The Spinners have been around for a long time. The group has been singing and dancing to fans' delight for over six decades. They are one of the most iconic and well-known groups in R&B history. The group is scheduled to perform on Sunday, February 19, 2023 from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. It is not too early to get your $75 tickets to see them at The Tin Pan, an intimate live music, concert, and events venue located at 8982 Quioccasin Road, Richmond, Virginia.

RICHMOND, VA ・ 3 DAYS AGO