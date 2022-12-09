Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
TSA issues reminder after dog accidentally sent through X-Ray machineB.R. ShenoyMadison, WI
4 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Women’s Volleyball: No. 8 Ohio State looks to ‘give it all we have’ in regular-season finale against No. 9 Minnesota, No. 3 WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
170 pounds Great Dane thinks he's a lap dog: "He knows when we're happy"Amy ChristieMadison, WI
Officer-involved shooting in Rockton, IllinoisLimitless Production Group LLCRockton, IL
Related
x1071.com
Badgers land first two commitments of Fickell era
MADISON, Wis. — It’s been a busy couple of weeks for Luke Fickell since he took over the Wisconsin football program, from bowl prep to creating his coaching staff, figuring out which players are staying and then hitting the recruiting trail. The latter paid off Monday when he...
x1071.com
Badgers men’s hoops moves into AP Top 25 for first time this season
MADISON, Wis. — For the first time this season, the Badgers men’s basketball team is ranked in the AP Top 25. Wisconsin came in at No. 22 in this week’s poll, thanks in large part to a big win over Maryland. The Terrapins were No. 13 and undefeated when they visited the Kohl Center last week, but back-to-back losses to the Badgers and Tennessee have dropped them to No. 20.
x1071.com
UW-Whitewater to host Special Olympics Wisconsin’s 2023 State Summer Games
WHITEWATER, Wis. — The University of Wisconsin-Whitewater will play host to Special Olympics Wisconsin’s 2023 State Summer Games in June, the university said Monday. The three-day competition is expected to bring more than 1,800 athletes and coaches to the campus. Events will include powerlifting, gymnastics, track and field, tennis, soccer and cornhole.
x1071.com
Badgers linebacker Nick Herbig named third team AP All-American
MADISON, Wis. — The honors are piling up for Nick Herbig. The Badgers linebacker was named a third team AP All-American on Monday. Herbig was joined on the third team by Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker, Alabama cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry and Cincinnati tackle Dontay Corleone. The Hawaiian was one of...
x1071.com
Lancaster Man Still Missing
Officials in Grant County are still searching for a missing 34-year-old Lancaster man last seen Sunday evening in rural Platteville. Ronald Henry was last seen at a friend’s home Sunday outside Platteville. Officials said he has not been heard from since which is out of character for him. Henry is 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds. He was last seen wearing a heavy blue winter coat, basketball shorts and dark tennis shoes. Anyone with information is asked to call the Grant County sheriff’s office at 608-723-2157.
x1071.com
Public Meeting on New Platteville Fire Station Tuesday December 20th
The City of Platteville will host a public meeting to answer resident questions about the new fire station. The community meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday December 20th at the Platteville Public Library. Fire Chief Ryan Simmons will be there, as will City Manager Adam Ruechel and members of Inspiring Community Inc. The city officials will discuss the construction plans and timeline for the new $13.4 million fire station to be built at the current site of the OE Gray Early Learning Center. The construction will be funded in part by a $7 million federal funding allocation announced earlier this year. Common Council members have approved a concept plan for the station with the goal of breaking ground on the project early next fall.
x1071.com
Madison’s new ‘Complete Green Street’ plan approved
MADISON, Wis. — Fewer crashes on all Madison streets is just one of the many goals of the city’s new Complete Green Streets Guide, which the Plan Commission unanimously approved Monday night. “Hopefully this will be a kind of policy document that changes how we reconstruct streets,” said...
x1071.com
Autopsy Confirms Traffic Fatality in Lafayette County
An autopsy has confirmed that a Beloit man who died after crashing into the Pecatonica River last week died as a result of the crash. A release from Lafayette County Sheriff Reg Gill says that 73 year old Eugene Dinger of Beloit died in the crash in the 19000 block of Highway 78 on December 7. This marks the first motor vehicle fatality on Lafayette County roadways this year. Dinger’s vehicle was found submerged in the river and he was found dead inside. Officials determined Dinger was driving north on Highway 78 when his car crossed over the southbound lane of the road, hit the guardrail, went airborne and landed in the river.
x1071.com
Woman Entrapped In Her Vehicle After Crash
Authorities say a woman from Platteville was taken to a hospital Saturday after crashing and being entrapped in her vehicle north of Platteville. According to the Grant County Sheriff’s department, 33 year old Samantha Pease of Platteville was taken by ambulance to Southwest Health for treatment. The crash happened at about 12:15 a.m. Saturday in the area of Highway 80 and Mockingbird Road. A report says that Pease was southbound on Highway 80 when she fell asleep and her vehicle went off of the highway and into a ditch, striking the embankment of Mockingbird Road. Pease’s vehicle overturned several times, causing Pease to be entrapped in her vehicle.
x1071.com
Missing 85-year-old woman found safe, Beloit police say
BELOIT, Wis. — An 85-year-old woman who had last been heard from Monday afternoon has been found safe, police in Beloit said. Helyn Everson had last been heard from around 12:45 p.m., police said in a Facebook post. She was supposed to pick up her daughter in South Beloit, Illinois, but never arrived.
x1071.com
Disturbance in Dodgeville Results in Arrest
Authorities in Iowa County received a report of a disturbance at a residence on Craig Street in Dodgeville Saturday around 5pm. Dodgeville Police along with Iowa County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the residence. Upon investigation at the residence, 28 year old Dalton Richardson of Dodgeville was arrested on charges of Disorderly Conduct, Bail Jumping, and a Probation Violation. Richardson was booked at the Iowa County Jail where he remains in custody.
x1071.com
Flex Lanes help reduce crashes, decrease travel time on Beltline
MADISON, Wis. – Early data from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation shows even as the number of people using the Beltine has risen, travel times are trending down. The latest numbers from WisDOT showed in October of 2022 drivers spent between 40 to 60% less time on the road than the same month in 2019.
x1071.com
Increased Law Enforcement Presence During Holiday Season
This holiday season, the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office is joining law enforcement agencies across Wisconsin and the nation to prevent tragedies in our communities. There will be more officers out patrolling to get impaired drivers off the roads during the annual Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over holiday enforcement campaign. It runs Friday, December 16 through New Year’s Day. The campaign is not simply about stopping or arresting drivers. It is focused on saving lives. Someone is killed or injured in impaired driving crash every two hours in Wisconsin. During the last holiday season, there were nearly 400 crashes that involved an impaired driver. Alcohol and drugs can have a significant impact on a driver’s focus and ability to maintain control behind the wheel. Last year in Wisconsin, there were 6,368 alcohol-related crashes that killed 166 people.
x1071.com
Jo Daviess County Board Schedules Meeting To Fill Vacant District Seats
The Jo Daviess County Board has scheduled a special meeting next week to appoint members to vacant seats. The board will meet on Monday to make the appointments. The board this week officially declared seats for Districts 4, 5, 6, 8, 11, and 15 to be vacant. No candidates were listed on ballots last month for six seats on the county board — those representing Districts 4, 5, 6, 8, 10 and 12. In two races, residents filed as write-in candidates ahead of the election. As a result, John Grizzoffi won the District 10 seat when he collected 12 votes, and Dianne Allendorf secured the District 12 seat with 37 votes.
x1071.com
Stained glass window honors man who gave gallons of blood to Red Cross
MADISON, Wis. — The Badger-Hawkeye Red Cross paid tribute to a former donor and volunteer Tuesday. After donating blood for a co-worker who was battling cancer, Brad Morter made it his lifelong commitment to donate blood. Morter died unexpectedly last year. His family joined the Red Cross Tuesday to...
x1071.com
South Wayne Teen Cited for Speeding and THC
A South Wayne teen was cited for a drug charge on Sunday around 9:15 pm after Green County Deputies stopped 18 year old Mackenzie Bechtolt for speeding on County Highway B in Cadiz Township. After further investigation, Green County Deputies also cited Bechtolt for possession of THC. She was released with a future court date.
x1071.com
Man killed when vehicle rolls over him while clearing snow from windshield, Monona police say
MONONA, Wis. — A 73-year-old man died after his vehicle rolled over him while he was clearing snow off his windshield Friday afternoon, the Monona Police Department said Monday. In a news release, Monona Police Chief Brian Chaney said the man was removing snow from his vehicle while in...
x1071.com
Disorderly Conduct Arrest in Iowa County
Iowa County authorities received a report of a domestic disturbance at a residence on Roaster Road in Montfort Tuesday around 6:30am. Iowa County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the scene, and following a brief investigation, arrested 28 year old Antoinette Carpenter of Montfort. Carpenter was arrested and charged with Disorderly Conduct and Bail Jumping. Carpenter was taken to the Iowa County Jail where she was booked on the charges and later released after posting bond.
x1071.com
Santa Claus spreads holiday cheer with fire truck parade past American Family Children’s Hospital
MADISON, Wis. — He may be busy this time of year preparing his sleigh and packing up toys for his worldwide journey, but Santa Claus took some time on Tuesday to bring some holiday cheer to the good little girls and boys at the American Family Children’s Hospital in Madison.
x1071.com
Monona police arrest man who reportedly didn’t stop when pulled over, crashed into vehicle
MONONA, Wis. — Police in Monona arrested a 29-year-old man who they said didn’t stop for an officer trying to pull him over and later crashed into another vehicle while trying to get away. In a news release, the Monona Police Department said officers got a call around...
Comments / 0