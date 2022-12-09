Read full article on original website
MLT residents can take advantage of free storm debris drop-off this weekend
As storm recovery continues, the City of Mountlake Terrace is hosting a drop-off event for yard debris from residential properties. “We’re so grateful to our crews who are responsible for the roadways and city-owned properties,” Public Works Operations Manager Jesse Hoffman said. “And we appreciate the homeowners who did their part by clearing their sidewalks and tending to their lots. The city is organizing this event to help facilitate the responsible disposal of downed limbs and leaves.”
‘When Love Changes Things’ — 5th annual tribute to Martin Luther King Jr. set for Jan. 16 in Edmonds
Leilani Miller, executive director of Millennia Ministries, will be the featured storyteller for the When Love Changes Things fifth annual Tribute to Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. — Inspiring a Beloved Community in Song, Spoken Word and Dance on Monday, Jan. 16, at 6 p.m. at the Edmonds Waterfront Center.
Enjoy sounds of season with MTHS musicians this week
The community is invited to enjoy the sounds of seasonal music this week when Mountlake Terrace High School musicians perform on the following dates and times:. Tuesday, Dec. 13: Winter Concert by the Mountlake Terrace High School Orchestra and Choir. The concert and chamber orchestras and choir will perform seasonal...
I-5 Express Lanes in Seattle closing early each night from Dec. 12-15 and 19-20
Those using the Interstate 5 Express Lanes need to prepare for nightly early closures of those lanes beginning Monday, Dec. 12 at 8 p.m. Contractor crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation, will close the express lanes early to remove the top portion of a concrete pier located between the express lanes and northbound I-5. A single left lane on northbound I-5 near the on-ramp to westbound State Route 520 will also close from 8 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. each of the working nights.
Mountlake Terrace and Brier Chamber of Commerce now open for membership
With the official launch of the Mountlake Terrace and Brier Chamber of Commerce last week, the organization is now accepting applications for membership. The newly formed chamber of commerce is a joint effort between the two cities to support local business owners. The chamber’s mission is to help businesses share resources and information in collaboration with the community. The chamber, now registered as a nonprofit corporation in Washington State, includes members of the former Mountlake Terrace Business Association (MLTBA), which provided business networking opportunities prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Mountlake Terrace PD’s Eugene Shin named Target Zero Team Officer of Year
Mountlake Terrace Police Officer Eugene Shin, who coordinates Mountlake Terrace’s participation in the Target Zero task force, was awarded Target Zero Team Officer of the Year during a dinner and award ceremony Dec. 9. The Target Zero task force is a coalition of local agencies partnering to improve traffic...
High school sports roundup for Dec. 12, 2022
The Eagles overcame a 33-25 halftime deficit to defeat the Royals in a Wesco 3A league game. Jenna Villa scored 22 of her 29 points in the second half to lead the Eagles, who outscored the Royals 53-22 after the break. Arlington scorers:. Jenna Villa 29, Samara Morrow 17, Rachel...
Snohomish County investigating death of jail inmate booked on Edmonds assault charge
The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office major crimes unit is investigating the death of a 32-year-old jail inmate who was found unresponsive in the Snohomish County Jail around 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11. The inmate had been booked into the jail Dec.10 on a fourth-degree assault charge out of the...
School board Dec. 13 to elect new president, discuss purchasing 436 new security cameras for schools
The Edmonds School District Board of Directors at its Tuesday, Dec. 13, meeting is set to elect a new president, vice president and legislative representative per the district’s policy. The newly appointed members will each serve until the fall of the 2023-24 school year. In other business, the board...
