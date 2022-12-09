ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

RadarOnline

Hitler-Loving Kanye West Sits Down With Proud Boy Founder, Tells Jews To 'Forgive' Nazi Party Leader In Latest Antisemitic Rant

Kanye West told Jewish people to forget the past, advising them to "forgive Hitler" for the Holocaust in his latest bout of antisemitic spewing. To make matters worse, Ye addressed the topic while sitting down with the Proud Boys founder, Gavin McInnes, RadarOnline.com can reveal.The 45-minute interview was titled Saving Ye, in which McInnes allowed the embattled rapper to discuss his views on being canceled over his antisemitic rants. Their discussion was posted to the alt-right website Censored.TV on Tuesday.Ye — who was joined by his white supremacist and Holocaust denier buddy Nick Fuentes — doubled down on his stance. “Jewish...
XXL Mag

Akon Defends Kanye West for Praising Hitler, Nazis

Akon is defending Kanye West following his praises of Adolf Hitler and Nazis throughout his bizarre interview with Alex Jones this week. The rap-singer said Ye has the right to believe what he believes even if he disagrees with his views. On Friday (Dec. 2), Akon appeared on Sky News'...
The Independent

Kanye West news – live: Elon Musk tells rapper ‘FAFO’ as he is suspended from Twitter for posting swastika

Elon Musk has had the last word against Kanye West after he suspended the antisemitic rapper from Twitter for posting a Nazi symbol inside the Star of David.West shared the offensive image on Thursday night – just hours after he professed “I like Hitler” while joining far-right conspiracy theorist and Sandy Hook denier Alex Jones on his radio show. He then posted a photo of a topless Musk on a yacht.The disgraced rapper’s account was suspended over the Nazi symbol for violating Twitter’s policy against inciting violence, with Musk telling his followers “I tried my best”.Behind the scenes, the...
RadarOnline

Jay-Z & Beyonce Almost Run Into Kanye West At Dinner As Disgraced Rapper Hangs With Ray J & Right-Wing Extremist Milo Yiannopoulos

Jay-Z and Beyoncé’s peaceful dinner at a famed Italian spot in Los Angeles was close to being ruined after Kanye West showed up with Ray-J and Milo Yiannopoulos, RadarOnline.com has learned. On Sunday, the superstar couple was spotted out at the celebrity favorite Giorgio Baldi. Later, West showed up with his group. Photos showed Beyoncé and Jay-Z leaving the restaurant without West or anyone from his group. A source said the groups did not have dinner together. It’s unclear if the A-list duo saw their former friend or if they said hello. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Kanye has been catching...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Daily Beast

Racist YouTuber Joins Kanye West’s Campaign

A racist YouTuber—who achieved internet infamy by urging pedestrians to say the N-word—has joined the ranks of Kanye West’s expanding, informal 2024 presidential campaign. Nico Kenn De Balinthazy, better known as “Sneako,” said on Monday night that he’s taking a hiatus from live-streaming to focus on his...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

‘You have gone too far’: Kanye West suspended from Twitter after posting swastika inside Star of David

Kanye West’s Twitter account has been suspended after he violated the platform’s policy against inciting violence by posting a design of a swastika inside the Star of David.Twitter boss and tech-billionaire Elon Musk confirmed the suspension on Thursday (1 December), tweeting that he had “tried his best” to persuade the rapper not to share such posts.On Thursday night, West shared the image of the Nazi symbol over the Star of David, a symbol of Judaism.He then shared an image of Musk half-naked on a yacht. “Let’s always remember this as my final tweet,” West wrote.“That is fine,” Musk replied...
Daily Beast

MAGA Hellhole Parler Says Kanye Deal Is Off After Horrific Alex Jones Sit-Down

Hours after Kanye West appeared on InfoWars to declare, “I like Hitler,” the social media cesspit known as Parler announced that West’s buyout deal had been taken off the table by mutual agreement. “In response to numerous media inquiries, Parlement Technologies would like to confirm that the...
The Independent

Voices: The terrifying undercurrent of Kanye West’s latest antisemitic rant

Rapper and antisemite Kanye West, aka Ye, went on conspiracy theorist Alex Jones’s show on Thursday to spew more antisemitism. This time he assertively and repeatedly praised Adolf Hitler.This isn’t the first time West has expressed enthusiasm for the Nazis; CNN recently reported that West has a long history in private of making comments like “I love Hitler.” And West’s virulent, unrelenting antisemitism isn’t news either. He’s been palling around with white nationalist Nick Fuentes and stormed out of a friendly interview with right-wing YouTuber Tim Pool because Pool wasn’t willing to be blame Jewish people for all of Ye’s...
The Independent

Petition calls for Kanye West to lose honourary doctorate from prestigious Chicago art school

Kanye West should lose his honourary doctorate from the School of the Art Institute of Chicago, according to backers of an online petition.The antisemitic rapper, who is now known as Ye, has gone on a string of shocking rants and last week admitted that he “liked”Adolf Hitler in an interview with conspiracy theorist Alex Jones.West, who grew up in Chicago, was awarded the honourary degree by the school in 2015. He attended the American Academy of Art and Chicago State University before dropping out at the age of 20 to pursue his music career.The change.org petition, which says that...
CHICAGO, IL
The Independent

Kanye West shares new track sampling infamous ‘Hitler’ interview

Kanye West has shared a new track addressing his recent antisemitism controversies.The track, which was shared by the controversial rapper on Instagram before being deleted shortly after, heavily samples Donny Hathaway’s 1973 song “Someday We’ll All Be Free”.In the outro, West also samples audio from his recent interview with far-right radio host Alex Jones, in which the rapper controversially praised Adolf Hitler. “Censori overload. The variable epitope library from the antigen promotes an immune response in the body [sic],” West captioned the Instagram post.West’s lyrics in the track make reference to his recent divorce from reality TV star Kim...
HipHopDX.com

JAY-Z Awards $40K Scholarship To Roc Nation School Of Music Student: 'I Am So Honored!'

JAY-Z is granting the wish of another young adult who’s looking to continue their path to higher learning at the Roc Nation School of Music at Long Island University (LIU). The student, Samantha Samaka, announced on Twitter recently that she’s received a $40,000 scholarship to attend the school, which had apparently been her dream. Samaka thanked Hov and his wife, Beyoncé, for the kind gesture while celebrating being the first Black woman from Toronto, Canada to enroll.
BROOKLYN, NY

