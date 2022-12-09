Read full article on original website
Related
Hitler-Loving Kanye West Sits Down With Proud Boy Founder, Tells Jews To 'Forgive' Nazi Party Leader In Latest Antisemitic Rant
Kanye West told Jewish people to forget the past, advising them to "forgive Hitler" for the Holocaust in his latest bout of antisemitic spewing. To make matters worse, Ye addressed the topic while sitting down with the Proud Boys founder, Gavin McInnes, RadarOnline.com can reveal.The 45-minute interview was titled Saving Ye, in which McInnes allowed the embattled rapper to discuss his views on being canceled over his antisemitic rants. Their discussion was posted to the alt-right website Censored.TV on Tuesday.Ye — who was joined by his white supremacist and Holocaust denier buddy Nick Fuentes — doubled down on his stance. “Jewish...
Akon Defends Kanye West for Praising Hitler, Nazis
Akon is defending Kanye West following his praises of Adolf Hitler and Nazis throughout his bizarre interview with Alex Jones this week. The rap-singer said Ye has the right to believe what he believes even if he disagrees with his views. On Friday (Dec. 2), Akon appeared on Sky News'...
Kanye West Reddit Turns Into Taylor Swift Fan Forum Following Rapper’s Antisemitism
Kanye West's fans are turning against the rapper in the wake of his antisemitism. Exasperated fans and Swifties alike have transformed the artist's popular sub-Reddit, which has over 700,000 members, into a Taylor Swift appreciation forum. The post that spearheaded the movement was shared Thursday (Dec. 1). "This is now...
SEE IT: Twitter erupts after Kanye West claims to love Nazis and Hitler
The world is reacting to new statements from Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, revealing a love for both Adolf Hitler and Nazis.
Kanye West news – live: Elon Musk tells rapper ‘FAFO’ as he is suspended from Twitter for posting swastika
Elon Musk has had the last word against Kanye West after he suspended the antisemitic rapper from Twitter for posting a Nazi symbol inside the Star of David.West shared the offensive image on Thursday night – just hours after he professed “I like Hitler” while joining far-right conspiracy theorist and Sandy Hook denier Alex Jones on his radio show. He then posted a photo of a topless Musk on a yacht.The disgraced rapper’s account was suspended over the Nazi symbol for violating Twitter’s policy against inciting violence, with Musk telling his followers “I tried my best”.Behind the scenes, the...
Jay-Z & Beyonce Almost Run Into Kanye West At Dinner As Disgraced Rapper Hangs With Ray J & Right-Wing Extremist Milo Yiannopoulos
Jay-Z and Beyoncé’s peaceful dinner at a famed Italian spot in Los Angeles was close to being ruined after Kanye West showed up with Ray-J and Milo Yiannopoulos, RadarOnline.com has learned. On Sunday, the superstar couple was spotted out at the celebrity favorite Giorgio Baldi. Later, West showed up with his group. Photos showed Beyoncé and Jay-Z leaving the restaurant without West or anyone from his group. A source said the groups did not have dinner together. It’s unclear if the A-list duo saw their former friend or if they said hello. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Kanye has been catching...
Kanye West enlists Alex Jones to release his first new song amid latest controversies
"Someday We'll All Be Free" is the first song rapper Kanye "Ye" West has released amid backlash to his antisemitic comments.
Daily Beast
Racist YouTuber Joins Kanye West’s Campaign
A racist YouTuber—who achieved internet infamy by urging pedestrians to say the N-word—has joined the ranks of Kanye West’s expanding, informal 2024 presidential campaign. Nico Kenn De Balinthazy, better known as “Sneako,” said on Monday night that he’s taking a hiatus from live-streaming to focus on his...
‘You have gone too far’: Kanye West suspended from Twitter after posting swastika inside Star of David
Kanye West’s Twitter account has been suspended after he violated the platform’s policy against inciting violence by posting a design of a swastika inside the Star of David.Twitter boss and tech-billionaire Elon Musk confirmed the suspension on Thursday (1 December), tweeting that he had “tried his best” to persuade the rapper not to share such posts.On Thursday night, West shared the image of the Nazi symbol over the Star of David, a symbol of Judaism.He then shared an image of Musk half-naked on a yacht. “Let’s always remember this as my final tweet,” West wrote.“That is fine,” Musk replied...
Daily Beast
MAGA Hellhole Parler Says Kanye Deal Is Off After Horrific Alex Jones Sit-Down
Hours after Kanye West appeared on InfoWars to declare, “I like Hitler,” the social media cesspit known as Parler announced that West’s buyout deal had been taken off the table by mutual agreement. “In response to numerous media inquiries, Parlement Technologies would like to confirm that the...
Voices: The terrifying undercurrent of Kanye West’s latest antisemitic rant
Rapper and antisemite Kanye West, aka Ye, went on conspiracy theorist Alex Jones’s show on Thursday to spew more antisemitism. This time he assertively and repeatedly praised Adolf Hitler.This isn’t the first time West has expressed enthusiasm for the Nazis; CNN recently reported that West has a long history in private of making comments like “I love Hitler.” And West’s virulent, unrelenting antisemitism isn’t news either. He’s been palling around with white nationalist Nick Fuentes and stormed out of a friendly interview with right-wing YouTuber Tim Pool because Pool wasn’t willing to be blame Jewish people for all of Ye’s...
Petition calls for Kanye West to lose honourary doctorate from prestigious Chicago art school
Kanye West should lose his honourary doctorate from the School of the Art Institute of Chicago, according to backers of an online petition.The antisemitic rapper, who is now known as Ye, has gone on a string of shocking rants and last week admitted that he “liked”Adolf Hitler in an interview with conspiracy theorist Alex Jones.West, who grew up in Chicago, was awarded the honourary degree by the school in 2015. He attended the American Academy of Art and Chicago State University before dropping out at the age of 20 to pursue his music career.The change.org petition, which says that...
Trump blames Kanye West for bringing Nick Fuentes as dinner guest
Former President Trump on Saturday said Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, is a “seriously troubled man” whom he was trying to help, but also blamed the controversial musician for a dinner in which Trump says Ye brought along a known white supremacist. Trump said on...
Antisemitism has been on the rise for several years. Kanye just made it viral
Kanye antisemitism: What is antisemitism? Is antisemitism on the rise? What did Kayne say? What happened at the Trump dinner? How to combat antisemitism. How to fight antisemitism. Is antisemitism rising?
Kanye West shares new track sampling infamous ‘Hitler’ interview
Kanye West has shared a new track addressing his recent antisemitism controversies.The track, which was shared by the controversial rapper on Instagram before being deleted shortly after, heavily samples Donny Hathaway’s 1973 song “Someday We’ll All Be Free”.In the outro, West also samples audio from his recent interview with far-right radio host Alex Jones, in which the rapper controversially praised Adolf Hitler. “Censori overload. The variable epitope library from the antigen promotes an immune response in the body [sic],” West captioned the Instagram post.West’s lyrics in the track make reference to his recent divorce from reality TV star Kim...
HipHopDX.com
JAY-Z Awards $40K Scholarship To Roc Nation School Of Music Student: 'I Am So Honored!'
JAY-Z is granting the wish of another young adult who’s looking to continue their path to higher learning at the Roc Nation School of Music at Long Island University (LIU). The student, Samantha Samaka, announced on Twitter recently that she’s received a $40,000 scholarship to attend the school, which had apparently been her dream. Samaka thanked Hov and his wife, Beyoncé, for the kind gesture while celebrating being the first Black woman from Toronto, Canada to enroll.
Comments / 0