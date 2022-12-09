Read full article on original website
Couple has wedding after 5 decades: "All our children smiling at us"Amy ChristieSuffolk, VA
This Huge Christmas Shop in Virginia is a Must-VisitJoe MertensSmithfield, VA
A small town doctor saved my lifeStephy SaysWaverly, VA
Walmart Location Temporarily Closed Due to Vehicle Crash. Driver and Employee Among the Injured.Joel EisenbergSuffolk, VA
Surprising Virginia man who has grown beardffor a good cause
For nearly the past five years, Brian Thompson has been growing out his beard, that he named “Petunia,” in order to raise money for Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU.
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Emporia nursing homes receive visit from the We Got Your Back team
Terrence Washington brought his “We Got Your Back Team” youth to Greensville Health and Rehabilitation Center Saturday morning to perform Christmas skits and sing Christmas Carols to the facility’s residents. The two-day preparation time for the children was short, but you would not have known it during the performances.
NC band students threatened by man with shotgun at Christmas parade
JACKSON, N.C. — Students marching in a small town Christmas parade in Jackson, North Carolina, were harassed on Saturday, according to the town's chief of police. Police Chief John Young told WRAL News students performing in the parade reported that a man with a shotgun threatened them as they marched on Saturday.
WAVY News 10
Behold! Missy Elliott ‘rains’ down wisdom at Norfolk State commencement
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Portsmouth native and music superstar Missy Elliott ‘rained’ down pearls of wisdom to Norfolk State University graduates Saturday in her commencement address. In an approximately 10-minute address to the December graduates made without notes, Elliott told graduates to make sure the friends they...
Dinwiddie wins Class 4 state football championship
The Dinwiddie Generals won the Class 4 state football championship with their victory over the Kettle Run Cougars Saturday at Liberty University's Williams Stadium.
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Emporia Rotary Club Raffle Ticket winners announced
The Emporia Rotary Club announced its Rotary Raffle winners Tuesday afternoon during its regular meeting at Southern Virginia Medical Center. The 286 raffle tickets raised proceeds for the Emporia Rotary Club Scholarships for distribution in the spring. It also put $1,500 in the pockets of the winners of the $1,000, $400, and $100 cash prizes.
Food forest coming to Newport News
In a couple of years, local residents will be able to regularly collect free fruits and vegetables from a 5.02-acre parcel of land in Newport News.
A Richmond woman went missing years ago. Police believe her husband killed her
Annie Horne disappeared from her south Richmond home in January 2001. Nearly 22 years later, the Richmond woman is now presumed to be dead.
Mayo Island finds a buyer
The largest piece of river-fronting land to hit the market in the city in recent years has found a buyer.
Varina Big Toy Christmas Parade returns to Henrico this weekend
A long-standing Henrico County holiday tradition is returning this weekend with the Varina Big Toy Christmas Parade.
'The Spinners' coming to Richmond, Virginia
The Spinners have been around for a long time. The group has been singing and dancing to fans' delight for over six decades. They are one of the most iconic and well-known groups in R&B history. The group is scheduled to perform on Sunday, February 19, 2023 from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. It is not too early to get your $75 tickets to see them at The Tin Pan, an intimate live music, concert, and events venue located at 8982 Quioccasin Road, Richmond, Virginia.
One person rescued from Richmond hotel fire, 26 rooms left uninhabitable
The fire department said crews searched 26 rooms of the hotel on the second and third floors, and one person was rescued from the balcony of a room on the second floor.
With Richmond teachers feeling unsatisfied, parents push for teacher retention
As Richmond teachers from schools across the district report feeling unhappy with their job, parents at one elementary school are now organizing to rally around their children's teachers.
4 Great Seafood Places in Virginia
If you live in Virginia and you love eating seafood from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Virginia that are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
2 Cannabist dispensaries have opened in Virginia within the past 2 months
Columbia Care has opened two Cannabist medical marijuana dispensaries in Virginia within the past two months. The most recent grand opening occurred this week on Dec. 7 with Cannabist Williamsburg opening its doors at 409 Bypass Rd.
Groundbreaking ceremony held for new senior living community in Pembroke Square
The new senior living community, Avia Pembroke, will be on 373 Constitution Drive at the corner of Jeanne Street and Constitution Drive. It is one of the new buildings going up in Pembroke Square, where Pembroke Mall previously was.
4 Great Burger Places in Virginia
Photo byPhoto by Oliver Sjöström on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Virginia and you love eating burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Virginia that are highly praised for their delicious burgers made with fresh ingredients only.
Police presence at active scene in South Richmond
Richmond Police Department is currently investigating a scene that involves a crashed sedan in South Richmond.
Virginia Business
HCA taps new CEO for Chippenham, Johnston-Willis hospitals
Lance Jones replaces Dr. William Lunn, who will be market president. Lance Jones will be the new CEO of Richmond’s Chippenham and Johnston-Willis hospitals, HCA Virginia announced this week. Jones previously served as market president for HCA Healthcare Inc.’s LewisGale Regional Health System from 2018 until earlier this year,...
18-year-old family-owned Italian café in Virginia Beach reopens after fire
A Virginia Beach family is excited to announce they’ve rebuilt their restaurant after it caught fire in January.
