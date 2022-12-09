ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendale, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Asbarez News

Death Notice: Ara Chalian

Ara Chalian, beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, and relative passed away on Thursday, December 1, 2022. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, December 15, 10 a.m. at St. Sarkis Armenian Apostolic church, located at 58 S. Sierra Madre Blvd., Pasadena. Interment will follow at Glendale Forest Lawn Memorial Park, located at 1712 S. Glendale Ave., Glendale.
PASADENA, CA
Asbarez News

Krekorian Re-Elected L.A. City Council President

Paul Krekorian was re-elected Tuesday as president of the Los Angeles City Council, as the new City Council convened for the first time and welcomed new members who were elected during the November 8 elections. After a vote of 13-0, Krekorian will continue to lead the L.A. City Council during...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy