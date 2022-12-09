Read full article on original website
STUDENT SPOTLIGHT: 7 Wilmington Students Earn Academic Honors At St. John’s Prep
DANVERS, MA — St. John’s Prep recently announced the names of Wilmington students who earned academic honors for the first quarter of the 2022-2023 school year. Headmaster’s List (A- or above in all courses) Nicholas Morad. Christopher Morad. Matthew Norton. Principal’s List (B+ or above in all...
5 Things To Do In Wilmington On Tuesday, December 13, 2022: Wildwood School Building Committee To Meet; Blood Pressure Clinic At Senior Center
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are 5+ things to do in Wilmington on Tuesday, December 13, 2022:. The MSBA Wildwood School Building Committee meets at 6pm via Zoom. Read the agenda HERE. Retired Shawsheen Tech School Superintendent Brad Jackson is one of the two candidates under consideration. The Appointing Committee...
Wilmington OBITUARIES (December 4, 2022-December 10, 2022)
WILMINGTON, MA — Here are the obituaries published on Wilmington Apple during the week of December 4, 2022:
5 Things To Do In Wilmington On Monday, December 12, 2022: Learn About Streaming Services & Other Cable Alternatives At Library Tonight
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are 5 things to do in Wilmington on Monday, December 12, 2022:. The Wilmington Wilmington Housing Authority meets at 4:30pm in Deming Way’s Community Hall. Read the agenda HERE. The Wilmington Select Board meets at 7pm in Room 9 of Town Hall. Read the...
Recent Wilmington Real Estate Transactions
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are recent real estate transactions in Wilmington:
NOW HIRING: 10 New Job Openings In Wilmington (December 13, 2022)
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are some of the newest job openings in Wilmington:. Full-Time Customer Service Representative at 1-800-GOT-JUNK?.
OBITUARY: Donald Francis Campbell, 77
WILMINGTON, MA — Donald F. Campbell, “Don”, age 77, a long-time resident of Wilmington, passed away on December 9, 2022, following a brief illness. Don was born on July 5, 1945, in Boston, MA; he was the son of the late Cyril and Mary U. (Trainor) Campbell. Don grew up in Dorchester and graduated from Dorchester High School.
LIBRARY LINEUP: Family Gingerbread House Making On Dec. 21; Celtic Christmas Concert On Dec. 22
WILMINGTON, MA — Below is a list of FREE upcoming programs for adults, teens and kids at the Wilmington Memorial Library. Can’t make it to Needleworkers during the day? We’ve added new evening sessions on the 1st and 3rd Monday of the month. Bring your knitting, crocheting, quilting, etc. and enjoy a little conversation and camaraderie. Drop in.
What’s Happening At Town Meetings This Week? (Week of December 11, 2022)
WILMINGTON, MA — According to the Wilmington Town Clerk’s calendar, there are several town board, committee and commission meetings scheduled for the week of Sunday, December 11, 2022. Sunday, December 11, 2022. No Meetings. Monday, December 12, 2022. The Wilmington Wilmington Housing Authority meets at 4:30pm in Deming...
WILMINGTON LOTTERY ROUNDUP: $10,000 Winner At Sonny’s Mobil On The Run
WILMINGTON, MA — Find out where large winning lottery and scratch tickets have recently been sold in Wilmington:. Sat, Dec 10, 2022 — $1,000 — $1,000,000 HOLIDAY BONUS — Nouria #4013. Fri, Dec 9, 2022 — $1,000 — $15,000,000 MONEY MAKER — Nouria #4013...
WILMINGTON AROUND THE WEB: The Best Stories From Wilmington’s Newspapers
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are recent articles about Wilmington — published online from December 4, 2022 to December 11, 2022 — that residents should consider reading:. Former Wilmington elementary school teacher faces new sex abuse charges by Heather Burns.
Details On Proposed Development At Sciarappa Farm On Andover St. To Be Unveiled At December 12 Select Board Meeting
WILMINGTON, MA — The Wilmington Select Board meets this Monday, December 12, 2022 at 7pm in Room 9 of Town Hall. An Executive Session precedes the meeting at 6pm. There are some noteworthy items on the agenda, including:. Jay Doherty, the CEO of Cabot, Cabot & Forbes, will unveil...
Wilmington Fire Department Awarded $19K State Grant For Fire Safety Gear
STOW, MA — The Baker-Polito Administration announced last week $5 million in grant awards to 308 fire departments from the FY23 Firefighter Safety Equipment Grant Program. The program provides local fire departments with a variety of equipment that makes the dangerous job of firefighting safer. This is the third year that funding has been awarded for this purpose as part of a five-year, $25 million bond bill filed by the Administration to support firefighter safety and health in the coming years.
WILMINGTON POLICE LOG for December 8, 2022: Driver Served Summons; Electronics Stolen From Target; School Bus Citation
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are highlights from the Wilmington Police Log from Thursday, December 8, 2022:. Police issued a citation for failure to stop for a school bus on Salem Street. (7:04am) Ian Matthew Anderson (34, Nashua, NH) was served a summons for Operating A Motor Vehicle With A...
