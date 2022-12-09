Read full article on original website
Library Christmas Tree Controversy Has Turned Very UglyThe Maine WriterDedham, MA
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in MassachusettsTravel MavenWestford, MA
Get $400 From Massachusetts. How Can You Collect The Payment?C. HeslopMassachusetts State
Somerville named a leading global city for climate actionThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Massachusetts witness describes disc-shaped object with blue light moving overheadRoger MarshLawrence, MA
Wilmington Apple
Wilmington OBITUARIES (December 4, 2022-December 10, 2022)
WILMINGTON, MA — Here are the obituaries published on Wilmington Apple during the week of December 4, 2022:. Like Wilmington Apple on Facebook. Follow Wilmington Apple on Twitter. Follow Wilmington Apple on Instagram. Subscribe to Wilmington Apple’s daily email newsletter HERE. Got a comment, question, photo, press release, or news tip? Email wilmingtonapple@gmail.com.
Wilmington Apple
OBITUARY: Donald Francis Campbell, 77
WILMINGTON, MA — Donald F. Campbell, “Don”, age 77, a long-time resident of Wilmington, passed away on December 9, 2022, following a brief illness. Don was born on July 5, 1945, in Boston, MA; he was the son of the late Cyril and Mary U. (Trainor) Campbell. Don grew up in Dorchester and graduated from Dorchester High School.
Wilmington Apple
5 Things To Do In Wilmington On Monday, December 12, 2022: Learn About Streaming Services & Other Cable Alternatives At Library Tonight
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are 5 things to do in Wilmington on Monday, December 12, 2022:. The Wilmington Wilmington Housing Authority meets at 4:30pm in Deming Way’s Community Hall. Read the agenda HERE. The Wilmington Select Board meets at 7pm in Room 9 of Town Hall. Read the...
Wilmington Apple
WILMINGTON LOTTERY ROUNDUP: $10,000 Winner At Sonny’s Mobil On The Run
WILMINGTON, MA — Find out where large winning lottery and scratch tickets have recently been sold in Wilmington:. Sat, Dec 10, 2022 — $1,000 — $1,000,000 HOLIDAY BONUS — Nouria #4013. Fri, Dec 9, 2022 — $1,000 — $15,000,000 MONEY MAKER — Nouria #4013...
Wilmington Apple
Recent Wilmington Real Estate Transactions
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are recent real estate transactions in Wilmington:. Like Wilmington Apple on Facebook. Follow Wilmington Apple on Twitter. Follow Wilmington Apple on Instagram. Subscribe to Wilmington Apple’s daily email newsletter HERE. Got a comment, question, photo, press release, or news tip? Email wilmingtonapple@gmail.com.
Wilmington Apple
STUDENT SPOTLIGHT: 7 Wilmington Students Earn Academic Honors At St. John’s Prep
DANVERS, MA — St. John’s Prep recently announced the names of Wilmington students who earned academic honors for the first quarter of the 2022-2023 school year. Headmaster’s List (A- or above in all courses) Nicholas Morad. Christopher Morad. Matthew Norton. Principal’s List (B+ or above in all...
homenewshere.com
Mike Ippolito to be honored on Sunday: So many memories to share about my father
This Sunday, the Mike Ippolito Basketball Jamboree Fundraising Event will be held at Tewksbury Memorial High School starting at 8:30 am. It will feature four 16-minute games played between Shawsheen Tech and Bedford, and then Wilmington and Tewksbury, girls and boys, respectively. There will also be two 50-50 raffles, a...
Wilmington Apple
LIBRARY LINEUP: Family Gingerbread House Making On Dec. 21; Celtic Christmas Concert On Dec. 22
WILMINGTON, MA — Below is a list of FREE upcoming programs for adults, teens and kids at the Wilmington Memorial Library. Can’t make it to Needleworkers during the day? We’ve added new evening sessions on the 1st and 3rd Monday of the month. Bring your knitting, crocheting, quilting, etc. and enjoy a little conversation and camaraderie. Drop in.
Wilmington Apple
WILMINGTON AROUND THE WEB: The Best Stories From Wilmington’s Newspapers
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are recent articles about Wilmington — published online from December 4, 2022 to December 11, 2022 — that residents should consider reading:. Former Wilmington elementary school teacher faces new sex abuse charges by Heather Burns. Wilmington Town Crier sports stories can be read...
Southie Resident, Sean McShane on Jeopardy Tonight!
South Boston resident Sean McShane will be on Monday’s episode of Jeopardy! If you feel like venturing out to watch it, L Street Tavern will be hosting a little viewing party! According to an Instagram post by L Street Tavern, McShane is originally from Long Island, a Boston College graduate (Go Eagles), and he’s lived in the neighborhood since 2019.
Wilmington Apple
What’s Happening At Town Meetings This Week? (Week of December 11, 2022)
WILMINGTON, MA — According to the Wilmington Town Clerk’s calendar, there are several town board, committee and commission meetings scheduled for the week of Sunday, December 11, 2022. Sunday, December 11, 2022. No Meetings. Monday, December 12, 2022. The Wilmington Wilmington Housing Authority meets at 4:30pm in Deming...
AdWeek
Meteorologist Jaisol Martinez Leaving Boston Station WHDH
Boston meteorologist Jaisol Martinez has announced that she’s leaving WHDH after four years at the station. “It’s my last weekend working at 7News with my last day coming up this week,” Jaisol wrote on Twitter. “I have learned SO much & I’m grateful for the time I’ve spent in New England. I always read the nice comments y’all leave and I can’t thank y’all enough for the support!
Market Basket: The Story Behind The Beloved New England Supermarket
Nothing is more crucial to a business's long-term success than customer loyalty. Of course, the process of earning that allegiance is no easy feat, since humans tend to be fairly fickle folks. But it doesn't take an MBA to recognize the best path toward that ideal end game (where customers willingly and repeatedly patronize an establishment) is to provide superior products, top-notch customer service, and unbeatable prices.
miltonscene.com
Milton girls hockey team excels at sportsmanship during Weymouth game
Milton girls hockey team excels at sportsmanship during Weymouth game. Mollie Naughton, Milton Youth Hockey president, recently commended the Milton Girls U14 A team for their display of sportsmanship this past week. During a game with Weymouth Youth Hockey, the Weymouth goalie was hurt and could not continue playing. Down...
Here’s how much snow fell in Mass. on Sunday
The wintry weather caused car crashes all over Massachusetts. Boston finally saw its first snow of the winter Sunday evening, and the wintry mix caused crashes all over the state. Western Massachusetts saw the most snow by far, according to the National Weather Service (NWS), with eastern Lenox recording nine...
vanyaland.com
RIP: Beloved Boston comedian Brian Higginbottom has died
The Boston comedy scene has lost one of its most consistently bright and shining talents, as local standout Brian Higginbottom has died. No immediate cause was announced following the news this weekend, But word of the local stand-up favorite’s passing spread quickly on social media, prompting a multitude of tributes, reflections and condolences to the Hyde Park native and longtime scene staple.
School closings and delays in Massachusetts, southern New Hampshire
BOSTON - Several school districts delayed the start of classes Monday morning because of the icy road conditions following Sunday's snow.Check the latest list here.
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in Massachusetts
Snow days can still be some of the best winter days, even when you're an adult. You can curl up under a blanket, read a good book, or, you can bundle up for a day of epic sled riding.
Eater
Where to Eat and Drink Along the Green Line Extension Into Medford
For those who have been curious about Somerville and Medford’s booming food scene, there’s great news. A new Green Line branch has finally been extended through the heart of Somerville and terminates in Medford, adding five stops to the route: East Somerville, Gilman Square, Magoun Square, Ball Square, and Medford/Tufts, which is on the Tufts University campus.
Maine man last seen after getting locked out of vehicle reported missing in Peabody
PEABODY, Mass. — Peabody Police are searching for a Maine man who was last seen after he was locked out of his vehicle in a North Shore town. Michael Gray, 31, called the police Saturday night for assistance getting into his locked vehicle. When entry could not be gained, he was given a ride to a family member’s workplace on Main Street in Peabody.
