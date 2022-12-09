Read full article on original website
What was that? Reports of earthquake-like vibration reported across San Diego County
SAN DIEGO — People across San Diego reported an earthquake-like vibration Tuesday evening. Reports began trickling into the CBS 8 newsroom around 3:53 a.m. of n earthquake felt in San Diego County. "Was there just an earthquake in San Marcos," one viewer asked CBS 8. An earthquake map updated...
Ramona father speaks out after son battles flu virus complications in ICU
A father in East San Diego County is urging others to get vaccinated following his 10-year-old son's harrowing battle with complications from the flu.
KPBS
Supervisors OK policies to combat fentanyl, opioid crisis
County supervisors voted 4-0 Tuesday in favor of a set of policies and tools, including an education program, to combat the opioid/fentanyl crisis. Supervisors voted after a presentation by the Behavioral Health Services department, which focused on several strategies to reduce overdoses and deaths. Nick Macchione, Health and Human Services...
sddialedin.com
COVID:19: Cases Rise Sharply In San Diego| Tsk, Tsk!! Only 18% of San Diegans Have Gotten Bivalent Booster | Chef Bill Bradley Earns 3 Michelin Stars For Addison | Griner Back Home |
"It's the most wonderful time of the year." I have to tell you, I am in the Christmas spirit. There was a point this summer when we were running our a/c around the clock and I would look at my over-the-door rack which holds my numerous hoodies and thinking I would never need any of them again. Instead, I've actually gone out to buy a couple new weatherproof jackets, have dug through the drawer of gloves and scarves and beanies, and I'm loving it.
Storm pounds San Diego | Winter Storm Warning in place for mountain communities
SAN DIEGO — The winter storm brought a band of heavy rain and mountain snow to San Diego County on Sunday as a cold front moved southeast across the region. A winter storm warning was issued from 6 p.m. Sunday to 10 p.m. Monday for the San Diego County mountains and a beach hazard warning for the coastal areas until 4 p.m. Monday.
Storm Closes Roads, Prompts Beach Warnings, School Closures, Opening of Winter Shelters
Locals were advised to stay out of all beaches and bays because of the danger of rain- driven water runoff, which can cause bacteria levels to rise sharply, officials said. Sunday’s winter storm brought a band of heavy rain and mountain snow to the county on Sunday as a cold front moved southeast across the region.
KPBS
Adoption fees for adult dogs waived through new year at San Diego Humane Society
The San Diego Humane Society is waiving adoption fees for adult dogs for the rest of the year starting Tuesday, thanks to a $10,000 donation from local animal lover Randy Spicer. The shelter is at capacity for its dog population, after what SDHS staff said was an unprecedented year with...
San Diego Channel
Exploring San Diego: Things to do December 15 - 18
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — For the price of a movie ticket, guests will be walking through acres of brilliantly lit trees and magical cottages at the Enchanted Village. Dog lovers rejoice! Deck the paws with your pups in the Gaslamp and get into the holiday spirit with your best holiday costume.
Expected snow prompts East County school closures
The expected snow in East County is causing several school districts to close on Monday, according to an email by the San Diego County Office of Education.
San Diego weekly Reader
Satanists of San DIego County and those who are after them
San Diego County is crawling with Satanic cult groups, in Post’s view, including the Ordo Templi Orientis, the Order of Thelema, the Temple of Set, the Brotherhood of the Mind, the Rainbow Children, a group that meets in Balboa Park called the Knights of Satan, and a Satanic “enforcement arm” of a group of bikers in the meth trade known as the Crystal Circle (Dec. 5, 1991)
KPBS
Transitional kindergarten came to San Diego, are schools ready for young kids?
Part two of a two-part series. Read part one here. The morning drop-off isn’t easy for many elementary schoolers and their parents. But it was downright brutal for Sara LaPietra and her 4-year-old son Teddy when he started in the new transitional kindergarten program at McKinley Elementary near Balboa Park.
goldrushcam.com
California Attorney General Bonta Announces Arraignment of San Diego-Based Travel Agent for Embezzling Funds from School Trips Canceled Due to COVID-19 Pandemic
December 11, 2022 - OAKLAND – California Attorney General Rob Bonta and San Diego District Attorney Summer Stephan have announced the arraignment of Marie Martin, a San Diego-based travel agent and registered seller of travel, for allegedly embezzling travel funds provided by more than 150 parents for eighth grade school trips to the East Coast. After the school trips were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Martin refused to provide refunds to the parents, instead allegedly spending the funds on personal expenses. Martin was arraigned today in San Diego Superior Court on 27 felony counts of grand theft and seller of travel violations.
pointloma-obmonthly.com
San Diego’s new yard and food waste recycling to kick into high gear with bin deliveries and public outreach
The city also will deliver kitchen pails to help residents comply with a new state law requiring organic waste recycling. Pickups begin for some next month. San Diego’s efforts to comply with a new state law requiring recycling of yard trimmings and food scraps will kick into high gear Jan. 11 when delivery of 267,000 new green recycling bins begins to homes across the city.
Gusty winds knock down powerlines as heavy rain drenches San Diego County
SAN DIEGO — Cable lines came down in Clairemont Sunday morning as heavy rain poured across San Diego County. Gusty winds hit 35 miles per hour along the coast and up to 70 miles per hour in the mountains, weather reports indicated. A wind advisory was issued by NWS...
New state laws authored by the San Diego delegation set to take effect in 2023
From housing and climate action to e-bikes and reproductive rights, here are 10 California laws going into effect in 2023 that were authored by representatives whose districts include North County: Reproductive rights After the Supreme Court struck down Roe vs.
KPBS
Average San Diego County gas price drops to lowest amount since Nov. 10, 2021
The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County dropped Tuesday to its lowest amount since Nov. 10, 2021, decreasing 2.2 cents to $4.567. The average price has dropped 32 consecutive days, decreasing 93.8 cents, including 2.5 cents Monday, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service. It has fallen 65 times in 69 days since rising to a record $6.435 on Oct. 5, decreasing $1.868.
KPBS
Condensing water into beer: San Diego Airport's unusual collab with East Village Brewery
What’s better than an ice-cold beer inside a perfectly air-conditioned room on a hot San Diego day? How about beer made from water condensation from those AC units?. It's an unusual partnership between the San Diego International Airport and East Village Brewing Company. "One of the things that some...
Why Real Estate Investing in San Diego Will Boom in 2023
Real estate values in San Diego have undoubtedly trended downward over the past few months. The interest rates are continuing to rise, making mortgages much more expensive. Fewer buyers are interested in purchasing homes. Additionally, fewer homeowners can sell and buy a new house, also due to high interest rates. So, why is real estate investing about to boom in San Diego, California? Let's find out.
Big winter storm set to roll through San Diego County
Big winter storm set to roll through San Diego County as people, City of San Diego and event organizers are prepared for the weather.
chulavistatoday.com
San Diego County Department of Animal Services hosts Santa Paws adoption special of $12 per pet in December
The San Diego County Department of Animal Health Services is offering a Santa Paws adoption special throughout December to help connect shelter animals to loving families this holiday season. Adoption for every animal under the care of San Diego County’s Department of Animal Health Services will be $12 in December....
