The Hawks overcame a nine-point, third-quarter deficit to defeat the Knights in the Alliance Flooring Services Showdown at Highline College in Des Moines. Mountlake Terrace led by as many as seven points in the fourth quarter before King’s pulled to within 68-67 with 1:17 remaining on a Cameron Hiatt 3-point play. The Knights then forced a turnover and had a chance to take the lead, however Zaveon Jones then stole a King’s pass and was fouled with 55 seconds remaining. Jones converted two free throws to increase the Hawks lead to 70-67. The Knights would not get any closer as the Hawks added three more free throws to secure the win.

MOUNTLAKE TERRACE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO