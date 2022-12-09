Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Suspects In Custody After Allegedly Robbing Brooklyn Bishop, Third Suspect Is Still WantedAbdul GhaniBrooklyn, NY
Cash for NY families: Direct payments could be out by Andrew Gounardes as part of new proposal worth millionsMark StarNew York City, NY
Apply to get your money: Eric Adams paying millions to selected candidateMark StarNew York City, NY
Illegal border crossings at northern border increase 676% over last year; Vermont, New York newest smuggling routeLauren JessopVermont State
Two payments arriving for NY families to buy food: Check your status nowGreysonNew York City, NY
redstormsports.com
RV/RV St. John’s Sails Past Bethune-Cookman, 73-52, Moves to 10-0
QUEENS, N.Y.- The St. John's women's basketball team matched its best start since 2014-15, as it moved to 10-0 after a convincing win over Bethune-Cookman, 73-52 on Sunday afternoon in Queens. The Red Storm have reached the 10-0 mark for just the third time in program history and sit just...
redstormsports.com
St. John’s Tops New Hampshire, 64-51
QUEENS, N.Y. – David Jones and Joel Soriano finished with double-doubles in the same game for the third time this season, lifting the St. John's men's basketball team to a 64-51 victory over New Hampshire (3-6, 0-0) on Saturday inside Carnesecca Arena. Now standing 10-1 overall, St. John's has...
city-countyobserver.com
Hoosier History Highlights: Indiana Becomes the 19th State
1816 President James Madison signed a Congressional resolution admitting Indiana to the Union as the 19th state. The new state government would be centered in the capital city of Corydon. Jonathan Jennings won the election to serve as the state’s first governor. 1917 Thirty Indiana delegates attended the National...
air1.com
Indiana Man Leads Teens To Christ At Event On Football Field (+podcast & video)
Muncie, Indiana (by Billie Wright) - Jeff Mosier, Director of the East Central Indiana chapter of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, spent weeks preparing students to speak in front of thousands at the annual Fields of Faith event. Along with Christian music, youth share the gospel in hopes of reaching non believers with God's love.
Hundreds of students compete in FIRST LEGO League State Championship in Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics are what STEM is all about. The students who competed at the FIRST LEGO League State Championship in Indianapolis have that down pat. FIRST is an acronym meaning "For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology." Those competing at the state championship...
4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you like going out with your friends or family members from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in Indiana
From downtown areas to strip malls and shopping complexes, it seems as if there's a pizzeria on every corner in Indiana. With so many options to choose from, it can be hard to discern which pizza parlors are good, and which ones are great.
Stay at Indiana State Park Inns This Winter for Two-Nights and Get the Second Night Free
A nice way to get away without breaking the bank. Indiana is full of some seriously gorgeous state parks, according to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources there are 24 state parks in the state of Indiana. Typically when you plan a visit to a state park you try to plan for warmer months so you can get out and enjoy the scenery. However, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources wants you to cozy up next to a fireplace after you soak in some gorgeous nature views, with a special winter deal.
Southern Indiana is Home to a Strange Geological Wonder That Stands 60-Feet Tall
Nestled in the woods sits a puzzling rock formation that leaves more questions than answers. The Largest Free-Standing Table Rock Formation East of the Mississippi River. Indiana is not exactly known for its rock formations. Sure we have some gorgeous scenery around the Hoosier state, and Indiana is home to some intriguing hidden gems (have you ever heard of Indiana's own Stonehenge?), but this hidden gem, while not exactly "gorgeous" is really freaking cool.
fox32chicago.com
Bitter cold is coming for Chicago
CHICAGO - The last time the Chicago area had a month end up being below average in terms of temperature was way back in July. December has gotten off to a relatively mild start for the month. So far this month is just over 3 degrees above average. Colder air...
Is Indiana Going to Have a White Christmas?
Will Indiana see snow on December 25th, making it a white Christmas?. With colorful decorations, beautiful trees, delicious foods, and decadent treats, Christmas is truly a magical time of year made only more magical by perhaps when we wake up to experience a blanket of snow on the whimsical holiday.
WOWO News
Gas Prices Continue Trickle Down In Prices Across Hoosier State
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The drop in gas prices across Indiana continued last week. Average gasoline prices in Fort Wayne have fallen 18.4 cents per gallon in the last seven days, averaging $3.28/gallon today, according to GasBuddy. Prices in Fort Wayne are 80.8 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 29.6 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Fort Wayne was priced at $3.05/g yesterday while the lowest price in the state yesterday was $2.69/gallon. The national average price of gasoline has fallen 14.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.21/g today. The national average price of diesel has also fallen 14.9 cents in the last week and stands at $4.91 per gallon.
WIBC.com
No Denying The Numbers: Hoosiers Want Pot Legalized
INDIANAPOLIS — It seems the subject of marijuana is at a stalemate between the voters of Indiana and their state lawmakers. While most Hoosier lawmakers in the Statehouse still appear unwilling to act to make marijuana legal in some capacity, an overwhelming majority of Hoosiers believe that legal marijuana would not be a problem in Indiana.
WLWT 5
Winning $2 million Powerball lottery ticket bought in Indiana expires in a week
A $2 million winning Powerball ticket purchased in Indiana is set to expire in less than a week. The winning ticket, bough at McClure Oil in Russiaville, expires on Dec. 15. The ticket bought for the June 18 drawing matches all five white balls with a Power Play of 2x.
Indiana Homeowners Shocked to See Duck Hunters Near Downtown Waterfront
Some residents in Indiana were alarmed recently when they spotted duck hunters waiting along the water edge on downtown area riverbanks. Sure, it’s a common sight to see duck hunters wading out in rivers and lakes. Some venture into the waters with just waders on, and others step onto kayaks or other boats as they track down their trophies. Few, however, venture into the downtown areas along a riverbank. This is why Indiana residents were shocked to see the duck hunters just outside their windows in the downtown area.
You can only get this Wendy’s breakfast item in Indiana
Wanna drive to Indiana for breakfast?
cbs4indy.com
Weather patterns change this week for Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – Peaks of sun will be possible towards the end of the day Monday. Temperatures will not move much to begin the work week as our weather pattern remains stagnant. Monday will begin mild with overnight lows in the upper 30s and a high near average in the low 40s. Overcast conditions will persist through the first half of the day, but a few peeks of sun may emerge in the afternoon – something we haven’t seen in nearly a week.
Huber Winery in Indiana Offering Cozy Igloos for a Fun Winter Experience
You and up to five of your friends or family can enjoy a unique winery experience this winter thanks to the addition of igloos at one Indiana winery. Huber Winery is a tradition for families all across the midwest. Not only do they craft delicious wines but they offer a number of family-friendly events all throughout the year at their orchard. The winery, along with the orchards has been family owned since 1843, making it a staple for wine lovers across Indiana and beyond. From apples to Christmas trees, you can find a little bit of magic for everyone.
Incredible Wildlife Camera Captures Southern Indiana’s Diverse Wildlife Throughout the Year
From bobcats to beavers, to deer this footage is a reminder of the incredible wildlife that calls the Hoosier state home. Sycamore Land Trust is a nonprofit foundation that works to protect southern Indiana land and natural habitats. We protect land and restore natural habitat: Sycamore protects land by owning...
WTHI
Schools prepping students for the "iLearn" assessment
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Schools are paying extra close attention and prepping their students for the next round of testing in April. Redd Howard is one of many students across the state of Indiana who is prepping for his "iLearn" assessment. To prepare for this test, Howard took the...
