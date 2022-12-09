Read full article on original website
mltnews.com
The ‘most wonderful time of the year’ means planning for a busy holiday travel weekend
People preparing for holly jolly festivities this season should plan now for winter weather and expect delays while traveling on state highways, waterways or railways, the WAshington State Department of Transportation says. One way to help ensure holiday magic isn’t dimmed by delays is to “know before you go” by...
mltnews.com
Snohomish County investigating death of jail inmate booked on Edmonds assault charge
The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office major crimes unit is investigating the death of a 32-year-old jail inmate who was found unresponsive in the Snohomish County Jail around 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11. The inmate had been booked into the jail Dec.10 on a fourth-degree assault charge out of the...
mltnews.com
City council set Dec. 15 to review professional services agreements, 3rd-quarter financials
A review of professional services agreements with the city’s lobbyists, prosecuting attorney and public defender are among the items on the agenda for the Mountlake Terrace City Council’s Thursday, Dec. 15 work/study session. Other items on the agenda include:. – The annual report from the Economic Alliance Snohomish...
mltnews.com
I-5 Express Lanes in Seattle closing early each night from Dec. 12-15 and 19-20
Those using the Interstate 5 Express Lanes need to prepare for nightly early closures of those lanes beginning Monday, Dec. 12 at 8 p.m. Contractor crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation, will close the express lanes early to remove the top portion of a concrete pier located between the express lanes and northbound I-5. A single left lane on northbound I-5 near the on-ramp to westbound State Route 520 will also close from 8 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. each of the working nights.
mltnews.com
MLT residents can take advantage of free storm debris drop-off this weekend
As storm recovery continues, the City of Mountlake Terrace is hosting a drop-off event for yard debris from residential properties. “We’re so grateful to our crews who are responsible for the roadways and city-owned properties,” Public Works Operations Manager Jesse Hoffman said. “And we appreciate the homeowners who did their part by clearing their sidewalks and tending to their lots. The city is organizing this event to help facilitate the responsible disposal of downed limbs and leaves.”
mltnews.com
Lynnwood Convention Center unveils new name
The Lynnwood Public Facilities District on Wednesday announced the new name for the Lynnwood Convention Center. The former convention center has officially been renamed the Lynnwood Event Center, and the Public Facilities District will be known as the much simpler “The District.”. Along with the name change, The District...
mltnews.com
Mountlake Terrace and Brier Chamber of Commerce now open for membership
With the official launch of the Mountlake Terrace and Brier Chamber of Commerce last week, the organization is now accepting applications for membership. The newly formed chamber of commerce is a joint effort between the two cities to support local business owners. The chamber’s mission is to help businesses share resources and information in collaboration with the community. The chamber, now registered as a nonprofit corporation in Washington State, includes members of the former Mountlake Terrace Business Association (MLTBA), which provided business networking opportunities prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.
mltnews.com
School board Dec. 13 to elect new president, discuss purchasing 436 new security cameras for schools
The Edmonds School District Board of Directors at its Tuesday, Dec. 13, meeting is set to elect a new president, vice president and legislative representative per the district’s policy. The newly appointed members will each serve until the fall of the 2023-24 school year. In other business, the board...
mltnews.com
Enjoy sounds of season with MTHS musicians this week
The community is invited to enjoy the sounds of seasonal music this week when Mountlake Terrace High School musicians perform on the following dates and times:. Tuesday, Dec. 13: Winter Concert by the Mountlake Terrace High School Orchestra and Choir. The concert and chamber orchestras and choir will perform seasonal...
mltnews.com
‘When Love Changes Things’ — 5th annual tribute to Martin Luther King Jr. set for Jan. 16 in Edmonds
Leilani Miller, executive director of Millennia Ministries, will be the featured storyteller for the When Love Changes Things fifth annual Tribute to Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. — Inspiring a Beloved Community in Song, Spoken Word and Dance on Monday, Jan. 16, at 6 p.m. at the Edmonds Waterfront Center.
mltnews.com
High school sports roundup for Dec. 10, 2022
The Hawks overcame a nine-point, third-quarter deficit to defeat the Knights in the Alliance Flooring Services Showdown at Highline College in Des Moines. Mountlake Terrace led by as many as seven points in the fourth quarter before King’s pulled to within 68-67 with 1:17 remaining on a Cameron Hiatt 3-point play. The Knights then forced a turnover and had a chance to take the lead, however Zaveon Jones then stole a King’s pass and was fouled with 55 seconds remaining. Jones converted two free throws to increase the Hawks lead to 70-67. The Knights would not get any closer as the Hawks added three more free throws to secure the win.
