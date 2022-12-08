ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Donald Trump's Former Lawyer Thinks His 2024 Presidential Campaign Is a 'Great Grift' to Boost His Finances

Donald Trump’s former lawyer, Michael Cohen, continues to be a thorn in his side. He’s making sure to help spread any bad press the former president receives because he thinks there is a less-than-reputable reason as to why Donald Trump would be running for president again. Cohen, who had his own legal troubles with tax and bank fraud, told CNN that he doesn’t think Donald Trump is “going to be able to run with all the litigation and the sedition that he’s committed against this country.” He came right out and questioned how serious the former president is about his campaign...
Reuters

Ohio workers vote for union at GM, LG battery plant

WASHINGTON, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Workers at a General Motors-LG Energy (GM.N), (373220.KS) battery cell factory in northeast Ohio overwhelmingly voted to join the United Auto Workers, a big win for the union seeking to organize the growing electric vehicle supply chain sector.
TheDailyBeast

Twitter Hasn’t Paid Rent on Its Offices in Weeks: Report

Ahead of what one expert recently speculated could be “hundreds or even thousands” of lawsuits filed by former employees, Elon Musk and his lieutenants have embarked on a bold new financial path: getting very behind on rent. Three people familiar with the matter told The New York Times that the company has not paid rent for its global offices or San Francisco headquarters in weeks. Company leaders are also weighing the possibility of not paying out severance packages to the thousands of employees terminated in recent weeks, insiders told the Times. In a further shakeup, Musk’s longtime personal attorney, Alex Spiro, who was elevated to become Twitter’s head of legal last month, is no longer with the company, half a dozen sources confirmed. To plug the legal gap left in Spiro’s absence, Musk has reportedly turned to SpaceX lawyers, several of whom have been granted access to Twitter’s internal systems, according to the Times.Read it at The New York Times
NBC News

New York Times employees launch 24-hour strike

The New York Times came to a virtual standstill after over 1,000 employees walked off in the paper’s first major strike in over 40 years. Times employees are pushing for higher wages, better health and retirement benefits, and a fairer return-to-work policy. NBC News’ Dasha Burns has the latest. Dec. 9, 2022.
CNN

Delta, pilots reach labor deal with 34% pay hike

Delta Air Lines has offered a 34% cumulative pay increase to its pilots over three years in a new contract, demonstrating the bargaining power aviators are enjoying in a short-staffed industry with booming travel demand.
BBC

New US special envoy to NI expected 'very soon'

A US special envoy for Northern Ireland will be appointed "very soon", a former Irish ambassador to the US has said. The role has been vacant since Mick Mulvaney quit in January 2021, having served less than a year during the Trump administration. There has been speculation the announcement could...

