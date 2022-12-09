ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, MA

5 Things To Do In Wilmington On Tuesday, December 13, 2022: Wildwood School Building Committee To Meet; Blood Pressure Clinic At Senior Center

WILMINGTON, MA — Below are 5+ things to do in Wilmington on Tuesday, December 13, 2022:. The MSBA Wildwood School Building Committee meets at 6pm via Zoom. Read the agenda HERE. Retired Shawsheen Tech School Superintendent Brad Jackson is one of the two candidates under consideration. The Appointing Committee...
LIBRARY LINEUP: Family Gingerbread House Making On Dec. 21; Celtic Christmas Concert On Dec. 22

WILMINGTON, MA — Below is a list of FREE upcoming programs for adults, teens and kids at the Wilmington Memorial Library. Can’t make it to Needleworkers during the day? We’ve added new evening sessions on the 1st and 3rd Monday of the month. Bring your knitting, crocheting, quilting, etc. and enjoy a little conversation and camaraderie. Drop in.
Recent Wilmington Real Estate Transactions

WILMINGTON, MA — Below are recent real estate transactions in Wilmington:.
What’s Happening At Town Meetings This Week? (Week of December 11, 2022)

WILMINGTON, MA — According to the Wilmington Town Clerk’s calendar, there are several town board, committee and commission meetings scheduled for the week of Sunday, December 11, 2022. Sunday, December 11, 2022. No Meetings. Monday, December 12, 2022. The Wilmington Wilmington Housing Authority meets at 4:30pm in Deming...
WILMINGTON AROUND THE WEB: The Best Stories From Wilmington’s Newspapers

WILMINGTON, MA — Below are recent articles about Wilmington — published online from December 4, 2022 to December 11, 2022 — that residents should consider reading:. Former Wilmington elementary school teacher faces new sex abuse charges by Heather Burns. Wilmington Town Crier sports stories can be read...
OBITUARY: Donald Francis Campbell, 77

WILMINGTON, MA — Donald F. Campbell, “Don”, age 77, a long-time resident of Wilmington, passed away on December 9, 2022, following a brief illness. Don was born on July 5, 1945, in Boston, MA; he was the son of the late Cyril and Mary U. (Trainor) Campbell. Don grew up in Dorchester and graduated from Dorchester High School.
Wilmington Fire Department Awarded $19K State Grant For Fire Safety Gear

STOW, MA — The Baker-Polito Administration announced last week $5 million in grant awards to 308 fire departments from the FY23 Firefighter Safety Equipment Grant Program. The program provides local fire departments with a variety of equipment that makes the dangerous job of firefighting safer. This is the third year that funding has been awarded for this purpose as part of a five-year, $25 million bond bill filed by the Administration to support firefighter safety and health in the coming years.
