifinal
Argentina and Croatia are just one game away from the 2022 FIFA World Cup final. Many expected this semfinal to be an all-South American showdown, but Croatia edged Brazil on penalties in the quarterfinals to send the world No.1 packing from Qatar. The Netherlands also gave Argentina an almighty scare...
ng-sportingnews.com
When does the January transfer window open and close? Key dates for winter signings in 2022/23
The ongoing FIFA World Cup may have put the majority of world football's domestic seasons to a temporary stop, but it'll take more than that to halt the transfer rumour mill, which is only intensifying as January edges ever closer. Most leagues' seasons still have a long way to go...
ng-sportingnews.com
Is Lionel Messi injured? Argentina star appears to suffer hamstring issue in World Cup semifinal vs Croatia
Despite reaching 35 years old, Lionel Messi is still considered one of the greatest players in the world, if not the greatest player across the globe. No matter his current form, Messi is also considered one of the best players to ever play the game. Needless to say, he is one of the most important players to Argentina at the FIFA World Cup.
ng-sportingnews.com
Liverpool vs. Lyon result, highlights and analysis as Reds suffer defeat on return
Liverpool marked their return to action with defeat as they were beaten 3-1 by Lyon in the first of their two mid-season friendlies. The Reds had taken the lead through Fabio Carvalho with less than 60 seconds on the clock and missed a golden chance to further build on their impressive start when Mohamed Salah saw a penalty saved shortly after.
ng-sportingnews.com
World Juniors 2023: Team Sweden roster, schedule, scores at 2023 IIHF World U20 Championship
Sweden is coming off a bronze-medal finish at the 2022 World Juniors. While the country has racked up the third-most medals in World Juniors history with 20, the Swedes have only been able to secure gold twice and have not done so since 2012. The team is facing another tough...
