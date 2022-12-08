Ahead of what one expert recently speculated could be “hundreds or even thousands” of lawsuits filed by former employees, Elon Musk and his lieutenants have embarked on a bold new financial path: getting very behind on rent. Three people familiar with the matter told The New York Times that the company has not paid rent for its global offices or San Francisco headquarters in weeks. Company leaders are also weighing the possibility of not paying out severance packages to the thousands of employees terminated in recent weeks, insiders told the Times. In a further shakeup, Musk’s longtime personal attorney, Alex Spiro, who was elevated to become Twitter’s head of legal last month, is no longer with the company, half a dozen sources confirmed. To plug the legal gap left in Spiro’s absence, Musk has reportedly turned to SpaceX lawyers, several of whom have been granted access to Twitter’s internal systems, according to the Times.Read it at The New York Times

