Vice TV ran a trailer for their new documentary on former WWE CEO Vince McMahon following the season finale of their current show Tales From The Territories last Tuesday night. This will be the first of its kind, taking an in-depth look at the history of the world’s most renown wrestling promoter. Rumors have circulated online for the last year about a McMahon documentary. Netflix reported to have one in the works, but halted production amidst the allegations released earlier this year that ultimately ended McMahon’s time with the company.

1 DAY AGO