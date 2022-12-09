ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin, VA

emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Emporia nursing homes receive visit from the We Got Your Back team

Terrence Washington brought his “We Got Your Back Team” youth to Greensville Health and Rehabilitation Center Saturday morning to perform Christmas skits and sing Christmas Carols to the facility’s residents. The two-day preparation time for the children was short, but you would not have known it during the performances.
EMPORIA, VA
WAVY News 10

Behold! Missy Elliott ‘rains’ down wisdom at Norfolk State commencement

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Portsmouth native and music superstar Missy Elliott ‘rained’ down pearls of wisdom to Norfolk State University graduates Saturday in her commencement address. In an approximately 10-minute address to the December graduates made without notes, Elliott told graduates to make sure the friends they...
NORFOLK, VA
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Emporia Rotary Club Raffle Ticket winners announced

The Emporia Rotary Club announced its Rotary Raffle winners Tuesday afternoon during its regular meeting at Southern Virginia Medical Center. The 286 raffle tickets raised proceeds for the Emporia Rotary Club Scholarships for distribution in the spring. It also put $1,500 in the pockets of the winners of the $1,000, $400, and $100 cash prizes.
EMPORIA, VA
Margaret Minnicks

'The Spinners' coming to Richmond, Virginia

The Spinners have been around for a long time. The group has been singing and dancing to fans' delight for over six decades. They are one of the most iconic and well-known groups in R&B history. The group is scheduled to perform on Sunday, February 19, 2023 from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. It is not too early to get your $75 tickets to see them at The Tin Pan, an intimate live music, concert, and events venue located at 8982 Quioccasin Road, Richmond, Virginia.
RICHMOND, VA
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Virginia

If you live in Virginia and you love eating seafood from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Virginia that are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
VIRGINIA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Virginia

Photo byPhoto by Oliver Sjöström on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Virginia and you love eating burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Virginia that are highly praised for their delicious burgers made with fresh ingredients only.
VIRGINIA STATE
Virginia Business

HCA taps new CEO for Chippenham, Johnston-Willis hospitals

Lance Jones replaces Dr. William Lunn, who will be market president. Lance Jones will be the new CEO of Richmond’s Chippenham and Johnston-Willis hospitals, HCA Virginia announced this week. Jones previously served as market president for HCA Healthcare Inc.’s LewisGale Regional Health System from 2018 until earlier this year,...
RICHMOND, VA

