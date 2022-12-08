ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Support from Arab world, Africa means Morocco is not alone in challenge against World Cup heavyweights

By Mike DeCourcy
ng-sportingnews.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
ng-sportingnews.com

Argentina vs Croatia score, result, highlights: Messi World Cup magic and Alvarez double books final spot

Lionel Messi and Julian Alvarez fired Argentina to a place in the World Cup final with a dominant 3-0 semifinal win over Croatia at Lusail Stadium. Croatia, aiming to reach back-to-back finals after their 2018 heroics, were the better side during a cagey opening half-hour but goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic brought down Alvarez as the Manchester City striker lifted the ball over him.
ng-sportingnews.com

Liverpool vs. Lyon result, highlights and analysis as Reds suffer defeat on return

Liverpool marked their return to action with defeat as they were beaten 3-1 by Lyon in the first of their two mid-season friendlies. The Reds had taken the lead through Fabio Carvalho with less than 60 seconds on the clock and missed a golden chance to further build on their impressive start when Mohamed Salah saw a penalty saved shortly after.

Comments / 0

Community Policy