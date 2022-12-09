Read full article on original website
Enphase's (ENPH) Energy System Demand Intensifies in Florida
Enphase Energy, Inc. ENPH recently announced that homeowners in Florida have been increasingly adopting the Enphase Energy System as they seek energy independence and stable power amid destructive natural disasters. Going forward, Enphase may continue to witness the increased adoption of its products in Florida as the region boasts solid...
Play the "White Gold" Frenzy With These 3 Lithium Stocks
With rising awareness about greenhouse gases and their effect on global climate, auto biggies are fast shifting gears to e-mobility and the number of electric vehicle (EV) model launches is rapidly increasing. Per Fortune Business Insights, the global EV market is estimated to reach around $1,318 billion by 2028 from $287 billion in 2020, witnessing a CAGR of 24.3% during the 2021–2028 time frame.
Best Income Stocks to Buy for December 14th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, December 14th:. Axa AXAHY: This international group of insurance and related financial services companies which operates in 50 countries, principally Western Europe, North America and the Asia/Pacific area, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.7% over the last 60 days.
EV battery recycling startup to build $3.5B factory in South Carolina
Electric vehicle battery recycling startup, Redwood Materials, announced plans Wednesday to break ground on a $3.5 billion factory in South Carolina early next year.
Euronet's (EEFT) Ren Platform to Aid BNC's Digitization Efforts
Euronet Worldwide, Inc. EEFT announced that its Ren Payments Platform is expected to work as the foundational technology for Indonesian digital bank Bank Neo Commerce or BNC’s digital payments transformation plan. The agreement highlights the technological prowess of EEFT, a leading financial technology solutions provider. Euronet’s Ren Payments Platform...
S&P 500 Analyst Moves: TDY
The latest tally of analyst opinions from the major brokerage houses shows that among the components of the S&P 500 index, Teledyne Technologies is now the #123 analyst pick, moving up by 1 spot. This rank is formed by averaging the analyst opinions for each component from each broker, and...
Here's Why Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) is a Strong Growth Stock
For new and old investors, taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals. Zacks Premium provides lots of different ways to do both. Featuring daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, full access to the Zacks #1 Rank List, Equity Research reports, and Premium stock screens, the research service can help you become a smarter, more self-assured investor.
PK Dividend Yield Pushes Above 8%
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, in trading on Wednesday, shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (Symbol: PK) were yielding above the 8% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1), with the stock changing hands as low as $12.48 on the day. Dividends are particularly important for investors to consider, because historically speaking dividends have provided a considerable share of the stock market's total return. To illustrate, suppose for example you purchased shares of the iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) back on 5/31/2000 — you would have paid $78.27 per share. Fast forward to 5/31/2012 and each share was worth $77.79 on that date, a loss of $0.48 or 0.6% decrease over twelve years. But now consider that you collected a whopping $10.77 per share in dividends over the same period, increasing your return to 13.15%. Even with dividends reinvested, that only amounts to an average annual total return of about 1.0%; so by comparison collecting a yield above 8% would appear considerably attractive if that yield is sustainable. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (Symbol: PK) is a member of the Russell 3000, giving it special status as one of the largest 3000 companies on the U.S. stock markets.
Pre-Market Earnings Report for December 15, 2022 : JBL, LIVE, TRIB
The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 12/15/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases. Jabil Inc. (JBL)is reporting for the quarter ending November 30, 2022. The electrical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $1.88. This value represents a 15.34% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year JBL has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 17.19%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for JBL is 10.12 vs. an industry ratio of 11.10.
Top 5 Utility Stocks to Stay Safe in a Likely Volatile Week
We are in the last month of a disappointing 2022. Record-high inflation and its consequence in the form of an extremely hawkish Fed have pushed investors’ confidence down to its nadir. Concerns regarding slowing economic growth and a possible recession have resulted in severe volatility throughout the year. Year...
Elon Musk sells $3.58B worth of Tesla stock, purpose unknown
DETROIT — (AP) — Elon Musk sold another $3.58 billion worth of Tesla stock this week, but it wasn't clear where the proceeds were being spent. The Tesla CEO, and new owner of Twitter, sold the shares from Monday through Wednesday, according to a filing posted Wednesday night by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
How to Pick Stocks in 2023
(1:00) - Breaking Down The Earnings Overview: Is It Really That Bad?. (6:15) - Will The Fed Soften The Landing To Dodge A Recession?. (10:50) - Creating A Top Ten Portfolio: How Do You Do It?. (14:30) - Who Were The Big Winners In 2022 And Will They Continue?. (28:00)...
The Fed Signals More Rate Hikes Are Coming — Here’s What It Means for Investors
***Money is not a client of any investment adviser featured on this page. The information provided on this page is for educational purposes only and is not intended as investment advice. Money does not offer advisory services.***. The Federal Reserve has taken a step back from its rapid pace of...
Upcoming Dividend Run For OFG?
This morning a "Potential Dividend Run Alert" went out for OFG Bancorp (NYSE: OFG), at our DividendChannel.com Dividend Alerts service (a free email alerts feature). Let's look at the situation in greater detail, shall we?. First of all, what is a "Dividend Run" anyway? This is an interesting concept which...
Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) Stock Moves -0.39%: What You Should Know
Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) closed at $280.65 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.39% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.61%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.42%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.17%. Heading into today, shares of...
U.S. Bancorp (USB) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
U.S. Bancorp (USB) closed the most recent trading day at $44.25, moving +1.82% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.73%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.31%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.16%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had...
American Airlines (AAL) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
American Airlines (AAL) closed at $13.35 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.82% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.61%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.42%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.17%. Heading into today, shares of the world's largest...
'Fed Fatigue' and What It Means for Investors
Over my decade or so of contributing to Nasdaq.com, I have probably written the word “Fed” more than any other, and for good reason. In that time, central bank policy has consistently been the biggest influence on equity pricing. Stocks may individually reflect the fortunes of corporations, but collectively they reflect economic conditions and prospects. That means they are subject to central bank policy, whether we like it or not. Equities were supported by policy that was loose to an unprecedented degree from 2010-2021 and are falling now as those ultra-accommodative policies are being reversed. The Fed is now sucking money out of the system instead of pumping it in, and hiking interest rates that have been close to zero for a decade.
Is Mitek Systems (MITK) a Buy as Wall Street Analysts Look Optimistic?
The recommendations of Wall Street analysts are often relied on by investors when deciding whether to buy, sell, or hold a stock. Media reports about these brokerage-firm-employed (or sell-side) analysts changing their ratings often affect a stock's price. Do they really matter, though?. Before we discuss the reliability of brokerage...
Aeglea (AGLE) Moves to Buy: Rationale Behind the Upgrade
Aeglea Biotherapeutics (AGLE) could be a solid addition to your portfolio given its recent upgrade to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). This upgrade is essentially a reflection of an upward trend in earnings estimates -- one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices. The sole determinant of the Zacks...
