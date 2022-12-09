Read full article on original website
Lovie Smith Makes His Opinion On Cowboys Very Clear
Lovie Smith and the Houston Texans had the Cowboys on the ropes Sunday, but a last-minute Ezekiel Elliott touchdown was able to save Dallas from falling to the team with the worst record in the NFL. Speaking on the Dallas' game-winning drive, Smith pointed to the play of Dak Prescott...
Look: Rob Gronkowski Uses 1 Word To Describe Cowboys
Every year the Dallas Cowboys (deservedly or not) find themselves in the Super Bowl bubble, but Rob Gronkowski refuses to buy it. Appearing on FOX's pregame show Sunday, the former Patriots-Bucs tight end was asked about his outlook on the NFC playoff picture. And Gronk didn't hold back when it came to the 'Boys, calling them "pretenders."
NFL World Reacts To What Tony Romo Said About Mike White
The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback turned CBS broadcaster knows a thing or two about playing through injuries. Romo played through several during his time with the Cowboys. On Sunday, Jets quarterback Mike White battled through multiple injuries, each time coming back onto the field. Romo's comment on White went viral...
Teddy Bruschi drops eye-opening Kellen Moore, Dak Prescott take
Enough with the trick plays, ESPN analyst Teddy Bruschi said of Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore and quarterback Dak Prescott on a Sunday edition of NFL on ESPN. If the Cowboys want to continue to win games, Bruschi said, they have to run the dang ball. “The more times...
NFL Fines Bills Player Who Concussed Jakobi Meyers
It looks like New England Patriots receiver Jakobi Meyers won’t be on the field on Monday night after the concussion he sustained against the Buffalo Bills last Thursday, but at least the player who caused it will face repercussions. According to ESPN’s Mike Reiss, Bills’ safety Damar Hamlin has...
Tom Brady blasts Buccaneers after loss to 49ers: 'They kicked our a—'
The Buccaneers' Sunday afternoon clash with the 49ers was billed as Tom Brady's homecoming to the Bay Area. It ended as one of the most humbling games of Brady's career. Tampa Bay was dismantled 35-7 in Santa Clara, with Mr. Irrelevant Brock Purdy outdueling the San Mateo native Brady in the third-worst loss of Brady's NFL career, dropping Tampa Bay to 6-7 on the year.
Jerry Jones says Cowboys player needs to “become a man”
After Anthony Brown injured himself last week, the Dallas Cowboys must rely on a troubled player who hasn’t started a game this season. And owner Jerry Jones wants the best out of him. Kelvin Joseph has made limited contributions this season. Per Pro-Football-Reference, Joseph recorded 14 tackles, one pass...
Buccaneers Insider Names Potential Landing Spot For Tom Brady Next Season
Tom Brady is in the final season of his contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and could very well be on his way out this offseason. Bucs insider Rick Stroud has named the San Francisco 49ers as a potential landing spot for the all-time great quarterback next season. Brady, a...
Veteran NFL Running Back Released, Despite Being '100-Percent Healthy and Well Rested'
A veteran NFL running back was shown the exit door this Monday. Veteran NFL running back Damien Williams, the Falcons back, was released on Monday. A source tells ESPN's Adam Schefter that the roster cut happened despite the fact Williams is "100-percent healthy and well rested." ...
Look: NFL World Reacts To The Heated Skip Bayless Video
FOX Sports analysts Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe love to jab at each other every day on Undisputed. But things got really heated when Bayless started taking personal shots at Sharpe's NFL career. During a segment where the two were debating Tom Brady, Bayless declared that Brady is still playing...
NFL Quarterback Is Expected To Demand A Trade
The 2023 offseason is going to be an interesting one in Green Bay. Aaron Rodgers is expected by most to return for another season - likely with the Packers, but perhaps with someone else - and if he's back in Green Bay, we could have a trade situation. Packers backup...
NFL World Furious With Mike McCarthy's Decision
The Cowboys are trailing the Texans, 20-17, on Sunday afternoon. And the Cowboys just gave up the ball on downs inside of the Houston's one-yard line. Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy decided to go for it on fourth and goal, trailing by three points. Dallas ran the ball up the middle with Ezekiel Elliott, but he was stuffed easily by the Houston defense.
Giants Week 14 report card: Brian Daboll has some job ahead of him
Grading the Giants’ 48-22 loss to the Eagles on Sunday. Offense It is a problem when Daniel Jones (18 of 27, 169 yards, 1 TD) drops back and is immediately swarmed. It sort of limits what a quarterback can do. The plan was to limit the snaps for Saquon Barkley (9-28 rushing, 2-20 receiving) because of his neck issue. The game got out of hand and Barkley took a seat in the second half. Jones was sacked four times and backup Tyrod Taylor was dropped three times. Taylor lost a fumble in the fourth quarter. LT Andrew Thomas was beaten cleanly by...
NFL World Reacts To Cowboys' Concerning Postgame Update
The Dallas Cowboys escaped Sunday with a closer-than-expected 27-23 win over the Houston Texans, but they likely lost a key contributor in the process. Terence Steele exited the Week 14 game early with a left knee injury. Per Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News, Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones said they're "concerned" about the right tackle.
Erin Andrews Has 4-Word Message Before Sunday's Game
FOX's NFL "Game of the Week" this afternoon is an NFC clash with major playoff implications. The San Francisco 49ers, with seventh-round rookie Brock Purdy making his first career start, are hosting the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and their legendary quarterback Tom Brady, who has made quite a few more starts than Purdy in his career.
Erin Andrews Reveals What Dad Texted Her During Game
Erin Andrews was on the call of Sunday afternoon's 49ers vs. Buccaneers game. Tampa Bay was blown out by San Francisco, 35-7, on Sunday afternoon. It was the first start of Brock Purdy's career. During the game, Purdy's dad went viral in the stands, when he teared up after his son's first touchdown pass.
Cosell believes 'there's a reason' Purdy went last in draft
With the 262nd and final pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, the 49ers selected quarterback Brock Purdy out of Iowa State. And since then, the 22-year-old has gone from fighting for a spot on the 53-man roster to third-string QB to starting under center, all in the span of a few months.
Cowboys Hiring Coach Jason Witten? ‘I Can See It!’ Says Dallas Legend
The legendary Dallas Cowboys tight end Jason Witten continues to impact the game of football. This week, Witten was named the Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools Coach of the Year. The former tight end led the Christian Liberty Warriors to a 10-2 season, his second year as a head coach.
Look: Dolphins Fans Are Furious With NFL's Decision
Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins were outdueled by Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers last night. But as disappointed as Dolphins fans were in the result, they were left fuming over what the NFL did afterwards. Following the game, the NFL released its highlight video on YouTube with...
Saints Fire Back at NFL After $550K ‘Fakegate’ Fines
The NFL assessed half a million dollars in fines to Cameron Jordan and the Saints for faking an injury, and the franchise isn't happy. The post Saints Fire Back at NFL After $550K ‘Fakegate’ Fines appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
