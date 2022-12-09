Read full article on original website
Library Christmas Tree Controversy Has Turned Very UglyThe Maine WriterDedham, MA
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in MassachusettsTravel MavenWestford, MA
Get $400 From Massachusetts. How Can You Collect The Payment?C. HeslopMassachusetts State
Somerville named a leading global city for climate actionThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Massachusetts witness describes disc-shaped object with blue light moving overheadRoger MarshLawrence, MA
LIBRARY LINEUP: Family Gingerbread House Making On Dec. 21; Celtic Christmas Concert On Dec. 22
WILMINGTON, MA — Below is a list of FREE upcoming programs for adults, teens and kids at the Wilmington Memorial Library. Can’t make it to Needleworkers during the day? We’ve added new evening sessions on the 1st and 3rd Monday of the month. Bring your knitting, crocheting, quilting, etc. and enjoy a little conversation and camaraderie. Drop in.
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in Massachusetts
Snow days can still be some of the best winter days, even when you're an adult. You can curl up under a blanket, read a good book, or, you can bundle up for a day of epic sled riding.
5 Things To Do In Wilmington On Monday, December 12, 2022: Learn About Streaming Services & Other Cable Alternatives At Library Tonight
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are 5 things to do in Wilmington on Monday, December 12, 2022:. The Wilmington Wilmington Housing Authority meets at 4:30pm in Deming Way’s Community Hall. Read the agenda HERE. The Wilmington Select Board meets at 7pm in Room 9 of Town Hall. Read the...
Natick Mall Blowing Minds with New Santa Claus Experience
I don't care how creative you think you are, you have never dreamed of creating a visit-with-Santa experience like the one at Natick Mall. I understand that nearly every mall in America convinces Santa to visit with local boys and girls. His ability to seemingly be in more than one place at a time is all part of the magic of Santa, and way beyond what my brain can understand.
5 Things To Do In Wilmington On Tuesday, December 13, 2022: Wildwood School Building Committee To Meet; Blood Pressure Clinic At Senior Center
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are 5+ things to do in Wilmington on Tuesday, December 13, 2022:. The MSBA Wildwood School Building Committee meets at 6pm via Zoom. Read the agenda HERE. Retired Shawsheen Tech School Superintendent Brad Jackson is one of the two candidates under consideration. The Appointing Committee...
NOW HIRING: 10 New Job Openings In Wilmington (December 13, 2022)
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are some of the newest job openings in Wilmington:. Full-Time Customer Service Representative at 1-800-GOT-JUNK?.
WILMINGTON LOTTERY ROUNDUP: $10,000 Winner At Sonny’s Mobil On The Run
WILMINGTON, MA — Find out where large winning lottery and scratch tickets have recently been sold in Wilmington:. Sat, Dec 10, 2022 — $1,000 — $1,000,000 HOLIDAY BONUS — Nouria #4013. Fri, Dec 9, 2022 — $1,000 — $15,000,000 MONEY MAKER — Nouria #4013...
Recent Wilmington Real Estate Transactions
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are recent real estate transactions in Wilmington:
Boston 25 News
Dozens of Delta passengers stranded on planes for hours, slept on cots at Logan Airport
BOSTON — Passengers on several Delta Airlines flights were stranded onboard for hours after landing in Boston Sunday night. “We were on the runway for just under three hours, and now we’re here at the airport waiting for our luggage,” said Donna Smith, a passenger on a Delta flight from Indianapolis. “We have no idea where it is or how long it will be until we get it.”
One last glow-round for Leicester couple's outdoor Christmas display
LEICESTER — This year will mark the last families will have the chance to get lost in the sea of inflatable holiday displays and streams of Christmas lights at 25 Waite St., as the multidecade holiday tradition is coming to an end. Available to the public free of charge in the yard of Scott and Denise Weikel's house, it has proved, as they have gotten “up there in age,” to be difficult to set up and keep...
Daily Free Press
Boston’s Snowport Holiday Market spotlights ‘unsung heroes’
Boston’s Seaport District has been transformed into the city’s very own winter wonderland. With a gigantic Christmas tree, lights and holly strung along every corner and holiday classics from Wham! to Ariana Grande playing through the streets, Snowport is spreading holiday cheer. The Holiday Market at Snowport boasts...
Market Basket: The Story Behind The Beloved New England Supermarket
Nothing is more crucial to a business's long-term success than customer loyalty. Of course, the process of earning that allegiance is no easy feat, since humans tend to be fairly fickle folks. But it doesn't take an MBA to recognize the best path toward that ideal end game (where customers willingly and repeatedly patronize an establishment) is to provide superior products, top-notch customer service, and unbeatable prices.
iheart.com
Helicopter Tour Of Boston's Holiday Lights From Thousands Of Feet In Sky
NORWOOD, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — One way to get in the holiday spirit is to see holiday lights around the commonwealth. One company is helping people see the lights in a new way... from the skies. Boston Executive Helicopters is taking passengers on a holiday helicopter tour around the...
School closings and delays in Massachusetts, southern New Hampshire
BOSTON - Several school districts delayed the start of classes Monday morning because of the icy road conditions following Sunday's snow.Check the latest list here.
Winter weather causes more than 50 accidents in Worcester
Worcester, MA- The snowstorm caused slippery roads, spin-outs and accidents in Worcester on Sunday. According to city police, officers were called out to more than 50 accidents. A declared parking ban to keep residents from parking on the streets was issued for 8:00 pm Sunday night. “There wasn’t a lot...
nbcboston.com
Snow Now Falling in Parts of New England. See the Latest Snowfall Total Maps
Cloudy skies, cold temperatures, wind chills in the 20s and snow! That pretty much describes our Sunday. We’re tracking snow pushing out of western New England eastward. This snow may spread as far east as Boston but it will be limited and difficult to accumulate in eastern Mass. Worcester county may see up to an inch or two of snow and just west of it the snow will begin to accumulate more.
WCVB
Dozens of passengers stranded on tarmac at Boston's Logan International Airport for hours
BOSTON — Dozens of passengers at were stranded for hours on the tarmac at Boston's Logan International Airport Sunday night. Passengers said the lengthy delays were because of issues de-icing planes at the busy airport. More than half a dozen planes carrying hundreds of passengers were waiting on the...
2 Boston restaurants are among the 100 best in America in 2022, according to OpenTable
They are among the "most beloved restaurants coast-to-coast." Two Back Bay restaurants left a lasting impression on OpenTable users this year. The online restaurant reservation service company released a list of the top 100 restaurants for 2022, and Abe & Louie’s and Atlantic Fish Co. made the cut. The site says are among the “most beloved restaurants coast-to-coast.”
OBITUARY: Donald Francis Campbell, 77
WILMINGTON, MA — Donald F. Campbell, “Don”, age 77, a long-time resident of Wilmington, passed away on December 9, 2022, following a brief illness. Don was born on July 5, 1945, in Boston, MA; he was the son of the late Cyril and Mary U. (Trainor) Campbell. Don grew up in Dorchester and graduated from Dorchester High School.
Wilmington Fire Department Awarded $19K State Grant For Fire Safety Gear
STOW, MA — The Baker-Polito Administration announced last week $5 million in grant awards to 308 fire departments from the FY23 Firefighter Safety Equipment Grant Program. The program provides local fire departments with a variety of equipment that makes the dangerous job of firefighting safer. This is the third year that funding has been awarded for this purpose as part of a five-year, $25 million bond bill filed by the Administration to support firefighter safety and health in the coming years.
