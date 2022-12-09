STUDENT SPOTLIGHT: Wilmington’s Heather Beck Delivers Marketing Presentation To Red Sox Foundation Execs

STOW, MA — The Baker-Polito Administration announced last week $5 million in grant awards to 308 fire departments from the FY23 Firefighter Safety Equipment Grant Program. The program provides local fire departments with a variety of equipment that makes the dangerous job of firefighting safer. This is the third year that funding has been awarded for this purpose as part of a five-year, $25 million bond bill filed by the Administration to support firefighter safety and health in the coming years.

