Explainer-How Britain is exploiting Brexit to reform finance?
LONDON, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Britain proposed over 30 reforms on Friday to bolster the City of London's role as a global financial centre, now outside the European Union and facing competition from Amsterdam, Paris and Frankfurt, as well as New York and Singapore.
CNBC
UK financial watchdog fines Santander $132 million
Britain's Financial Conduct Authority said on Friday it had fined Santander £107.7 million ($132 million) for "serious and persistent" gaps in the Spanish bank's anti-money laundering controls. The FCA said that between 31 December 2012 and 18 October 2017, Santander's U.K. arm failed to properly oversee and manage its...
The UK just had a major market scare. Now it wants to relax financial rules
Just two months after UK markets suffered their worst meltdown since the global financial crisis, the British government is promising a major relaxation of financial regulation in a bid to shore up the country's banking and insurance industries against growing competition from cities such as Amsterdam and Paris.
Britain to lay out financial reforms to 'turbocharge' growth
LONDON, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Britain will set out reforms on Friday to ease bank capital rules, one of 30 measures the government says will unlock investment and secure its position as the world's "foremost financial centre".
UK to ease financial regulations in post-Brexit shakeup
Britain is easing banking rules brought in after the 2008 global financial crisis in a bid to attract investment and secure London’s status as Europe’s leading finance center.Treasury chief Jeremy Hunt said Friday that the changes, which follow Britain’s departure from the European Union in 2020, will make the U.K. “one of the most open, dynamic and competitive financial services hubs in the world.”The package of more than 30 changes includes lifting a cap on bankers’ bonuses and easing capital requirements for smaller lenders. The government also said it will review regulations that hold bankers accountable for their decisions...
The crypto billionaire who helped expose SBF’s insolvency calls him ‘one of the greatest fraudsters in history’ and accuses media and thought leaders of being manipulated
Billionaire Changpeng Zhao, the CEO of Binance, is speaking out against the former “white knight” of crypto. Changpeng Zhao, better known as CZ, definitely came out ahead after the meltdown of the crypto empire that was FTX—despite the fallout for the greater crypto ecosystem. The billionaire CEO...
ambcrypto.com
UK’s new financial reforms include tax breaks for crypto investors
The Chancellor of Exchequer of the UK announced the Edinburgh Reforms on 9 December. These measures are part of PM Rishi Sunak’s dreams of a crypto hub. Jeremy Hunt, the Chancellor of Exchequer of the United Kingdom, has announced a set of reforms to drive growth and competitiveness in the country’s financial services industry.
'It appears massive fraud was committed': Here are the 7 best quotes from Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong's interview on crypto, FTX, and the future of digital assets.
The implosion of FTX shook the crypto industry to its core in recent weeks as token prices continue to fall. Coinbase hasn't been immune to the tumult, with the company expecting a 50% revenue decline in 2022. CEO Brian Armstrong gave an interview to the Stratechery newsletter, and these are...
binbits.com
UK financial reforms extend crypto tax exemption for investment managers
In an attempt to make the UK a global cryptocurrency hub, the government has extended tax breaks for investment managers. Part of the financial services reforms released today indicated investors can use U.K based investment managers without incurring extra taxes. Further, the reforms will come into effect before the end...
decrypt.co
UK Includes Crypto Assets in Financial Services Reform Package
Rishi Sunak’s government is pushing forward with plans to turn the United Kingdom into a global hub for crypto assets. The UK government today announced a package of more than 30 reforms to financial regulation, including the extension of tax breaks for investment managers to cover crypto assets. Dubbed...
CNBC
UK announces major overhaul of its financial sector in attempt to spur growth
The U.K. government on Friday announced extensive reforms to financial regulation that it says will overhaul EU laws that "choke off growth." The package of 30 measures includes a relaxation of the rule that requires banks to separate their retail operations from their investment arms. This measure — first introduced in the wake of the 2008 Financial Crisis — would not apply to retail-focused banks.
Goldman Sachs plans to spend millions on crypto-related investments after FTX's downfall, report says
Goldman Sachs hasn't pulled back on its digital asset plans despite the catastrophic downfall of one of crypto's biggest players. In fact, the Wall Street giant plans to spend "tens of millions" on investments in crypto companies even after FTX's implosion, Reuters reported on Tuesday. FTX, the once $32 billion...
Chancellor cuts red tape and axes EU rules in UK banking overhaul
The Government has launched a raft of major reforms to the financial sector to replace EU regulation and cut red tape.Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said the so-called “Edinburgh Reforms” will seize on “Brexit freedoms” to overhaul banking rules, with changes including a review of accountability rules for bankers and easing capital requirements for smaller lenders.The package is made up of more than 30 regulatory reforms which Mr Hunt claims will “turbocharge” growth in towns and cities across the UK.The moves will loosen banking rules introduced after the 2008 financial crisis, which saw some UK banks face potential collapse.It comes after the...
techaiapp.com
Morgan Creek CEO Says FTX Co-Founder SBF Was a ‘Pawn’ Used to ‘Punish’ the Crypto Industry – Regulation Bitcoin News
Following FTX’s collapse, many industry executives, influencers, luminaries, and politicians have shared their opinions about the carnage the event has caused to crypto markets and a great deal of innocent bystanders. On Dec. 2, the CEO and founder of Morgan Creek Capital, Mark Yusko, explained in an interview that it’s quite possible that the FTX co-founder Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) was merely a “pawn” or “useful idiot” leveraged to “punish the industry.”
dailyhodl.com
Macro Guru Raoul Pal Says Bitcoin (BTC), Crypto and Stocks Are Ready To Go Exponential – Here’s Why
Former Goldman Sachs executive Raoul Pal says that risk-on assets like crypto and equities are set to go for a run as macroeconomic conditions become more favorable. In a new edition of the Global Macro Investor newsletter, Pal says that Bitcoin (BTC) is mostly driven by the available money supply (Global M2) in the financial system across the world.
fintechnexus.com
LatAm22: Nubank makes inroads in Mexico’s highly concentrated banking market
Two years after its launch in Latin America’s second-largest market, Nubank, the biggest digital bank in the region, is making progress in Mexico amid a highly concentrated banking industry. “The industry in Mexico is not competitive,” Iván Canales, General Manager at Nubank México, said at Fintech Nexus Latam 2022...
bitcoinist.com
FTX Fallout: Mastercard Chief Sees Crypto Market ‘Resetting’ After Exchange’s Collapse
FTX, the collapsed cryptocurrency exchange platform founded by Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF), may have done more than just wipe the entire crypto market with billions worth of capitalization in just a matter of few days. In the wake of one of the worst and most bemusing digital currency-related company implosions to...
