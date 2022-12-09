Read full article on original website
7 Kentucky & Indiana Small Towns That Feel Like You’re In A Hallmark Christmas Movie
Have you ever dreamed of visiting one of those beautiful towns in the Hallmark Christmas movies? We found 7 Kentucky & Indiana small towns that fit the bill. When the holidays arrive I always prepare to watch all the Hallmark Christmas movies I can. I love seeing all the beautiful scenes and have always wanted to live in one of these places. All the quaint shops and friendly townspeople.
Kentucky’s Biggest Snow Ever Was Recorded in the 1990s-Do You Remember It?
Are you dreaming of White Christmas in Kentucky? Does anyone even remember when the last true White Christmas happened in the Tri-State? Here's what we know. When I think of a White Christmas I think of all our homes and streets covered in winter white snow. I think of barely being able to see the street lights and sitting inside watching giant magical snowflakes fall as they glisten in beams of light.
Legal Age For Babysitting in Kentucky-We Were Shocked By The Answer
It's the holidays and many of us need a babysitter. Do you know the legal age for a babysitter in Kentucky and other states? We found out and you'll be shocked by the answer. I never had any younger siblings but I grew up babysitting from the time I was 11 years old. We lived in Toledo, Ohio and a lot of our neighbors had children. Our next-door neighbor had 6 children and she would ask me to watch them when she went to the grocery or her and her husband had a date night. I was 12 years old at the time and my mom was just a few steps away. Then they moved across town and I didn't have the comfort of my mom next door but I had watched the kids enough to know how to handle myself and my mom was just a phone call away.
Kentucky Student’s Hilarious Impressions of Southern Women Will Make Your Whole Week
Davis McIntire has a knack for impersonating people, especially southern women. Two years ago he did his first TikTok and now he's gone viral and it's absolutely HILARIOUS!. We first discovered Davis last year when he went viral on TikTok. Everyone was sharing his hilarious videos and we had to know more about his journey. We actually interview him on our morning show here at WBKR and he even brought a few of his famed southern belle characters with him.
Huber Winery in Indiana Offering Cozy Igloos for a Fun Winter Experience
You and up to five of your friends or family can enjoy a unique winery experience this winter thanks to the addition of igloos at one Indiana winery. Huber Winery is a tradition for families all across the midwest. Not only do they craft delicious wines but they offer a number of family-friendly events all throughout the year at their orchard. The winery, along with the orchards has been family owned since 1843, making it a staple for wine lovers across Indiana and beyond. From apples to Christmas trees, you can find a little bit of magic for everyone.
Tennessee Bear Charges Woman on Deck Who Got Too Close [VIDEO]
The Smoky Mountains are one of my favorite places to visit. My husband and I took out honeymoon there and we try to go back every year to celebrate our anniversary. One thing we've learned over the years is we have to be careful when it comes to the bears in the mountains.
Love the Outdoors? Here’s How You Can Become a Certified Indiana Master Naturalist
If you enjoy spending time out and about with Mother Nature, and you'd like to learn more about it, you might want to consider getting certified as an Indiana Master Naturalist (IMN). Sounds fancy, doesn't it? If you end up enjoying the certification process, you might want to take the next step and become an Advanced Indiana Master Naturalist (AIMM). Sounds even fancier, doesn't it? Luckily for you, Wesselman Woods in Evansville is offering certification courses for both.
Indiana Photographer Shares Stunning Photos of Short-Eared Owl on the Hunt
Birds have got to be the animal that we see the most on a day-to-day basis. There are a ton of different kinds of birds, and they are everywhere. I think we take for granted that we see (probably) hundreds of birds on any given day. You might occasionally see something a little more "exotic" like a hawk, falcon, or eagle. I'm guessing the kind of bird you have seen the least (I know this is true for me) is an owl. Makes sense, though - owls are mostly nocturnal and do most of their work while we're sleeping. For the average person, seeing an owl at night is pretty rare, and seeing an owl during the daytime seems darn near impossible.
Southern Indiana is Home to a Strange Geological Wonder That Stands 60-Feet Tall
Nestled in the woods sits a puzzling rock formation that leaves more questions than answers. The Largest Free-Standing Table Rock Formation East of the Mississippi River. Indiana is not exactly known for its rock formations. Sure we have some gorgeous scenery around the Hoosier state, and Indiana is home to some intriguing hidden gems (have you ever heard of Indiana's own Stonehenge?), but this hidden gem, while not exactly "gorgeous" is really freaking cool.
Santa Claus Land of Lights Named Indiana’s Best Christmas Light Display
The Santa Claus Land of Lights is a 1.2 mile Drive-Through Family Christmas Light Adventure located next to Holiday World at Sun Outdoors Lake Rudolph. This is not your ordinary holiday light show. It is an amazing story of everyone's favorite reindeer, Rudolph. It's The Best, The Very Best. Now,...
Millions of Drive-Thru Christmas Lights Welcome Visitors At This Tennessee Race Track
It is the Christmas lights season. If you're looking for a unique lighting experience you have to load up the car and take your friends or family to this Tennessee race track. Everyone has driven around neighborhoods to look at likes but what about a real-life race track? Clarksville, Tennessee is home to Clarksville Speedway and inside a 1-mile-long race track that is decked out in Christmas spirit for all to see during the holidays.
Drone Footage Captures Western Kentucky Tornado Recovery One Year Later
One year ago, rural communities across Western Kentucky were devastated. Owensboro storm chaser Christopher Conley is sharing drone footage showing how much has been accomplished and the damage that remains. Here's a bird's eye view of what's been rebuilt and the progress that's been accomplished. #neverforget. One year after a...
Fast Food Chain Launches New Indiana-Exclusive Menu Item
Popular fast food chain, Wendy's has begun serving up a new breakfast dish exclusive to its restaurant locations across Indiana. Hoosiers across Indiana can enjoy a delicious, hearty breakfast with the new Hoosier Biscuit Bowl exclusively at participating Wendy's locations across Indiana. Served with a delicious, fresh-cracked egg, sausage and gravy, homestyle potatoes, and of course, a golden, fluffy biscuit, the Hoosier Biscuit Bowl should be on every Hoosier's breakfast list.
East Coast Convenience Store Chain Wawa Says It’s Headed to Indiana & Kentucky
A gas station and convenience store chain popular on the east coast for its hoagies has announced plans to expand with locations in Indiana and Kentucky. Wawa is hugely popular on the east coast as a one-stop-shop for fuel, food, coffee, and more. Wawa got its start as an iron foundry in New Jersey before patriarch and owner George Wood took an interest in dairy farming. The family dairy farm eventually evolved into a food market opened by Wood's grandson when home delivery for milk began to slow in the 1960s.
What Amazing Kentucky Wildlife Can You View in the Winter?
The more we have moved beyond our municipal boundaries into the suburbs over the last several decades, the more we've been able to see the kinds of creatures we once couldn't on such a regular basis. When I was a kid in the 1970s, the "wildlife" in my neighborhood was...
Snowmobiling Season is Here and These are the Best Trails in Indiana
Snowmobiling season is officially underway in Indiana, despite the fact that there is not a flake of snow to be found (as of this writing, here in Southern Indiana). That's okay, though - the season runs until March 31, 2023, so I can assume there will be plenty of snow to enjoy between now and then. You can take this time to start planning trips to your favorite snowmobiling spots, and maybe even a trip to some new spots this season. You, or someone you know, may own some land that you use as your own little snowmobile playground, but have you ever considered taking on some new trails?
Kentucky Dad Takes Daughter on Her First Hunt With Hilarious Results (VIDEO)
A Kentucky daddy took his 7-year-old daughter on her first hunt over Thanksgiving break and captured the funniest video-WATCH. Joe Welsh became a daddy late in life. He was a complete natural at being an awesome daddy and one of the things he said from the moment he knew he was having a girl "I can't wait to take her on her first hunt!" You see Joe grew up hunting with his Papaw and Uncle Roger and he wanted to share the very same memories with his little girl.
Enjoy a Fresh and Rustic Dining Experience at This Beautiful KY ‘Farm to Table’ Cafe [VIDEO, PICS]
The Tri-State Bucket List began in 2014 as a way of shining the spotlight on locally owned restaurants throughout western Kentucky and southern Indiana. It began that year at the Island Dairy Freeze--a location we revisited in the summer of 2020. While I've enjoyed showcasing local businesses, I've also reap...
$2 Million Powerball Ticket Sold in Indiana Is About to Expire…Who Has It?
Four years, I've watched as others scratched off lottery tickets and shouted with jubilation over a $100, $500, or even a $1000 win. And here I sit...not bothering. Oh I've tried and tried, but I am no good at gambling. I mean, I know what I'm DOING, but I've only ever come out ahead twice--once in Las Vegas when I got home with $225 won at one of those poker machines and once at Ellis Park when I picked up 45 bucks after correctly betting on a horse.
Can We Please Get a Western Sizzlin’ Restaurant Back in Kentucky?
Do you remember Western Sizzlin' restaurant? I sure do. When I was a kid, I loved that place. I grew up in Owensboro, KY and we had a location on the south end of Frederica Street close to the base of our bypass. I have a really fun memory of that particular location too. I remember going there to eat one night with my family before we went to see The Van-Dells play at the Executive Inn's Showroom Lounge. Remember the Van Dells??
