cw14online.com
'Cheesy' new sculpture invites visitors to show their love for Green Bay
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- There's a "cheesy" new way for visitors to show their love for Green Bay. A sculpture reading "I (heart) GB" was unveiled Monday on the north end of CityDeck. The "heart" element of the sculpture is depicted as being made out of cheese. Tourism leaders hope...
seehafernews.com
UW Varsity Band to Perform in Sheboygan in February
The University of Wisconsin Varsity Band will be coming to Sheboygan later this winter. The band, which has been around since 1885, will perform at the Weill Center on February 26th. Each season the University of Wisconsin Band reaches Badger fans across the state and beyond – from UW Marching...
wearegreenbay.com
Bar & grill in Green Bay hosts tree lighting ceremony to raise money for homeless shelter
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A special tree lighting ceremony in Green Bay helped to share the warmth of the season with those less fortunate on Saturday. The Black Sheep Bar and Grill hosted a tree lighting ceremony to help benefit Green Bay’s Freedom House homeless shelter. There...
Appleton community members reminisce on a former disco club
The former Fire Alarm club building was torn down, and community members took to Facebook to reminisce on their disco days.
wearegreenbay.com
Primal Eats: Fox River Brewing Company in Oshkosh
(WFRV) – In today’s episode of Primal Eats, we get a closer look at a family-owned restaurant with views of the water in the summer and how to reserve outdoor heated domes in the winter. Plus we meet Ryan, the Executive Chef at Fox River Brewing Company where...
WBAY Green Bay
Wrightstown family honors late father with memorial toy drive
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s a tradition for the Coenen family to donate to Toys for Tots each year. In past years, they’ve even contributed hand-made wooden toys, like beds for dolls. When Jim Coenen passed away in November of this year, his wife and children asked those around them to contribute to toys for tots.
WJFW-TV
White Lake cancelling their girls' varsity basketball season
WHTIE LAKE (WJFW) - The White Lake Girl's Basketball team has canceled their season because of a player shortage. According to a Facebook post, the team will still be looking to scrimmage a few teams in the next couple of months, but will not be officially participating in a regular season.
wearegreenbay.com
TSA set to host northern Wisconsin hiring event at Appleton Paper Valley Hotel
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) will be hosting a recruiting event for two northeast Wisconsin airports this upcoming week. The recruiting event will be held at the Hilton Appleton Paper Valley Hotel on December 13 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., with the goal of assisting people interested in applying for a job as a Transportation Security Officer (TSO).
seehafernews.com
Former Lieutenant Governor and Green Bay Packers President Set to Speak at UW-Green Bay Fall Commencement
The University of Wisconsin Green Bay has announced a pair of prominent speakers for their fall commencement ceremony. Former Wisconsin Lieutenant Governor Barbara Lawton will speak at the 9:30 a.m. commencement ceremony, and current Green Bay Packers President Mark Murphy will speak at the 2:00 p.m. ceremony. More than 550...
wearegreenbay.com
Pamperin Park playground items up for auction, anticipation for rebuild begins
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – After 25 years, a favorite Brown County playground will be undergoing some massive changes, and locals have a unique opportunity to bid on a keepsake from the park to call their own. Pamperin Park has been a staple of the Green Bay area for...
WBAY Green Bay
Mishicot community honors woman following Ovarian cancer battle
MISHICOT, Wis. (WBAY) - Friends, family and dozens of community members gathered to honor 49-year-old Marcy Salm at the Detour Bar and Grill Saturday. What started as a benefit for hospital trips and medication costs evolved into covering final family matters. Marcy died Friday after a long battle with Clear Cell Carcinoma Ovarian cancer.
Fox11online.com
Windsurfers take to Lake Winnebago for some icy fun
NEENAH (WLUK) -- A few windsurfers took to the ice on Lake Winnebago Friday, enjoying the chilly weather. While some elect to keep windsurfing during the summer and on the open water, this group decided to ice windsurf instead. While ice windsurfing may sound a bit aggressive, some consider it...
Fox11online.com
Vietnam veteran honored with Northeast Wisconsin Veteran of the Year Award
KAUKAUNA (WLUK) -- It was an emotional day for a Kaukauna Veteran after receiving the Northeast Wisconsin Veteran of the Year Award. The award was presented by U.S. Rep. Mike Gallagher. Veteran Mike Weaver was surprised to find out he would be this years recipient. "I'm kind of stunned actually,...
94.3 Jack FM
Neenah Alumni Say Goodbye to Shattuck Middle School Gym
NEENAH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The Shattuck Middle School Gym in Neenah has been host to uncountable basketball games since it was opened in 1928, and a special game was played as a farewell to the gym on Friday. Former players and coaches said their emotional goodbyes to the Ole...
spectrumnews1.com
Now Hiring: The Village Companies seeks arcade game assemblers
PULASKI, Wis. — There’s a lot of work that goes into building a commerce arcade game. The Village Companies in Pulaski is growing and seeking people to help fill open positions. Businesses in the company include Bay Tek Entertainment, MCL Industries and Skee-Ball. Hiring is expected to take...
cw14online.com
FOX 11 Top 11: De Pere No. 1; Kiel enters the rankings
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- This week's FOX 11 Top 11 boys basketball rankings has De Pere at No. 1, while Kiel replaces Bay Port after the Pirates suffered their first loss of the season. Also, Brillion moves up to No. 2 after Neenah fell to Wisconsin Lutheran. FOX 11 Top...
wtaq.com
Little Chute’s Heesakker Park Closing for Deer Cull
LITTLE CHUTE, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A Fox Valley park is closing next week during a deer cull. The Village of Little Chute says only hunters will be allowed in Heesakker Park from dawn on Monday until dusk on Dec. 18. Heritage Parkway Trail users are advised to use the...
wtaq.com
Minnesota Man Sentenced for Appleton Shooting
APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Jonathan Yang was sentenced Monday to eight years in prison for a shooting on College Avenue. Yang, 20, was convicted of one count of first-degree reckless injury for the Feb. 13 incident. Yang was also placed on extended supervision for five years by Judge Mitchell...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Freedom defeats Madison in VHSL Class 6 state final
NORFOLK, Va. (DC News Now) — For the first time in program history, Freedom-Woodbridge football brought home a state title, defeating Madison 48-14 in the VHSL Class 6 state final. “It’s a lot of emotions,” said Freedom head coach Darryl Overton moments after the clock hit zero. “I’m happy...
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc’s Wilson Middle School Closed Due to Spider Problem
Manitowoc’s Wilson Middle School is closed today as staff addresses a spider issue. According to an email sent to families, a yellow sac spider caused a student’s arm to become itchy and swollen yesterday around 2:00 p.m. A teacher was also bitten and needed medical attention, which led...
