5 Things To Do In Wilmington On Saturday, December 10, 2022: Sole Sisters Winter SOLEStice 5K; Ice Sculpture Unveiling; Dinosaur Adventure

Library Christmas Tree Controversy Has Turned Very UglyThe Maine WriterDedham, MA
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in MassachusettsTravel MavenWestford, MA
Get $400 From Massachusetts. How Can You Collect The Payment?C. HeslopMassachusetts State
Somerville named a leading global city for climate actionThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Massachusetts witness describes disc-shaped object with blue light moving overheadRoger MarshLawrence, MA
Wilmington Apple
LIBRARY LINEUP: Family Gingerbread House Making On Dec. 21; Celtic Christmas Concert On Dec. 22
LIBRARY LINEUP: Family Gingerbread House Making On Dec. 21; Celtic Christmas Concert On Dec. 22

WILMINGTON, MA — Below is a list of FREE upcoming programs for adults, teens and kids at the Wilmington Memorial Library. Can't make it to Needleworkers during the day? We've added new evening sessions on the 1st and 3rd Monday of the month. Bring your knitting, crocheting, quilting, etc. and enjoy a little conversation and camaraderie. Drop in.
Wilmington Apple
What’s Happening At Town Meetings This Week? (Week of December 11, 2022)
WILMINGTON, MA — According to the Wilmington Town Clerk’s calendar, there are several town board, committee and commission meetings scheduled for the week of Sunday, December 11, 2022. Sunday, December 11, 2022. No Meetings. Monday, December 12, 2022. The Wilmington Wilmington Housing Authority meets at 4:30pm in Deming...
Wilmington Apple
Wilmington OBITUARIES (December 4, 2022-December 10, 2022)
Wilmington Apple

Wilmington OBITUARIES (December 4, 2022-December 10, 2022)

WILMINGTON, MA — Here are the obituaries published on Wilmington Apple during the week of December 4, 2022:
Natick Mall Blowing Minds with New Santa Claus Experience
I don't care how creative you think you are, you have never dreamed of creating a visit-with-Santa experience like the one at Natick Mall. I understand that nearly every mall in America convinces Santa to visit with local boys and girls. His ability to seemingly be in more than one place at a time is all part of the magic of Santa, and way beyond what my brain can understand.
Wilmington Apple
WILMINGTON AROUND THE WEB: The Best Stories From Wilmington’s Newspapers
Wilmington Apple

WILMINGTON AROUND THE WEB: The Best Stories From Wilmington's Newspapers

WILMINGTON, MA — Below are recent articles about Wilmington — published online from December 4, 2022 to December 11, 2022 — that residents should consider reading:. Former Wilmington elementary school teacher faces new sex abuse charges by Heather Burns. Wilmington Town Crier sports stories can be read...
Wilmington Apple
Recent Wilmington Real Estate Transactions
Wilmington Apple

Recent Wilmington Real Estate Transactions

WILMINGTON, MA — Below are recent real estate transactions in Wilmington:
Wilmington Apple
WILMINGTON LOTTERY ROUNDUP: $10,000 Winner At Sonny’s Mobil On The Run
WILMINGTON, MA — Find out where large winning lottery and scratch tickets have recently been sold in Wilmington:. Sat, Dec 10, 2022 — $1,000 — $1,000,000 HOLIDAY BONUS — Nouria #4013. Fri, Dec 9, 2022 — $1,000 — $15,000,000 MONEY MAKER — Nouria #4013...
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in Massachusetts
Snow days can still be some of the best winter days, even when you're an adult. You can curl up under a blanket, read a good book, or, you can bundle up for a day of epic sled riding.
Wilmington Apple
OBITUARY: Donald Francis Campbell, 77
WILMINGTON, MA — Donald F. Campbell, “Don”, age 77, a long-time resident of Wilmington, passed away on December 9, 2022, following a brief illness. Don was born on July 5, 1945, in Boston, MA; he was the son of the late Cyril and Mary U. (Trainor) Campbell. Don grew up in Dorchester and graduated from Dorchester High School.
Which Massachusetts town had the most snow?
Sunday’s winter storm left varying amounts of snow across the state — from a paltry inch or two around Boston to over nine inches of accumulation in parts of Western Massachusetts. The National Weather Service reported midmorning Monday that the town of Great Barrington appeared to lead the...
Boston Globe
Winter is coming (or is it?) ❄️
Plus: The Orange Line’s rough weekend. 🚃 Good news! The Green Line extension to Medford officially opened this morning. You can now travel from Mission Hill to Medford on the E Branch as much as your heart desires. 👀 What’s on tap today:. A rough day...
Wilmington Apple
NOW HIRING: 10 New Job Openings In Wilmington (December 13, 2022)
Wilmington Apple

NOW HIRING: 10 New Job Openings In Wilmington (December 13, 2022)

WILMINGTON, MA — Below are some of the newest job openings in Wilmington:. Full-Time Customer Service Representative at 1-800-GOT-JUNK?.
One last glow-round for Leicester couple's outdoor Christmas display
LEICESTER — This year will mark the last families will have the chance to get lost in the sea of inflatable holiday displays and streams of Christmas lights at 25 Waite St., as the multidecade holiday tradition is coming to an end. Available to the public free of charge in the yard of Scott and Denise Weikel's house, it has proved, as they have gotten “up there in age,” to be difficult to set up and keep...
Daily Free Press
Boston’s Snowport Holiday Market spotlights ‘unsung heroes’
Boston’s Seaport District has been transformed into the city’s very own winter wonderland. With a gigantic Christmas tree, lights and holly strung along every corner and holiday classics from Wham! to Ariana Grande playing through the streets, Snowport is spreading holiday cheer. The Holiday Market at Snowport boasts...
Massive Great Room Makes Entertaining a Breeze in This Massachusetts Home
The holidays bring family and friends back home for gatherings and good times. Imagine a house so big it could host a wedding reception, and you have the Great Room inside this Ipswich, Massachusetts, home for sale. The history of the home is interesting, as it's a beautiful custom colonial...
Wilmington Apple
Details On Proposed Development At Sciarappa Farm On Andover St. To Be Unveiled At December 12 Select Board Meeting
WILMINGTON, MA — The Wilmington Select Board meets this Monday, December 12, 2022 at 7pm in Room 9 of Town Hall. An Executive Session precedes the meeting at 6pm. There are some noteworthy items on the agenda, including:. Jay Doherty, the CEO of Cabot, Cabot & Forbes, will unveil...
Man's Description of New Restaurant Opening in Boston Is Totally Priceless
We're sold on eating here!
Wilmington Apple
ARREST LOG: Wilmington Police Make 4 Arrests & Serve 2 Summonses
WILMINGTON, MA — According to Wilmington Police Log, Wilmington Police issued the following arrests and summonses between December 2, 2022 to December 8, 2022. Taylor Lee Todisco (24, North Reading) was served a summons for OUI Liquor, Possessing An Open Container Of Alcohol In A Motor Vehicle, Negligent Operation Of A Motor Vehicle, and Speeding. A car struck a tree on Parker Street. Both occupants were transported by the Fire Department. (1:28pm)
Wilmington Apple
STUDENT SPOTLIGHT: 7 Wilmington Students Earn Academic Honors At St. John’s Prep
DANVERS, MA — St. John’s Prep recently announced the names of Wilmington students who earned academic honors for the first quarter of the 2022-2023 school year. Headmaster’s List (A- or above in all courses) Nicholas Morad. Christopher Morad. Matthew Norton. Principal’s List (B+ or above in all...
Owner Seeking Help After Vandals Cause $1K In Damage At Roller World In Saugus
A roller rink in Saugus is determined to not let vandals who caused $1,000 in damages skate by, says the rink's owner. Roller World, located near Route 1, was forced to close on Saturday Dec. 3 after discovering that vandals broke a heavy steel panic bar on a door to the rink's lobby area.&nbs…
