ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bakersfield Californian

NHL Conference Glance

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Calgary at Montreal, 7 p.m. Dallas at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m. New Jersey at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m. Anaheim at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m. Edmonton at...
ARIZONA STATE
Bakersfield Californian

NHL Expanded Glance

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Calgary at Montreal, 7 p.m. Dallas at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m. New Jersey at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m. Anaheim at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m. Edmonton at...
COLORADO STATE
The Associated Press

Wheeler, Rittich lead Jets past Blackhawks 3-1

CHICAGO (AP) — Blake Wheeler scored early in the second period, David Rittich stopped 22 shots and the Winnipeg Jets beat the Chicago Blackhawks 3-1 on Friday night for their fourth straight win. Cole Perfetti and Adam Lowry also scored and defenseman Josh Morrissey had two assists to help the Jets win for the seventh time in eight games to move back into first place in the Central Division ahead of idle Dallas. “‘Ritter’ made some big saves when it was 2-0, 2-1,” Lowry said of the Jets’ backup goalie. “We’re going to look for that to continue.” Morrissey regained the team scoring lead with 30 points as the Jets outskated the Blackhawks to a majority of loose pucks, contributing to their 32-23 advantage in shots.
CHICAGO, IL
Bakersfield Californian

Gustavsson gets 1st shutout, Wild beat Canucks 3-0

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Filip Gustavsson stopped 35 shots for his first NHL shutout as the Minnesota Wild beat the Vancouver Canucks 3-0 on Saturday night to snap a two-game skid. Matt Boldy, Connor Dewar and Sam Steel scored and Mats Zuccarello had two assists for the Wild,...
SAINT PAUL, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy