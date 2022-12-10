Pregnant woman's two French bulldogs returned after they were stolen at gunpoint in Studio City

A woman who is nine months pregnant had her two French bulldogs stolen from her at gunpoint while she out for a walk in Studio City Friday morning, according to Los Angeles police.

The story, however, ended with a happy reunion. The two dogs were back with their owners by the evening.

The Nelsons told Eyewitness News their dogs, 7-year-old Gizmo and 9-month-old Milo, were left with a random woman walking her dogs in the Hollywood area. She called the number on the dog tags and said she had the pups.

The frightening armed robbery happened around 10 a.m. in the 4100 block of Kraft Avenue.

A woman who is nine months pregnant had her two French bulldogs stolen from her at gunpoint in Studio City, LAPD says.

Cindy Nelson was walking her dogs when an armed man approached her and pointed a pistol at her.

Both French bulldogs were snatched from Nelson, and the suspect fled in an SUV.

"Who steals dogs from a nine-month-pregnant woman?" Nelson said to Eyewitness News in the hours before her dogs were returned.

LAPD released surveillance images of the suspect vehicle as they continue searching for the dognapper. It is described as a silver vehicle, possibly a late model Honda. Photos of the dogs were also posted.

Nelson told Eyewitness News that she screamed for the man to stop. He ripped the leash from her hand and carried the dogs into the SUV as they dangled from the leash.

"A man jumped out of the car with a gun in his hand and held it in front of my face and grabbed my dogs. I was screaming 'please, no,''' Nelson said. "It happened all so fast. And he just got in the car carrying them in the air and left."

Nelson, who is expected to give birth in two weeks, says she wasn't hurt, but she worried for her pets. Gizmo has a spinal condition and leg problems.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call LAPD Detective N. Stone at (818) 754-8425. Information can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477).

French bulldogs can be a target of thieves because of their high value.

On Monday, the man who shot and wounded Lady Gaga's dog walker while stealing her French bulldogs last year took a plea deal and was sentenced to 21 years in prison, officials said.