Results From WWE Live Event In Charleston, WV: Six-Man Tag Team Match
WWE held a live event on Sunday night from the Charleston Coliseum in Charleston, WV. You can check out the results below, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:. WWE Intercontinental Title Match– Gunther (c) (w/ Ludwig Kaiser & Giovanni Vinci) retains over Shinsuke Nakamura. Karrion Kross & Scarlett defeated Madcap Moss &...
Lineup For Tonight’s Episode Of AEW Dynamite (12/14/22)
AEW has announced the lineup for tonight’s new Dynamite: Winter Is Coming episode, which you can see below:. AEW World Championship and Dynamite Diamond ring winner takes all: MJF (c) vs. Ricky Starks. House of Black in action. AEW World Trios Championship best-of-seven series: Death Triangle vs. The Elite...
Asuka Says She’s Going Away For A While Amid Character Change
WWE RAW Superstar Asuka will be going away “for a while” amid her ongoing character change. In recent weeks, Asuka has been teasing a character change on social media, posting photos of her pre-WWE days as ‘Kana.’. On this week’s episode of RAW, Asuka ditched her face...
WWE NXT Stars Backstage At Tonight’s Raw
WWE has brought in NXT stars Malik Blade and Edris Enofe for tonight’s Raw event. Pwinsider.com reported the news. They will likely be working the Main Event taping, a trend that WWE has done for months. Current WWE Raw Card. – Raw Women’s Championship number one contender’s match: Alexa...
Rhea Ripley Gives Dominik Mysterio New Nickname After RAW
Rhea Ripley has given Dominik Mysterio a new nickname after WWE RAW went off the air. Dominik Mysterio, Damian Priest, and Finn Balor defeated Akira Tozawa and The Street Profits in a six-man tag team match on RAW. Dominik was the one who scored the pinfall, much to the delight of Mami.
William Regal Claims WCW Stars Were Afraid To Wrestle Fit Finlay In 1996
As you know by now, William Regal will be departing AEW and returning to WWE at the end of this month. Speaking on a recent episode of the “Stories With Brisco and Bradshaw” podcast, “Lord Regal” commented on how nobody wanted to work with Fit Finlay when he joined WCW back in 1996. He said,
WWE Monday Night RAW Results For December 12, 2022
Welcome to EWrestlingNews’ WWE Monday Night RAW results for December 12, 2022!. We open up the show with Damage CTRL heading down to the ring, but out of nowhere, Becky Lynch launches an attack on Kai and SKY. She chases them out of the arena with a chair. Alexa Bliss and Bianca Belair then come out.
Two Title Matches Announced For Next Week’s Episode Of WWE NXT
On next week’s episode of WWE NXT, we’ll see both the men’s and women’s Tag Team Championships being defended. Katana Chance & Kayden Carter vs. Toxic Attraction vs. Ivy Nile & Tatum Paxley will be taking place, as well as The New Day vs. Josh Briggs & Brooks Jensen.
Final Lineup For Tonight’s WWE NXT (12/13/22)
Here is the lineup for tonight’s episode of WWE NXT in Orlando, Florida, at the Capitol Wrestling Center on the USA Network:. Gigi Dolin & Jacy Jayne of Toxic Attraction vs. NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Katana Chance and Kayden Carter. Damon Kemp vs. Duke Hudson. Von Wagner...
Roxanne Perez Gets Emotional Following Her WWE NXT Women’s Championship Win
As we reported earlier here on eWn, Roxanne Perez defeated Mandy Rose to capture the NXT Women’s Championship on this week’s episode of WWE NXT. Following the show, WWE posted a “Digital Exclusive” that featured an emotional Perez commenting on her journey to get where she is today. She took it back to 2016, which is the year she began wrestling at the age of 14. She said,
Kurt Angle On How His Birthday Bash Milk Truck Segment Came Together
During the latest episode of his “The Kurt Angle Show,” WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle discussed last week’s episode of WWE SmackDown. It featured his birthday celebration and recreation of the famous milk bath segment. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. Kurt...
Backstage Update On Sasha Banks Working With NJPW
Sasha Banks is expected to appear at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 next month as her WWE deal will expire this month. As noted, Banks is said to be “done” with WWE and is not expected to return, “barring any last-minute change.”. Dave Meltzer had more details on...
Flip Gordon On Possibly Signing With AEW, WWE, Or NJPW
Flip Gordon is a big fan of the professional wrestling industry these days as there are many options out there. Three of the bigger promotions in the world include WWE, AEW, and New Japan Pro Wrestling. During a recent interview with Dr. Chris Featherst for Sporkskeeda’s UnSKripted podcast, the independent...
Sami Zayn Pays Tribute To Jamie Noble After His Last Match
As we reported earlier today here on eWn, Jamie Noble wrestled at a WWE live event in Charleston, West Virginia on Sunday night in what was billed as his final match. He teamed with Braun Strowman and the Brawling Brutes to face off against The Bloodline. The finish came when Noble pinned Sami Zayn.
Fans Start Petition To Prevent Vince McMahon From Returning To WWE
Members of the WWE Universe have started a petition in hopes of keeping Vince McMahon from returning to the company. Earlier this year, the former CEO was being investigated by the company’s Board of Directors for hush money payments to former female employees. He subsequently resigned on Twitter in July, citing his age as the reason.
Taya Valkyrie: It Felt Like WWE Didn’t Know What To Do With Me In NXT
Former WWE Superstar Taya Valkyrie has said that it felt at times that nobody in NXT knew what to do with her during her tenure with the promotion. Valkyrie signed with WWE in February 2021 and worked under the name Franky Monet until her release in November of that same year.
Matt Hardy Wants To Go After The IWGP World Tag Team Championships
Matt Hardy recently discussed his plans on possibly going after New Japan Pro Wrestling’s IWGP World Tag Team Championships. Speaking on his “The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy” podcast, the “Broken One” said the following,. “I really hate that we didn’t get to win the...
The Miz and Triple H Have Backstage Heat: Vince Russo
According to Vince Russo, The Miz has been booked underwhelmingly since Triple H became Head of Creative in WWE. The former WWE Head Writer believes there is backstage heat between Triple H and the two-time Grand Slam Champion, hence his dismal booking. The Miz has been involved in a drawn-out angle with Dexter Lumis and Johnny Gargano over the past few months.
Jamie Noble Pins Sami Zayn In Final Match
Jamie Noble wrestled in what he says was his final match at last night’s house show in his home state of West Virginia. The current WWE producer teamed with Braun Strowman, Ridge Holland, and Butch to defeat The Bloodline (The Usos, Solo Sikoa, and Sami Zayn). Noble scored the pinfall on Zayn.
Backstage Update On William Regal’s Role When He Returns To WWE
William Regal is leaving AEW to make a return to WWE after the new year when his contract with AEW expires. AEW/ROH President Tony Khan addressed Regal’s departure during the ROH Final Battle media scrum, where he noted that Regal asked for the company not to renew his deal so he could return to WWE to be in NXT with his son.
