With the official launch of the Mountlake Terrace and Brier Chamber of Commerce last week, the organization is now accepting applications for membership. The newly formed chamber of commerce is a joint effort between the two cities to support local business owners. The chamber’s mission is to help businesses share resources and information in collaboration with the community. The chamber, now registered as a nonprofit corporation in Washington State, includes members of the former Mountlake Terrace Business Association (MLTBA), which provided business networking opportunities prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.

MOUNTLAKE TERRACE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO