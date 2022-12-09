A third arrest has been made in last month's armed robbery of a bank on Martha's Vineyard, authorities said Monday. The office of U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins of Massachusetts announced that 21-year-old Romane Andre Clayton of Jamaica had been arrested Friday in Connecticut. He is being charged as an accessory after the fact to armed bank robbery. Court paperwork shows the arrest was made by the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

