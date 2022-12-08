Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cash for NY families: Direct payments could be out by Andrew Gounardes as part of new proposal worth millionsMark StarNew York City, NY
Cash for selected NY professionals: New payment program worth millions by Kathy Hochul could benefit youMark StarNew York City, NY
Opinion: OMNY Does Not Save Us Money, MTARemington WriteNew York City, NY
Texas governor announced on Twitter that Texas has bused over 1,300 migrants to ChicagoJennifer GeerTexas State
Major grocery store chain closing another New York locationKristen WaltersBrooklyn, NY
Related
Amazon CEO explains thinking behind layoffs as unionized warehouse workers protest outside
Amazon CEO Andy Jassy on Wednesday said an "uncertain" economy pushed the e-commerce giant to move forward with rare and wide-ranging layoffs after having gone on a significant hiring spree for much of the pandemic.
New York Times journalists, other workers on 24-hour strike
Hundreds of New York Times journalists and other staff have walked off the job for 24 hours
The New York Times is bracing for a historic mass walkout as union negotiations go down to the wire
The New York Times is preparing for more than 1,100 of its union staffers to go on strike for a full day Thursday — an act of protest that has not been staged by employees at the paper of record since the late 1970s.
Donald Trump's Former Lawyer Thinks His 2024 Presidential Campaign Is a 'Great Grift' to Boost His Finances
Donald Trump’s former lawyer, Michael Cohen, continues to be a thorn in his side. He’s making sure to help spread any bad press the former president receives because he thinks there is a less-than-reputable reason as to why Donald Trump would be running for president again. Cohen, who had his own legal troubles with tax and bank fraud, told CNN that he doesn’t think Donald Trump is “going to be able to run with all the litigation and the sedition that he’s committed against this country.” He came right out and questioned how serious the former president is about his campaign...
Freed Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout says he 'wholeheartedly' supports Ukraine war and would volunteer if he could
Freed Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout said on Saturday he "wholeheartedly" supports Moscow's so-called "military operation" in Ukraine and that if he had the opportunity and necessary skills, he would "certainly go as a volunteer."
Ohio workers vote for union at GM, LG battery plant
WASHINGTON, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Workers at a General Motors-LG Energy (GM.N), (373220.KS) battery cell factory in northeast Ohio overwhelmingly voted to join the United Auto Workers, a big win for the union seeking to organize the growing electric vehicle supply chain sector.
A Twitter executive who left the company when Elon Musk took over has returned to lead its trust and safety team, reports say
Twitter's head of trust and safety Yoel Roth quit last week. Ella Irwin, who left in the first days of Musk's tenure, returns to take the position.
Elon Musk tells remaining Twitter employees no more layoffs 'planned' and HQ will not move to Texas
Elon Musk held another meeting on Monday with his remaining Twitter employees, most of whom worked through the weekend for him.
An ex-senior Twitter employee laid off by Elon Musk says the way job cuts were executed was 'inhumane'
Amir Shevat and two other laid-off Twitter staff have filed arbitration claims against Elon Musk after being laid off, the LA Times reported.
Why Is There a New York Times Union Strike? Contract Issues, Explained
Staff at The New York Times are staging a 24-hour strike on Dec. 8, 2022. Over 1,100 members of The NewsGuild of New York will walk off the job. The union members include reporters, editors, and other staff at the newspaper. Article continues below advertisement. This is the first strike...
Gizmodo
Amazon Offers 'Voluntary Severance' to Employees Who Resign Amid Ongoing Layoffs
Amazon sent a letter to some of its employees this week offering a buyout program if they voluntarily resigned. The proposal is a “voluntary severance” that would provide employees with three months’ pay if they selected to leave the company amidst mass layoffs at the company. The...
Lawsuit Filed Against Twitter Says Company “Targeted” Women In Layoffs
A class action lawsuit filed against Twitter says that Elon Musk disproportionately targeted female employees at the company, during layoffs in November. The lawsuit, filed in the Northern District of California, alleges that the aggressive cuts at Twitter, which targeted roughly half the company in early November,
An ex-Facebook manager says she got Meta's layoff email at 5.35 a.m. while on maternity leave
"This hit me hard as I'm currently out on maternity leave," said Anneka Patel, a manager at Facebook for over two years.
Twitter Hasn’t Paid Rent on Its Offices in Weeks: Report
Ahead of what one expert recently speculated could be “hundreds or even thousands” of lawsuits filed by former employees, Elon Musk and his lieutenants have embarked on a bold new financial path: getting very behind on rent. Three people familiar with the matter told The New York Times that the company has not paid rent for its global offices or San Francisco headquarters in weeks. Company leaders are also weighing the possibility of not paying out severance packages to the thousands of employees terminated in recent weeks, insiders told the Times. In a further shakeup, Musk’s longtime personal attorney, Alex Spiro, who was elevated to become Twitter’s head of legal last month, is no longer with the company, half a dozen sources confirmed. To plug the legal gap left in Spiro’s absence, Musk has reportedly turned to SpaceX lawyers, several of whom have been granted access to Twitter’s internal systems, according to the Times.Read it at The New York Times
New York Times employees launch 24-hour strike
The New York Times came to a virtual standstill after over 1,000 employees walked off in the paper’s first major strike in over 40 years. Times employees are pushing for higher wages, better health and retirement benefits, and a fairer return-to-work policy. NBC News’ Dasha Burns has the latest. Dec. 9, 2022.
New York Times journalists stage historic 24-hour strike after management and union fail to reach deal
A 24-hour strike at The New York Times, a historic demonstration in which more than 1,100 employees are expected to participate, began Thursday at midnight, after management and the union representing staffers failed to reach an agreement for a new contract after more than a year and a half of negotiating.
Delta, pilots reach labor deal with 34% pay hike
Delta Air Lines has offered a 34% cumulative pay increase to its pilots over three years in a new contract, demonstrating the bargaining power aviators are enjoying in a short-staffed industry with booming travel demand.
It's time to review government shutdown plans, federal agencies are formally warned
While congressional leaders continue to negotiate a spending deal, the federal government has begun the process of preparing for a potential shutdown, participating in the mandatory but standard process of releasing shutdown guidance to agencies ahead of this Friday's funding deadline.
FBI report shows high hate crime levels, but data missing
Hate crimes in the U.S. remained relatively high last year after a surge not seen in nearly two decades, according to a new FBI report. But experts say it is actually an undercount because thousands of police departments, including some of the country’s largest, didn’t report their data.
BBC
New US special envoy to NI expected 'very soon'
A US special envoy for Northern Ireland will be appointed "very soon", a former Irish ambassador to the US has said. The role has been vacant since Mick Mulvaney quit in January 2021, having served less than a year during the Trump administration. There has been speculation the announcement could...
Comments / 0