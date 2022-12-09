Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Famous store chain opening another New Jersey location this weekKristen WaltersFranklinville, NJ
Heavily Armed Security Loss And Protection Agents To Protect North Philadelphia Gas Station Grocery StoreYoel DavidsonPhiladelphia, PA
There is an Epic Ice Festival Coming to New Jersey this WinterTravel MavenBurlington County, NJ
This Delaware Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Brunch Buffets in the StateTravel MavenWilmington, DE
River LINE Light Rail Brings “Polar Express” to LifeMorristown MinuteCamden, NJ
For 40 Years, This Harleysville Family Has Had a Blazing Good Time Decorating Its Property
The Drelick property, dressed for the season, at 1800 Dutchmans Circle, Harleysville.Photo byabc at YouTube. For the 40th Dec. in a row, the Drelick property in Harleysville is outfitted for the holidays. The family’s lawn set-up is unique for its interactive elements that beckon visitors from their cars. Mac Bullock plugged into the details for the Montgomery Daily Voice.
Christmas came early in Kensington thanks to Philadelphia Brewing Company
Philadelphia Brewing Company hosted its second annual Christmas in Kensington event on Dec. 10 and 11. Thousands attended and crafts from more than 25 artists were on display and for sale.
Cooking with grease? Avoid plumbing snags with these cleanup tips
If you’re like many home cooks, you’ll be using a lot more fat over the holidays, and that can lead to plumbing problems if you don’t dispose of it correctly. Follow these tips to avoid a messy and costly situation.
phl17.com
Banksy Was Here: The Exhibition
Banksy Was Here invites guests into the universe of one of the most mysterious artists in the world. The selection of masterpieces and virtual reality experiences offer Philadelphia residents the opportunity to enjoy a voyage through the artist’s career. Visit https://banksyexpo.com/philadelphia/ for ticket information.
NBC Philadelphia
‘Lucky' the Dog, Abandoned on Train Tracks, Enjoying Foster Life
He was found injured and abandoned on train tracks in Montgomery County last month, but now "Lucky" the dog is on the road to recovery and enjoying life with his foster family. Lucky was finally released from the hospital Monday, following spinal surgery for a broken back. The Philly Rescue...
mainlinetoday.com
Malvern’s Seven-Year-Old Rose Decker Shines on the Big Screen
All of seven years old, Malvern’s Rose Decker is already finding her place on the big screen, with roles in Nanny and Mare of Easttown. Rose Decker is tired after a day at SALT Performing Arts’ Stagelight theater camp. But rest will have to wait. Scooting back on a wooden bench at Milky Way Creamery in Chester Springs, Rose is currently savoring the rainbow jimmies on her Rosie’s Rainbow Sprinkle Cake ice cream. “My nickname is Rosie,” says the blue-eyed seven-year-old.
This Long-Standing Langhorne Restaurant Just Closed Without Warning. Read to Learn When, Where, and Why
The longtime eatery closed without warning.Photo by94.5 PST/ Google. A longtime favorite restaurant of Bucks County residents has suddenly closed, and now the community is wondering what happened. Chris Rollins wrote about the closure for 94.5 PST.
New vision correction using UV light available in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A new kind of vision correction that uses ultraviolet light is now available in the Philadelphia region. This new technology is being called a new and improved kind of cataract surgery. It allows doctors to adjust vision after the operation, and it's not just for cataracts.Sharon Dunkle is able to read on her phone and see distance perfectly. For the first time in years, she can read without contact lenses or glasses."This is amazing, that they're able to do this and, you know, here I am seeing better than I probably have since I was 18. So it's...
phl17.com
Made in Philadelphia Holiday Market
Made in Philadelphia Holiday Market features dozens of local vendors, artists and makers with gifts for everyone on Santa’s list. The market is one of the largest in the entire region this season and a great way to not just shop, but shop small and local. Visit https://www.madeinphila.com/ for information.
eastcoasttraveller.com
5 Pennsylvania Thrift Shops Worth Visiting
Located in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, the Philly AIDS Thrift is a non-profit organization that sells donated goods. The proceeds are distributed to local AIDS organizations. The Philly AIDS Thrift donates nearly $3 million to local AIDS organizations each year. The funds are distributed through an annual grant-giving program. The store is also a significant source of income for the AIDS community in Philadelphia. It is operated by volunteers and sells anything that is donated. The store offers clothing, books, DVDs, furniture, and home goods. The Philly AIDS Thrift also offers free HIV testing throughout the year.
A Fitness Director for the YMCA of Bucks County Was Recently Named ‘America’s Favorite Instructor’
The director was voted as one of the best in the entire country. A well-respected Bucks County health and wellness director has been voted as the best fitness instructor in the entire country. Megan McCuen, the Director of Group Wellness for the YMCA of Bucks and Hunterdon Counties, was recently...
PhillyBite
Most Romantic Places for a Mature Date in Philadelphia
These outlets will present you with the profiles of a cross-section of fabulous milfs. You can drop messages to individuals, subtly finding out if they might be up for romance in Pennsylvania! The discreet communication channels will make it easy to make the arrangements. What's more, there are websites specifically aimed at mature singles. So, why not join a milfs dating site and start flirting? You’ll soon be touching base with someone ideal for a night out in Philly. Once you’ve connected, here are the city’s most romantic destinations.
phillyvoice.com
Where to eat the Feast of the Seven Fishes in Philly this Christmas season
Each Christmas Eve, Philadelphians of all ages gather around family dinner tables or crowd into tiny side street restaurants to commemorate the Feast of the Seven Fishes. The massive, multi-course meal is largely celebrated by Italian-American families, and the tradition itself is based on the Roman Catholic practice of not eating meat on Christmas Eve. Though it's unclear where it originated, the first known mention of the holiday feast was included in a 1983 issue of the Inquirer, leading some to believe that the tradition was born in the city before moving to other parts of the country.
wfswhittier.net
Secrets of the WFS Building: Exposed
Ghosts, mysterious locked doors, and unexplained noises are somewhat of a norm at Wilmington Friends School. With school history dating back to 1748, there is so much history and mystery inside the walls of Wilmington Friends. One of the less mysterious, secret spots is the closet under the stairs in...
Phillymag.com
A Destination-Themed Nail Salon and Press-On Bar Is Now Open on the Main Line
At Ardmore's Resort Nails, book a "nailcation" — manis and pedis inspired by destinations like Dubai, Bali, and Hawaii. Get wellness tips, workout trends, healthy eating, and more delivered right to your inbox with our Be Well newsletter. Sure, a lot of people get their nails done right before...
A winter festival is coming to McPherson Square. It’s part of a months-long effort to ‘reclaim space’ in Kensington
The playground at McPherson Square in Kensington has a black chain fence around it and is covered with bright, colorful cutouts of flowers, music notes, footballs, and doodles. It’s clean and quiet, but the park hasn’t always looked like this. Earlier this year, the city’s Parks & Recreation...
glensidelocal.com
Fun fact: John Stetson of Elkins Park invented the American cowboy hat
Fun fact: John B. Stetson, for whom Elkins Park’s Stetson Avenue is named, is the godfather of American-style cowboy hats. He owned a mansion in Elkins Park and his Philly factory was the birthplace of the hat’s design. The son of a New Jersey hatmaker, Stetson traveled to...
The 5 Best Family-Friendly Neighborhoods In Philadelphia
Philadelphia might bring the Eagles football team to mind, but it is among the best places for families. Here are 5 areas in Philly to consider living in.
Enter The Hallmark Movie Scene Of Your Dreams in Bordentown, NJ
If you’re looking for some festive things to do this time of year before it’s too late, look no further! A super wholesome event is happening every Thursday in Bordentown during the Holiday Season that you for sure do not want to miss. I was scrolling on Facebook...
6abc
'Philadelphia Chicken Man' joins South Philadelphia Community Fridge for rotisserie chicken giveaway
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man known for his penchant for poultry has turned his newfound fame into a way to help others. Alexander Tominsky, who's known as the "Philadelphia Chicken Man," took part in a food giveaway in Mifflin Square Park on Sunday. Tominsky partnered with South Philadelphia Community Fridge...
