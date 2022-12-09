ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Reuters

Explainer-How Britain is exploiting Brexit to reform finance?

LONDON, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Britain proposed over 30 reforms on Friday to bolster the City of London's role as a global financial centre, now outside the European Union and facing competition from Amsterdam, Paris and Frankfurt, as well as New York and Singapore.
CNBC

UK financial watchdog fines Santander $132 million

Britain's Financial Conduct Authority said on Friday it had fined Santander £107.7 million ($132 million) for "serious and persistent" gaps in the Spanish bank's anti-money laundering controls. The FCA said that between 31 December 2012 and 18 October 2017, Santander's U.K. arm failed to properly oversee and manage its...
CNN

The UK just had a major market scare. Now it wants to relax financial rules

Just two months after UK markets suffered their worst meltdown since the global financial crisis, the British government is promising a major relaxation of financial regulation in a bid to shore up the country's banking and insurance industries against growing competition from cities such as Amsterdam and Paris.
The Independent

UK to ease financial regulations in post-Brexit shakeup

Britain is easing banking rules brought in after the 2008 global financial crisis in a bid to attract investment and secure London’s status as Europe’s leading finance center.Treasury chief Jeremy Hunt said Friday that the changes, which follow Britain’s departure from the European Union in 2020, will make the U.K. “one of the most open, dynamic and competitive financial services hubs in the world.”The package of more than 30 changes includes lifting a cap on bankers’ bonuses and easing capital requirements for smaller lenders. The government also said it will review regulations that hold bankers accountable for their decisions...
Fortune

The crypto billionaire who helped expose SBF’s insolvency calls him ‘one of the greatest fraudsters in history’ and accuses media and thought leaders of being manipulated

Billionaire Changpeng Zhao, the CEO of Binance, is speaking out against the former “white knight” of crypto. Changpeng Zhao, better known as CZ, definitely came out ahead after the meltdown of the crypto empire that was FTX—despite the fallout for the greater crypto ecosystem. The billionaire CEO...
ambcrypto.com

UK’s new financial reforms include tax breaks for crypto investors

The Chancellor of Exchequer of the UK announced the Edinburgh Reforms on 9 December. These measures are part of PM Rishi Sunak’s dreams of a crypto hub. Jeremy Hunt, the Chancellor of Exchequer of the United Kingdom, has announced a set of reforms to drive growth and competitiveness in the country’s financial services industry.
binbits.com

UK financial reforms extend crypto tax exemption for investment managers

In an attempt to make the UK a global cryptocurrency hub, the government has extended tax breaks for investment managers. Part of the financial services reforms released today indicated investors can use U.K based investment managers without incurring extra taxes. Further, the reforms will come into effect before the end...
decrypt.co

UK Includes Crypto Assets in Financial Services Reform Package

Rishi Sunak’s government is pushing forward with plans to turn the United Kingdom into a global hub for crypto assets. The UK government today announced a package of more than 30 reforms to financial regulation, including the extension of tax breaks for investment managers to cover crypto assets. Dubbed...
CNBC

UK announces major overhaul of its financial sector in attempt to spur growth

The U.K. government on Friday announced extensive reforms to financial regulation that it says will overhaul EU laws that "choke off growth." The package of 30 measures includes a relaxation of the rule that requires banks to separate their retail operations from their investment arms. This measure — first introduced in the wake of the 2008 Financial Crisis — would not apply to retail-focused banks.
The Independent

Chancellor cuts red tape and axes EU rules in UK banking overhaul

The Government has launched a raft of major reforms to the financial sector to replace EU regulation and cut red tape.Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said the so-called “Edinburgh Reforms” will seize on “Brexit freedoms” to overhaul banking rules, with changes including a review of accountability rules for bankers and easing capital requirements for smaller lenders.The package is made up of more than 30 regulatory reforms which Mr Hunt claims will “turbocharge” growth in towns and cities across the UK.The moves will loosen banking rules introduced after the 2008 financial crisis, which saw some UK banks face potential collapse.It comes after the...
techaiapp.com

Morgan Creek CEO Says FTX Co-Founder SBF Was a ‘Pawn’ Used to ‘Punish’ the Crypto Industry – Regulation Bitcoin News

Following FTX’s collapse, many industry executives, influencers, luminaries, and politicians have shared their opinions about the carnage the event has caused to crypto markets and a great deal of innocent bystanders. On Dec. 2, the CEO and founder of Morgan Creek Capital, Mark Yusko, explained in an interview that it’s quite possible that the FTX co-founder Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) was merely a “pawn” or “useful idiot” leveraged to “punish the industry.”
fintechnexus.com

LatAm22: Nubank makes inroads in Mexico’s highly concentrated banking market

Two years after its launch in Latin America’s second-largest market, Nubank, the biggest digital bank in the region, is making progress in Mexico amid a highly concentrated banking industry. “The industry in Mexico is not competitive,” Iván Canales, General Manager at Nubank México, said at Fintech Nexus Latam 2022...

