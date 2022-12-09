Read full article on original website
wa.gov
We All Play a Role in Getting Everyone Home for the Holidays
OLYMPIA — Each year, the holidays bring friends, families, and loved ones together. However, for too many families, this time of year is also a stark reminder of those who are missing from the celebrations. As of the end of October this year, there were 639 people in Washington who died in traffic crashes, and whose chairs will be empty at holiday gatherings.
wa.gov
Commission votes on shoreline armoring rule making; hears updates on Washington Predator-Prey Project, potential land acquisitions, and more
OLYMPIA – The Washington Fish and Wildlife Commission met over three days to hold committee meetings, discuss shoreline armoring rule making, potential future land acquisitions, beaver management, and hear updates on several other topics. On Thursday, Dec. 8, the Commission’s Habitat, Wildlife, and Fish committees met. Committee members heard...
