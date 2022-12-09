ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

ABC News

Ariana Grande shares new photos with husband Dalton Gomez

Ariana Grande is giving fans a life update in photos. The singer and star of the upcoming "Wicked" film shared a rare look at her life as of late, posting photos of her dog and her husband Dalton Gomez on Instagram. The first photo in the carousel shows Grande smiling...
Elle

Ariana Grande Posts First Photo of Her and Dalton Gomez Posing Together in 5 Months

How Ariana Grande Went From Nickelodeon Star to Pop Icon How Ariana Grande Went From Nickelodeon Star to Pop Icon. Ariana Grande has been diligently and quietly working on the film adaptation of Wicked for months, but the singer popped back on Instagram today to give fans a very rare look at her marriage. Grande shared a captionless post featuring multiple photos of her husband Dalton Gomez, including one of them together. In the new photo, Grande appears with her blonde hair for her role as Glinda.
Parade

Heidi Klum Celebrates Thanksgiving With Rare Photo of Her Children

Heidi Klum is celebrating Thanksgiving with all four of her children–and she couldn't be happier about it. The America's Got Talent star took to Instagram to share a few sweet photos with her family, including one rare snap of all four of her kids. The first image in the...
People

See How Christina Hall Transformed Pre-Teen Daughter Taylor's Bedroom: 'Coming Together'

Christina Hall shares her 12-year-old daughter with ex Tarek El Moussa Christina Hall is showing off her 12-year-old daughter's chic new space. On Saturday, the Christina in the Country star shared some glimpses of daughter Taylor's bedroom, which the HGTV personality has been doing some redecorating work on. The tween's space looks neat and peaceful in neutrals, with her name in big trendy lettering on the wall. "Taylor's room coming together 💕," the mom of three, 39, captioned the Instagram Reel. "She wanted white chevron walls with a swinging...
Deadline

‘SNL’ Promo: Austin Butler Gets Grinched For Holiday Hosting Gig

Austin Butler is in full Elvis smoldering mode in this promo for his first turn at hosting NBC’s Saturday Night Live. The smolder doesn’t quite make it to the end of the clip, though, as the reality of hosting SNL at holiday time sets in. Watch the clip above to see what happens. Joining Butler, who played Elvis Presley in Baz Luhrmann’s 2022 biopic Elvis, on the Dec. 17 episode is musical guest Lizzo, filling in for the originally scheduled rock band the Yeah Yeah Yeahs, who had to drop out due to guitarist Nick Zinner’s fighting pneumonia. Lizzo’s appearance marks...
KTVB

Heather Gay Reflects on Her 'Below Deck Adventure' Experience and 'RHOSLC's Upcoming Reunion (Exclusive)

Heather Gay is shouting, "Skol!" to her Below Deck Adventure experience -- and (soon) to season 3 of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City. "Especially in the last two years, just any opportunity that crosses my path, I say, 'Yes!' Yes, a thousand times yes to, because I never anticipated having any opportunities across my path, let alone someone saying, 'Do you have seven friends that would want to go on a yacht in Norway?'" Heather shares with ET ahead of the conclusion of her Scandinavian excursion on Below Deck Adventure, airing Tuesday on Bravo.
HollywoodLife

Jenelle Evans Twins With Lookalike Daughter Ensley, 5, On Adorable ‘Field Trip’: Photo

Her mother’s daughter! Jenelle Evans once again twinned with her mini me daughter, 5-year-old Ensley Eason, in a set of pics from a “field trip” to Medieval Times! The cover photo of the Friday, December 9 Instagram post showed the Teen Mom 2 star, 28, snuggling up with Ensley and son Kaiser Griffith, 8, as they happily posed in front of the iconic family destination. Jenelle wore a pair of glasses and a huge smile alongside her kids, with Ensley looking like a mirror image of her mother. Her long brunette locks fell down around her shoulders in gorgeous mermaid waves in the first two selfies of the five-photo carousel.
KTVB

Kelly Clarkson and Girl Named Tom Return for 'The Voice' Season 22 Finale

Kelly Clarkson made her return to The Voice stage with a show-stopping performance during Tuesday's live finale!. After taking season 22 off, Kelly took the stage during the finale to perform a solo version of her holiday duet with Ariana Grande, "Santa Can't You Hear Me?" Kelly returns to The...
KTVB

'The Voice': Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani on Their Last Season Together (Exclusive)

The Voice coaches think season 22 was one of their best yet!. "I felt like we had the best Top 10 that I've seen on the show," said coach John Legend ahead of night one of the two-night finale event on Monday. "They were extremely talented, extremely fun to work with, and I was inspired. It's nice when we get inspired by the artist you're working with."
KTVB

'The Voice' Finale: Bodie's Moving Performance Leaves Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Speechless

Bodie has delivered show-stopping performances throughout season 22 of The Voice -- and the first night of the finale was no different!. The 29-year-old California native and fan favorite took the stage on Monday for a performance of "Gratitude" by Brandon Lake dedicated to his three kids that brought all four coaches to their feet -- and moved Gwen Stefani to tears.
