Wilmington OBITUARIES (December 4, 2022-December 10, 2022)

WILMINGTON, MA — Here are the obituaries published on Wilmington Apple during the week of December 4, 2022:
OBITUARY: Donald Francis Campbell, 77

WILMINGTON, MA — Donald F. Campbell, “Don”, age 77, a long-time resident of Wilmington, passed away on December 9, 2022, following a brief illness. Don was born on July 5, 1945, in Boston, MA; he was the son of the late Cyril and Mary U. (Trainor) Campbell. Don grew up in Dorchester and graduated from Dorchester High School.
Recent Wilmington Real Estate Transactions

WILMINGTON, MA — Below are recent real estate transactions in Wilmington:
LIBRARY LINEUP: Family Gingerbread House Making On Dec. 21; Celtic Christmas Concert On Dec. 22

WILMINGTON, MA — Below is a list of FREE upcoming programs for adults, teens and kids at the Wilmington Memorial Library. Can't make it to Needleworkers during the day? We've added new evening sessions on the 1st and 3rd Monday of the month. Bring your knitting, crocheting, quilting, etc. and enjoy a little conversation and camaraderie. Drop in.
WILMINGTON AROUND THE WEB: The Best Stories From Wilmington’s Newspapers

WILMINGTON, MA — Below are recent articles about Wilmington — published online from December 4, 2022 to December 11, 2022 — that residents should consider reading:. Former Wilmington elementary school teacher faces new sex abuse charges by Heather Burns. Wilmington Town Crier sports stories can be read...
Southie Resident, Sean McShane on Jeopardy Tonight!

South Boston resident Sean McShane will be on Monday’s episode of Jeopardy! If you feel like venturing out to watch it, L Street Tavern will be hosting a little viewing party! According to an Instagram post by L Street Tavern, McShane is originally from Long Island, a Boston College graduate (Go Eagles), and he’s lived in the neighborhood since 2019.
What’s Happening At Town Meetings This Week? (Week of December 11, 2022)

WILMINGTON, MA — According to the Wilmington Town Clerk's calendar, there are several town board, committee and commission meetings scheduled for the week of Sunday, December 11, 2022. Sunday, December 11, 2022. No Meetings. Monday, December 12, 2022. The Wilmington Wilmington Housing Authority meets at 4:30pm in Deming...
Meteorologist Jaisol Martinez Leaving Boston Station WHDH

Boston meteorologist Jaisol Martinez has announced that she’s leaving WHDH after four years at the station. “It’s my last weekend working at 7News with my last day coming up this week,” Jaisol wrote on Twitter. “I have learned SO much & I’m grateful for the time I’ve spent in New England. I always read the nice comments y’all leave and I can’t thank y’all enough for the support!
Market Basket: The Story Behind The Beloved New England Supermarket

Nothing is more crucial to a business's long-term success than customer loyalty. Of course, the process of earning that allegiance is no easy feat, since humans tend to be fairly fickle folks. But it doesn't take an MBA to recognize the best path toward that ideal end game (where customers willingly and repeatedly patronize an establishment) is to provide superior products, top-notch customer service, and unbeatable prices.
Milton girls hockey team excels at sportsmanship during Weymouth game

Milton girls hockey team excels at sportsmanship during Weymouth game. Mollie Naughton, Milton Youth Hockey president, recently commended the Milton Girls U14 A team for their display of sportsmanship this past week. During a game with Weymouth Youth Hockey, the Weymouth goalie was hurt and could not continue playing. Down...
Here’s how much snow fell in Mass. on Sunday

The wintry weather caused car crashes all over Massachusetts. Boston finally saw its first snow of the winter Sunday evening, and the wintry mix caused crashes all over the state. Western Massachusetts saw the most snow by far, according to the National Weather Service (NWS), with eastern Lenox recording nine...
RIP: Beloved Boston comedian Brian Higginbottom has died

The Boston comedy scene has lost one of its most consistently bright and shining talents, as local standout Brian Higginbottom has died. No immediate cause was announced following the news this weekend, But word of the local stand-up favorite’s passing spread quickly on social media, prompting a multitude of tributes, reflections and condolences to the Hyde Park native and longtime scene staple.
Where to Eat and Drink Along the Green Line Extension Into Medford

For those who have been curious about Somerville and Medford’s booming food scene, there’s great news. A new Green Line branch has finally been extended through the heart of Somerville and terminates in Medford, adding five stops to the route: East Somerville, Gilman Square, Magoun Square, Ball Square, and Medford/Tufts, which is on the Tufts University campus.
