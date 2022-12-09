ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 2

Related
StaceyNHerrera

Husband files for divorce because wife didn't agree with his "open phone" policy

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a close friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. One of the core tenets of marriage is trust. You trust your partner to be there for you and to have your back no matter what life throws at you. However, most couples quickly learn that this trust doesn’t come easily.
DoYouRemember?

Valerie Bertinelli Must Pay Millions To Ex-Husband After Divorce

Valerie Bertinelli recently confirmed that she is officially divorced from her ex-husband Tom Vitale. Valerie and Tom separated in 2021, a decade after they got married in 2011. Valerie filed for divorce in May 2022 and this November, everything was finalized. Page Six obtained documents that showed that Valerie will...
New York Post

Dear Abby: I’m sick of financially supporting my boyfriend

DEAR ABBY: My partner and I have been together for 11 years, living together for seven. He’s a Realtor in his hometown. I had a stroke four years ago, which forced me into early retirement. Real estate is a dog-eat-dog occupation. Paychecks are few and far between, so I pay the rent and all the household bills. He pays his personal bills and the costs of doing business as a Realtor.  He is currently broke and doesn’t have the money to pay his personal bills. I refuse to pay them. I think he should get a part-time job to pay his...
The Independent

Prince Harry thinks Royal family were surprised ‘a ginger could land such a beautiful woman’

Prince Harry reckons the Royal family were surprised that “a ginger could land such a beautiful woman.”Speaking on the hotly anticipated Netflix series, Harry & Meghan, the price shared his family were “incredibly impressed” with her.“Some didn’t quite know what to do with themselves,” Harry recalled, suggesting they were taken aback by her beauty and intelligence.However, it wasn’t all smooth sailing, as he said her being an American actress “clouded their judgment more than anything else in the beginning.”Meghan shared that she felt they “typecast” her as a Hollywood star.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Royal family members wish Prince Harry a happy 37th birthdayPrince Harry is second least popular royal behind Andrew, poll showsPrince Harry and Jill Biden celebrate veterans at Warrior Games event
Mark Randall Havens

Opinion: The mind games of narcissists, explained in plain English

Narcissistic triangulation is when your partner has a limited amount of narcissistic supply or has suffered a narcissistic injury. Often, they'll even bring in a third party to validate their point of view. They'll also send you photos to keep you in the game. Narcissistic triangulation can be confusing and frustrating, but there are some things you can do to deal with it.
Abby Joseph

Woman Dines With Her Boyfriend’s Parents for the First Time and Is Told to Keep Quiet as Soon as the Food Is Served

When you're dating someone, it's often considered appropriate to be respectful of their family customs and traditions because it helps to create a stronger bond between you and them. However, that can sometimes be easier said than done. As you're about to discover, occasionally, you may find yourself in unfamiliar territory that's just too difficult to navigate.
Tracey Folly

Woman humiliated by angry husband when she tries to pay by check and realizes her checkbook is empty

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. This is about a self-described "horrible" scenario that happened to my mother. She said she will never forget the anger, embarrassment, and feeling of being so small she wanted to crawl into a hole and hide. And it was all over forgetting to put a fresh packet of checks inside her checkbook.
Amarie M.

Wife age-shamed by husband because she's almost 40 and wants to have a baby

He's 15 years older than she is. **Information in this article was sourced from social media and medical websites, which are cited throughout the story**. Studies show that more women are having babies later in life than in previous decades, which appears to be a common trend among millennials. The reasons for this vary and include delaying motherhood to focus on a career, travel, waiting for the right partner to come along, or it could be for financial or medical reasons.

Comments / 0

Community Policy