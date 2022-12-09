Read full article on original website
Ken Shamrock Claims Nobody In Pro Wrestling Holds A Candle To Him In A Shoot Fight
Former WWE Superstar Ken Shamrock was recently interviewed on the Wrestling Perspective Podcast with Lars Frederiksen of Rancid & Dennis Farrell to talk about several professional wrestling topics. Shamrock talked about nobody in professional wrestling being able to hold a candle to him in a shoot fight, and his WWE...
Jay White Shares His Thoughts On Sasha Banks In NJPW, More
Jay White believes Sasha Banks is a major star and would make a great addition to the Bullet Club, should she choose to join New Japan Pro Wrestling. The rumors surrounding Sasha Banks (the real-life Mercedes Varnado) are that she’ll be appearing at Wrestle Kingdom 17 on January 4, 2023. At that same event, the Switchblade will be defending his IWGP World Heavyweight Championship against Kazuchika Okada. White believes that Banks would be a great fit for Bullet Club. He said,
Fans Start Petition To Prevent Vince McMahon From Returning To WWE
Members of the WWE Universe have started a petition in hopes of keeping Vince McMahon from returning to the company. Earlier this year, the former CEO was being investigated by the company’s Board of Directors for hush money payments to former female employees. He subsequently resigned on Twitter in July, citing his age as the reason.
Kurt Angle On How His Birthday Bash Milk Truck Segment Came Together
During the latest episode of his “The Kurt Angle Show,” WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle discussed last week’s episode of WWE SmackDown. It featured his birthday celebration and recreation of the famous milk bath segment. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. Kurt...
Vince Russo Blasts WWE For ‘Firing’ Bobby Lashley On RAW
Vince Russo heavily criticized WWE for “firing” RAW Superstar Bobby Lashley following this week’s episode of RAW. On this week’s episode of Monday Night RAW, Lashley faced off against Seth Rollins in a singles match. Despite fighting from under throughout the match, The Visionary managed to beat the former The All Mighty following a devastating Pedigree.
William Regal Claims WCW Stars Were Afraid To Wrestle Fit Finlay In 1996
As you know by now, William Regal will be departing AEW and returning to WWE at the end of this month. Speaking on a recent episode of the “Stories With Brisco and Bradshaw” podcast, “Lord Regal” commented on how nobody wanted to work with Fit Finlay when he joined WCW back in 1996. He said,
The Nine Lives of Vince McMahon to Air on Vice TV Tonight
Vice TV ran a trailer for their new documentary on former WWE CEO Vince McMahon following the season finale of their current show Tales From The Territories last Tuesday night. This will be the first of its kind, taking an in-depth look at the history of the world’s most renown wrestling promoter. Rumors have circulated online for the last year about a McMahon documentary. Netflix reported to have one in the works, but halted production amidst the allegations released earlier this year that ultimately ended McMahon’s time with the company.
The Miz and Triple H Have Backstage Heat: Vince Russo
According to Vince Russo, The Miz has been booked underwhelmingly since Triple H became Head of Creative in WWE. The former WWE Head Writer believes there is backstage heat between Triple H and the two-time Grand Slam Champion, hence his dismal booking. The Miz has been involved in a drawn-out angle with Dexter Lumis and Johnny Gargano over the past few months.
Kevin Nash On His Heel Character Being Perceived As Real Arrogance
WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash recently took to his “Kliq This” podcast to talk about several professional wrestling topics. During the show, Nash commented on himself being perceived as arrogant for his heel act, people asking about his height, and much more. You can check out some...
Shane Taylor Comments On Testing Free Agency After ROH’s Initial Hiatus
During a recent appearance on the “One Fall with Ron Funches” podcast, Ring of Honor wrestler Shane Taylor opened up on testing free agency following ROH’s initial hiatus and whether he plans on trying something new in the future. You can check out some highlights from the...
Booker T Addresses Crying After Roxanne Perez’ WWE NXT Deadline Win
Roxanne Perez won the first-ever Iron Survivor Challenge at WWE NXT Deadline on Saturday night, earning an NXT Women’s Championship match against Mandy Rose next month. WWE Hall of Famer Booker T got emotional as he watched his former student from Reality of Wrestling reach this accomplishment. While speaking...
Matt Hardy Wants To Go After The IWGP World Tag Team Championships
Matt Hardy recently discussed his plans on possibly going after New Japan Pro Wrestling’s IWGP World Tag Team Championships. Speaking on his “The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy” podcast, the “Broken One” said the following,. “I really hate that we didn’t get to win the...
Real1 vs. Microman Added to MLW Blood & Thunder
A unique bout has been added to Blood & Thunder, MLW’s upcoming television taping in Philadelphia. Real1, the former Enzo Amore, will battle the 3′ 3″ Microman on Saturday, January 7 at the 2300 Arena. “MLW’s new season promised new matches and new rules and it doesn’t...
Kurt Angle Claims Eddie Guerrero Is One Of His Top 3 Favorite Opponents To Wrestle Against
WWE Hall Of Famer Kurt Angle recently took to his podcast, “The Kurt Angle Show,” to discuss several professional wrestling topics. During the show, Angle talked about the late Eddie Guerrero and where he ranks amongst his favorite opponents to share the ring with. Angle said that Guerrero...
What Happened After WWE RAW Went Off The Air?
In the main event of Monday night’s episode of WWE RAW, Bobby Lashley faced Seth Rollins for a shot at the United States Championship. A Pedigree by The Visionary ended things for Lashley, and the latter wasn’t happy. After the match, an irate Lashley put his hands on...
Ex-WWE Writer Explains Why He Wasn’t A Fan Of Logan Paul vs. Roman Reigns
Former WWE creative team writer Freddie Prinze Jr. was recently interviewed on Chris Van Vliet’s podcast to discuss several professional wrestling topics. One such topic being the Crown Jewel 2022 match between Logan Paul and Roman Reigns that took place. Prinze Jr. explained why he wasn’t a fan of...
Wheeler Yuta Comments On Nigel McGuinness Possibly Replacing William Regal In The BCC
While William Regal will be departing All Elite Wrestling in 2023, Wheeler Yuta is optimistic that the Blackpool Combat Club will be just fine without their leader. During a recent appearance on the Battleground Podcast, Wheeler commented on how the group will change moving forward, the idea of Nigel McGuinness or someone else coming in to replace Regal, and more.
Ricky Starks Is Still Interested In A Match With CM Punk
While CM Punk’s future with All Elite Wrestling remains uncertain, AEW wrestler Ricky Starks still has aspirations of facing off against the Straight Edge Superstar down the line. Speaking to DAZN, Mr. “Absolute” himself recalled the time CM Punk mentioned him in his return promo and why he believes...
Backstage Update On Sasha Banks Working With NJPW
Sasha Banks is expected to appear at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 next month as her WWE deal will expire this month. As noted, Banks is said to be “done” with WWE and is not expected to return, “barring any last-minute change.”. Dave Meltzer had more details on...
MJF Teases That He’ll Be Leaving The Wrestling Business In His 30s
MJF took to Twitter today to hype his AEW World Championship match with Ricky Starks on this Wednesday’s “Winter is Coming” themed episode of Dynamite. In his tweet, the self-proclaimed “Salt of the Earth” continues to tease that he’ll be leaving the wrestling business entirely once he reaches his 30s. He wrote,
