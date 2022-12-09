Wilmington Fire Department & Senior Center To Provide Free Buckets Of Sand To Wilmington Seniors; Sign Up Beginning December 30

Read full article on original website
Library Christmas Tree Controversy Has Turned Very UglyThe Maine WriterDedham, MA
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in MassachusettsTravel MavenWestford, MA
Get $400 From Massachusetts. How Can You Collect The Payment?C. HeslopMassachusetts State
Somerville named a leading global city for climate actionThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Massachusetts witness describes disc-shaped object with blue light moving overheadRoger MarshLawrence, MA
Wilmington Apple
LIBRARY LINEUP: Family Gingerbread House Making On Dec. 21; Celtic Christmas Concert On Dec. 22
WILMINGTON, MA — Below is a list of FREE upcoming programs for adults, teens and kids at the Wilmington Memorial Library. Can’t make it to Needleworkers during the day? We’ve added new evening sessions on the 1st and 3rd Monday of the month. Bring your knitting, crocheting, quilting, etc. and enjoy a little conversation and camaraderie. Drop in.
Wilmington Apple
5 Things To Do In Wilmington On Monday, December 12, 2022: Learn About Streaming Services & Other Cable Alternatives At Library Tonight
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are 5 things to do in Wilmington on Monday, December 12, 2022:. The Wilmington Wilmington Housing Authority meets at 4:30pm in Deming Way’s Community Hall. Read the agenda HERE. The Wilmington Select Board meets at 7pm in Room 9 of Town Hall. Read the...
spectrumnews1.com
UMass Chan Medical School, Lahey Hospital to open regional medical campus in Burlington
WORCESTER, Mass. - UMass Chan Medical School is expanding to eastern Massachusetts with a new regional medical campus. UMass Chan Medical School and Lahey Hospital and Medical Center signed a master affiliation agreement to open UMass Chan-Lahey in Burlington. Its first class of 25 students will begin in August 2024. Those students will have a special focus on leadership, health systems science and inter-professional education.
Ashland & Hopkinton Received Most Snow in MetroWest
ASHLAND – According to the National Weather Service out of Boston/Norton, Ashland received the most snow from Sunday’s storm – 2 inches as of 7 a.m. Monday, December 12. Hopkinton also recorded 2 inches of snow as of 9:46 a.m. In the Commonwealth, Plainfield in Hampshire County...
nhmagazine.com
Great Food Destination / Greater Nashua: Rambling House Food & Gathering
Rambling House Food & Gathering started from just a nugget of an idea about 10 years ago. The Gleeson girls, Erin and Kerry, had just graduated from college and, after spending much time abroad, just wanted to live anywhere but Nashua. Dad Denis said, “If you don’t like it here, make it the place you want it to be.”
Wilmington Apple
Details On Proposed Development At Sciarappa Farm On Andover St. To Be Unveiled At December 12 Select Board Meeting
WILMINGTON, MA — The Wilmington Select Board meets this Monday, December 12, 2022 at 7pm in Room 9 of Town Hall. An Executive Session precedes the meeting at 6pm. There are some noteworthy items on the agenda, including:. Jay Doherty, the CEO of Cabot, Cabot & Forbes, will unveil...
Wilmington Apple
What’s Happening At Town Meetings This Week? (Week of December 11, 2022)
WILMINGTON, MA — According to the Wilmington Town Clerk’s calendar, there are several town board, committee and commission meetings scheduled for the week of Sunday, December 11, 2022. Sunday, December 11, 2022. No Meetings. Monday, December 12, 2022. The Wilmington Wilmington Housing Authority meets at 4:30pm in Deming...
whdh.com
Western, Central Mass. lead snow totals following Sunday night snowfall
The first major snowfall of the season saw western Massachusetts and most of Worcester County collect the most inches overnight when it came to the Bay State. While areas east of I-495 saw anywhere from 1-2 inches to a coating of the white stuff, Great Barrington out in the Berkshires saw 9.4, while the rest of Berkshire County saw between 4.5-9 inches, according to reports from the National Weather Service.
Owner Seeking Help After Vandals Cause $1K In Damage At Roller World In Saugus
A roller rink in Saugus is determined to not let vandals who caused $1,000 in damages skate by, says the rink's owner. Roller World, located near Route 1, was forced to close on Saturday Dec. 3 after discovering that vandals broke a heavy steel panic bar on a door to the rink's lobby area.&nbs…
Which Massachusetts town had the most snow?
Sunday’s winter storm left varying amounts of snow across the state — from a paltry inch or two around Boston to over nine inches of accumulation in parts of Western Massachusetts. The National Weather Service reported midmorning Monday that the town of Great Barrington appeared to lead the...
Natick Mall Blowing Minds with New Santa Claus Experience
I don't care how creative you think you are, you have never dreamed of creating a visit-with-Santa experience like the one at Natick Mall. I understand that nearly every mall in America convinces Santa to visit with local boys and girls. His ability to seemingly be in more than one place at a time is all part of the magic of Santa, and way beyond what my brain can understand.
Family Needs Help After Everything Lost to Plaistow, NH Condo Fire
A GoFundMe fund has been created to help a Plaistow family that lost everything in a wind-whipped condo fire. The fire inside one of four units in a building on Newton Road broke out around 2:40 p.m. on December 2. While the Plaistow Fire Department and other departments brought the fire under control in 34 minutes and kept it contained to the one unit it was enough time to destroy everything inside.
Wilmington Apple
Wilmington OBITUARIES (December 4, 2022-December 10, 2022)
WILMINGTON, MA — Here are the obituaries published on Wilmington Apple during the week of December 4, 2022:. Like Wilmington Apple on Facebook. Follow Wilmington Apple on Twitter. Follow Wilmington Apple on Instagram. Subscribe to Wilmington Apple’s daily email newsletter HERE. Got a comment, question, photo, press release, or news tip? Email wilmingtonapple@gmail.com.
Wilmington Apple
WILMINGTON LOTTERY ROUNDUP: $10,000 Winner At Sonny’s Mobil On The Run
WILMINGTON, MA — Find out where large winning lottery and scratch tickets have recently been sold in Wilmington:. Sat, Dec 10, 2022 — $1,000 — $1,000,000 HOLIDAY BONUS — Nouria #4013. Fri, Dec 9, 2022 — $1,000 — $15,000,000 MONEY MAKER — Nouria #4013...
MA Residents Have More Options To Receive MOOLAH, MOOLAH, MOOLAH!
A recent bout of food insecurity in neighboring Chelsea, Massachusetts has hundreds of Americans applying for monthly payments that are estimated at about $400 in January of 2023. During the COVID-19 pandemic, The Chelsea Eats Universal Basic Income Pilot rewarded 2.000 households with these stipends from November 2020 through August 2021.
Water Main Break In Shrewsbury Means Outages, Possible Discolored Water
Authorities in Shrewsbury are warning residents of possibly discolored water and outages after a water main burst on Straw Hollow Lane on Monday, Dec. 12. The town's Water & Sewer Division is working to repair the break, but workers will need to shut off the water in that area for six to eight hours. Residents may notice discolored water out of their faucets during the repairs.
Wilmington Apple
WILMINGTON AROUND THE WEB: The Best Stories From Wilmington’s Newspapers
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are recent articles about Wilmington — published online from December 4, 2022 to December 11, 2022 — that residents should consider reading:. Former Wilmington elementary school teacher faces new sex abuse charges by Heather Burns. Wilmington Town Crier sports stories can be read...
WMUR.com
Fire breaks out at home in Rye, New Hampshire
RYE, N.H. — A fire broke out at a house in Rye on Sunday night. Crews battled the fire at the home on Long John Road. Officials said no one was home at the time, and there are no reports of any injuries. No other details were made available.
School closings and delays in Massachusetts, southern New Hampshire
BOSTON - Several school districts delayed the start of classes Monday morning because of the icy road conditions following Sunday's snow.Check the latest list here.
$36 million Westborough library renovation voted down at special town meeting
WESTBOROUGH — In a special town meeting Saturday where over 1,200 residents voted, a citizen's petition to revote a projected $36 million expansion and renovation of the Westborough Public Library was defeated after a town meeting narrowly rejected the expansion in October. Opponents said the expansion was too costly for taxpayers, too large for the space and that the area around the library on Main Street did not have enough parking spaces for a library of...
