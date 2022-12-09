ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, MA

5 Things To Do In Wilmington On Saturday, December 10, 2022: Sole Sisters Winter SOLEStice 5K; Ice Sculpture Unveiling; Dinosaur Adventure

By Robert Hayes
Wilmington Apple
 3 days ago
Wilmington Apple

LIBRARY LINEUP: Family Gingerbread House Making On Dec. 21; Celtic Christmas Concert On Dec. 22

WILMINGTON, MA — Below is a list of FREE upcoming programs for adults, teens and kids at the Wilmington Memorial Library. Can't make it to Needleworkers during the day? We've added new evening sessions on the 1st and 3rd Monday of the month. Bring your knitting, crocheting, quilting, etc. and enjoy a little conversation and camaraderie. Drop in.
WILMINGTON, MA
Wilmington Apple

What’s Happening At Town Meetings This Week? (Week of December 11, 2022)

WILMINGTON, MA — According to the Wilmington Town Clerk's calendar, there are several town board, committee and commission meetings scheduled for the week of Sunday, December 11, 2022. Sunday, December 11, 2022. No Meetings. Monday, December 12, 2022. The Wilmington Wilmington Housing Authority meets at 4:30pm in Deming...
WILMINGTON, MA
Wilmington Apple

Wilmington OBITUARIES (December 4, 2022-December 10, 2022)

WILMINGTON, MA — Here are the obituaries published on Wilmington Apple during the week of December 4, 2022:
WILMINGTON, MA
FUN 107

Natick Mall Blowing Minds with New Santa Claus Experience

I don't care how creative you think you are, you have never dreamed of creating a visit-with-Santa experience like the one at Natick Mall. I understand that nearly every mall in America convinces Santa to visit with local boys and girls. His ability to seemingly be in more than one place at a time is all part of the magic of Santa, and way beyond what my brain can understand.
NATICK, MA
Wilmington Apple

WILMINGTON AROUND THE WEB: The Best Stories From Wilmington’s Newspapers

WILMINGTON, MA — Below are recent articles about Wilmington — published online from December 4, 2022 to December 11, 2022 — that residents should consider reading:. Former Wilmington elementary school teacher faces new sex abuse charges by Heather Burns. Wilmington Town Crier sports stories can be read...
WILMINGTON, MA
Wilmington Apple

Recent Wilmington Real Estate Transactions

WILMINGTON, MA — Below are recent real estate transactions in Wilmington:
WILMINGTON, MA
Wilmington Apple

OBITUARY: Donald Francis Campbell, 77

WILMINGTON, MA — Donald F. Campbell, "Don", age 77, a long-time resident of Wilmington, passed away on December 9, 2022, following a brief illness. Don was born on July 5, 1945, in Boston, MA; he was the son of the late Cyril and Mary U. (Trainor) Campbell. Don grew up in Dorchester and graduated from Dorchester High School.
WILMINGTON, MA
MassLive.com

Which Massachusetts town had the most snow?

Sunday's winter storm left varying amounts of snow across the state — from a paltry inch or two around Boston to over nine inches of accumulation in parts of Western Massachusetts. The National Weather Service reported midmorning Monday that the town of Great Barrington appeared to lead the...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston Globe

Winter is coming (or is it?) ❄️

Plus: The Orange Line's rough weekend. 🚃 Good news! The Green Line extension to Medford officially opened this morning. You can now travel from Mission Hill to Medford on the E Branch as much as your heart desires. 👀 What's on tap today:. A rough day...
BOSTON, MA
Wilmington Apple

NOW HIRING: 10 New Job Openings In Wilmington (December 13, 2022)

WILMINGTON, MA — Below are some of the newest job openings in Wilmington:. Full-Time Customer Service Representative at 1-800-GOT-JUNK?.
WILMINGTON, MA
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

One last glow-round for Leicester couple's outdoor Christmas display

LEICESTER — This year will mark the last families will have the chance to get lost in the sea of inflatable holiday displays and streams of Christmas lights at 25 Waite St., as the multidecade holiday tradition is coming to an end.  Available to the public free of charge in the yard of Scott and Denise Weikel's house, it has proved, as they have gotten "up there in age," to be difficult to set up and keep...
LEICESTER, MA
Daily Free Press

Boston’s Snowport Holiday Market spotlights ‘unsung heroes’

Boston's Seaport District has been transformed into the city's very own winter wonderland. With a gigantic Christmas tree, lights and holly strung along every corner and holiday classics from Wham! to Ariana Grande playing through the streets, Snowport is spreading holiday cheer. The Holiday Market at Snowport boasts...
BOSTON, MA
Wilmington Apple

ARREST LOG: Wilmington Police Make 4 Arrests & Serve 2 Summonses

WILMINGTON, MA — According to Wilmington Police Log, Wilmington Police issued the following arrests and summonses between December 2, 2022 to December 8, 2022. Taylor Lee Todisco (24, North Reading) was served a summons for OUI Liquor, Possessing An Open Container Of Alcohol In A Motor Vehicle, Negligent Operation Of A Motor Vehicle, and Speeding. A car struck a tree on Parker Street. Both occupants were transported by the Fire Department. (1:28pm)
WILMINGTON, MA

