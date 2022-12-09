Read full article on original website
Related
otakuusamagazine.com
Kubo Won’t Let Me Be Invisible Anime Reveals More Info in New Trailer
Nene Yukimori’s Kubo Won’t Let Me Be Invisible manga is officially getting its anime adaptation underway on January 10, but that’s not the only new piece of info we have for this one. The second promo debuted along with new details on the cast and staff, so check it out below and read on for the latest additions.
otakuusamagazine.com
ONIMAI: I’m Now Your Sister! Anime About Turning Into a Girl Shares Trailer
The manga ONIMAI: I’m Now Your Sister! (a.k.a. Onii-chan wa Oshimai! in Japanese) is getting an anime adaptation that will debut on January 5. A trailer for it has dropped, and in it you can hear the opening theme song “Identeitei Meltdown” being performed by P Maru-sama and cosplayer Enako.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Super Creator Addresses the Anime's Timeline
Dragon Ball has been around for decades at this point, and honestly? It is a challenge just to keep the story's timeline straight. Over the years, so much has happened, and its many sequels have blurred the story's chronology. Of course, there is one person keeping track of the timeline, and that happens to be creator Akira Toriyama. So obviously, fans tuned in recently when the artist addressed the timeline in a rare new statement.
ComicBook
Attack on Titan Creator Outs the Biggest Request He Made of the Anime
Attack on Titan's anime run will be officially coming to an end with the final part of the final season next year, but with the manga ending some time ago, the original creator behind it all opened up about the biggest request he had made for the anime adaptation. Series creator Hajime Isayama officially ended the manga's run last year, and notably made some changes to the final moments a bit after the manga's final chapter hit shelves. One can imagine that it's been a period of reflection for the creator as the anime is ending too.
ComicBook
Demon Slayer Cosplay Highlights Nezuko's Scary Demon Form
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba really impressed fans in the second season as Nezuko Kamado unleashed a powerful new side of herself, and now one awesome cosplay is helping the demonized heroine tap into her full potential! The Entertainment District arc of the anime threw Tanjiro Kamado and the others into their toughest fights yet against the first member of Muzan's Upper Ranks, and with it pushed each of them to the brink. These challenges them saw each of the fighters reach into a new level of their strength as their bodies refused to give up despite the perilous odds.
ComicBook
Naruto The Gallery Opens in Japan: Watch
Naruto is set to play a big role at this year's Jump Festa, with the Shonen series looking to be joined by the likes of Chainsaw Man, My Hero Academia, One Piece, and many other series that got their starts in the pages of Weekly Shonen Jump. Now, to help ring in the twentieth anniversary of the most popular ninja anime series, a new art gallery has opened in Japan which has offered fans a virtual tour if you aren't able to make it to Japan during its exhibition dates.
ComicBook
Fairy Tail Cosplay Catches Fire With Natsu
Fairy Tail might be getting ready to heat up our screens in the near future as the franchise's next anime is now in the works, and one awesome cosplay is helping to keep the fires alive with a fiery take on Natsu Dragneel! Hiro Mashima currently might be in the thick of his latest series, Edens Zero, but he has never quite forgotten the major series he had ended prior. Fairy Tail's original manga and anime run might have wrapped a few years ago, but the creator has been keeping the story with an official sequel series that is getting an anime of its own soon too.
ComicBook
Anime's Top-Searched Series of 2022
As the winter holidays approach so too does the new year with all its big releases. Of course, this means fans are looking back at 2022 in passing to see how their favorites are stacked up. This means end-of-year data is coming out about all sorts of anime series, and now, we have learned which shows were the most Googled in 2022. So if you have a hunch as to what show came first, it is time to make your guesses now!
epicstream.com
Rush Hour 4 Release Date Speculation, Cast Rumors, Plot Updates, and Everything We Know
What is Rush Hour good for? A fourth movie, of course!. Rush Hour is a hit action-comedy film headlined by Jackie Chan and Chris Tucker. The first movie premiered in 1998 and rose as an unexpected smasher. It was immediately followed by two more wins, Rush Hour 2 and Rush Hour 3.
ComicBook
Nintendo Releases Second Super Mario Bros. Movie Trailer
A second trailer for The Super Mario Bros. Movie was released today during a new Nintendo Direct presentation. The trailer gives fans a closer look at what to expect from the film when it releases in April, including a chance to hear Anya-Taylor Joy's take on Princess Peach, and see Donkey Kong. Nintendo had teased the trailer with a glimpse inside Peach's Castle yesterday, leading many to suspect that the princess of the Mushroom Kingdom would take center stage in today's trailer. We did get to see just that, as well as a glimpse at several other elements, including Tanooki Mario, the presence of Mario Karts, and even a whole bunch of Yoshis! The new trailer for The Super Mario Bros. Movie can be found at the top of this page.
ComicBook
Wit Studios President Explains Why It Released Attack on Titan, Vinland Saga, and More
The anime industry is growing faster than ever these days, and honestly? There are more shows in the work than anyone can track. With hundreds of studios churning out content, only a select few can stand as leaders, and Wit Studios has carved out that niche for itself. With new projects on hand, the studio oversaw some of anime's biggest shows before passing them on to others. And now, the studio's president is addressing why Wit handed over the hits.
ComicBook
Berserk Fans Speculate on New Anime as Mysterious Countdown Ticks Down
When the latest Berserk anime adaptation began, aka Berserk: Memorial Edition, fans were prepared for a series that was looking to carve up the trilogy of films from 4C Studio and present them in an episodic format. With the series preparing for its end as it readies itself to place Guts and the Band of the Hawk into the traumatic events of the Eclipse, a mysterious timer has continued to tick down on Berserk's official website. The timer will come to an end on December 11th and fans are speculating what this countdown will lead to.
epicstream.com
Joker 2 Director Releases First Look Image as Filming Begins
Following the huge success of the first film back in 2019, Warner Bros. has been working on a follow-up to Joker titled Joker: Folie à Deux which will see Joaquin Phoenix reprising his Oscar-winning role for another mayhem and madness around Gotham City. For the past couple of months, we've been hearing a lot of updates about the project as they were heading to production.
Final Fantasy 16 trailer reveals June release date
Final Fantasy 16's release date has finally been revealed.Earlier today on December 8 at The Game Awards, Final Fantasy 16 producer Naoki Yoshida took to the stage in LA to reveal the game's release date. We'll finally be playing the next mainline Final Fantasy game on June 22, 2023.This all follows on from Final Fantasy 16's release date being pencilled in for Summer 2023. The release window was actually...
hypebeast.com
Check Out the New ‘Tekken 8’ Story and Gameplay Trailer
Japanese video game developer, Bandai Namco, has released a new trailer for Tekken 8. The reveal trailer for the renowned fighting game surfaced this past September – teasing Kazuya Mishima’s return via a battle between him and his son, Jin Kazama. Whereas the reveal trailer got fans excited just with the announcement alone, the new trailer offers a closer look at the story and gameplay of the forthcoming title.
ComicBook
Street Fighter 6 Release Date Leaked
It appears that the release date for Street Fighter 6 has leaked ahead of an official reveal at The Game Awards. Users on ResetEra noticed that the game's PlayStation Store listing has been updated with a release date of June 2nd, 2023. The game's Standard, Deluxe, and Ultimate editions have all been listed alongside this date. Obviously fans will still want to wait for confirmation from Capcom, but this is about as official as it gets! Capcom had been teasing an announcement for Thursday's show, and it sure looks like this is what the publisher has in store.
bookriot.com
8 New Manga, Graphic Novels, and Comics Released in December
December is here, and you know what that means? It’s time to throw on some cozy clothes, prepare a warm beverage, and read until we can’t keep our eyes open anymore! All jokes aside, that’s one of the reasons why I love December so much. It provides a collective opportunity for people to take their time and do something they love. In my case, and most likely yours too, that’s reading as much as I can. Because it’s also the end of the year, I look for shorter reads that I can devour easily. Enter comics and graphic novels. They’re perfect for this time of year (or any, really). They also offer a wide variety of stories, so you can easily find a graphic novel you like! That being said, it’s always fun to read the very latest releases. Which is why today we’re looking at new manga, graphic novels, and comics released in December.
ComicBook
Naruto Proves Sasuke and Sakura Are a Dream Team in New Manga
Naruto isn't shy about its big star, but the Hidden Leaf's knucklehead isn't the only impressive ninja in the place. Team 7 has proven itself to be a threat time and time again. These days, that has been made clearer than ever thanks to a brand-new manga, and it seems the Naruto spin-off is taking the time to show why Sasuke and Sakura might be the real dream team of the group.
epicstream.com
Dune: Part 2 Wraps Filming as Timothée Chalamet Shares New Set Photo
That's a wrap for Dune: Part Two. The highly anticipated sequel to Denis Villeneuve's 2021 movie has reportedly wrapped filming and the intel comes from a very reliable source. Timothée Chalamet confirmed the news in a recent set photo. Timothée Chalamet shared a new image on his official Instagram...
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream The Queen's Gambit Free Online
Best sites to watch The Queen's Gambit - Last updated on Dec 12, 2022. Best sites to stream: Netflix ,Netflix basic with Ads. Read more to see all the sites where you can watch The Queen's Gambit online right now. You can also see the cast, crew, plot and release date for The Queen's Gambit on this page.
Comments / 0