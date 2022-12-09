Read full article on original website
Cost saving Christmas activities
The holiday season tends to be an expensive adventure no matter how you cut it. This year, the financial pinch feels tighter than ever for many families as so many people are changing careers, regaining their financial footing post-Covid, and learning how to manage the rapidly inflating prices on everything. Just when our wallets begin to recover from back-to-school spending, the holidays arrive. The holiday season should be filled with love, light, and magic, and yet, many of us find ourselves stressing about money and shopping. This week, take a minute to breathe and remember that Christmas only comes once a year, and regardless of your financial situation, the magic of the holidays can still be experienced.
White Spot Christmas 2022 – Christmas Features
Celebrate the holiday season with turkey at White Spot – with two ways to enjoy. From December 12 to January 2 choose from their ready-to-eat Traditional Turkey Dinner available for dine-in, takeout or delivery, OR take home our Heat & Serve Dinner for Two available for takeout & delivery.
Christmas wreaths and why we hang them on doors
Christian Christmas wreathPhoto byAllExpress screenshot. Perhaps you grew up as I did with a real or artificial evergreen wreathhanging on a door or wall every Christmas but never considered why it is done. The popular belief is that wreaths, whether green or some other color announce that the home is welcoming the holiday season. For Christians, the use of green symbolizes everlasting life in Christ The evergreen reminds believers that those who trust Jesus will have eternal life and the red berries, bows or other decorations symbolize His blood that was shed for our sins.
This Is Florida's Best Christmas Light Display
The sky is certainly the limit when it comes to these stunning creations, which is why Travel + Leisure found the best Christmas light display in every state.
These Holiday Lights In An Underground Cave Park Are So Cool
Thanksgiving came and went, and now, many are turning their eyes to the December holidays that brighten up the dark, cold days of winter with festive cheer. Yes, our days are getting shorter and much colder now that we’re nearing the end of the year, but this also marks the holiday light season! If driving around to look at the pretty holiday light displays is something you and the kids love to do, or a tradition you’re hoping to start, it’s possible we’ve found the coolest and most underrated holiday light extravaganza in North America. A massive underground cave in Alabama is now covered in sparkly lights for the holidays, and the light display — and experience — is like no other. Here’s what you need to know.
'A Christmas Memory' has guided my holidays for a decade. This is how
“Oh my,” exclaims the woman with shorn white hair and sherry-colored eyes as she stands by the kitchen window. “It’s fruitcake weather!” So begins Truman Capote’s “A Christmas Memory” — well, sort of. It’s the sentiment the book begins with, as seven-year-old Buddy and his 60-something-year-old “friend” — they are each other's only friend — go on a journey to bake 30 fruitcakes and send them to friends they’ve barely or never met (including President Roosevelt). ...
Christmas Crafts for Older kids
It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas everywhere you go… I bet you sang that in your head, didn’t you? Who said that the holiday season is just for your little babies? Christmas season is for kids of all ages, and for us all! So, let me help you out and offer you the best ideas for Christmas crafts for older kids.
This Rooster Christmas Wreath Will Make Your Door Distinctive And Fun—And It’s 80% Off
The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. Your Christmas wreath is an essential part of your holiday decor. You can string...
Brothers transform family home into Christmas lights display
Two brothers have turned a family home into one of Britain’s brightest Christmas lights displays.Lee and Paul Brailsford have been decorating their mother Rosemary’s house in Brentry, Bristol, since 1994 to raise money for charity.They have already raised more than £92,000 for The Grand Appeal, the charity for Bristol Royal Hospital for Children, and hope the total will reach £100,000 this year.It takes six weeks for Lee, a carpenter, and Paul, a bricklayer, to erect the display which features dozens of figures including Santas, reindeer, snowmen and 50 rope-light shapes.There are trains, elves and a life-size nativity from America, powered by thousands of LED lights.The display is usually illuminated for five hours a day but will run for four hours this year, from 5pm until 9pm, due to energy costs.Donations can be made in person when visiting the Christmas display, or online at www.brailsfordlights.co.uk. Read More Charity boss speaks out over ‘traumatic’ encounter with royal aideUkraine war’s heaviest fight rages in east - follow live
8 December Events & Holidays To Celebrate or Learn More About
Happy December! There are many wonderful ways to celebrate this month, from Christmas to Hanukkah to Kwanzaa. All are wonderful excuses to bring family and friends together. But those aren't the only three holidays happening this month — there are other meaningful and important events and holidays happening in December as well, some of which you've heard of, and some of which might be new to you!
You can visit these festive New England mansions this holiday season
Plan an outing at one of these eight stunning holiday destinations. New England is full of historic mansions, and many of them host special programming during the final months of the year. Add a little luxury to your holiday season at one (or all) of these eight gorgeous properties. Castle...
The Comicon Advent Calendar 2022: Day 1 – Bone’s Christmas Delights…
We did it last year and it’s time to do it all over again – 25 Christmas comics for the 25 days of Advent… it’s the Comicon Advent Calendar 2022…. Right then, it’s the 1st of December, time to unveil the first Comicon Advent calendar comic of the year… and it’s time for a very special holiday comic from Jeff Smith’s Bone.
Beggin' Reveals Holiday Merch Including a Festive Sweater for Humans
Beggin’—the treat dogs go bonkers for—is hooking up dog parents with some savory merch this holiday season. On Wednesday, the Purina brand of pet food and snacks announced the rollout of its merch store, The Beggin’ Swag Shop, which includes festive new holiday sweaters for humans.
Devon crocheted Christmas tree inspires African town
A Devon village that crocheted a giant Christmas tree has inspired a community 7,000 miles away to create their own. The Appledore Christmas tree in Devon went viral on social media in 2021, prompting a craft group in White River, South Africa, to get in touch. The Appledore crocheters sent...
Harrison High School Winter Extravaganza Features Holiday Music and More
Harrison Bands joined other performing ensembles of the Harrison High School Fine Arts department for an evening of holiday music, frivolity and art displays in the annual Winter Extravaganza at the Hoya Center on Dec. 8.
