Graduating Redbird Tania Joseph knew from an early age that she wanted to be an actuary. Joseph has always been a strong student and wanted a challenging career. “It’s a very interdisciplinary profession, even if it may not seem like it, because we have to have a strong statistical math foundation to even attempt this profession, as well as be well rounded with regards to having financial and business knowledge,” Joseph said.

NORMAL, IL ・ 9 HOURS AGO