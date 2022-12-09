Read full article on original website
Journalists track down identity of woman who posed with Trump
New details emerge on Inna Yashchyshyn who allegedly claimed to be Anna de Rothschild, an heiress from a famous European banking dynasty, and gained access to former US president Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago. CNN's Randi Kaye reports.
A mom of five killed by the KKK was among the civil rights 'martyrs' Warnock named in his victory speech
Sen. Raphael Warnock's re-election is being celebrated by supporters across the nation with many political observers crediting the work of voting rights groups for the consequential win.
Ex-prosecutor explains what happens if Trump gets indicted
Former federal prosecutor Renato Mariotti goes over what could happen if prosecutors indict former President Donald Trump and how it could affect his presidential campaign.
Trump could be tried for Felony Murder in 48 States
As Donald Trump announces his run for the Oval Office, the DOJ could still indict him for the insurrection on the Capitol on 6 January 2021. If found culpable, he could face treason and felony murder in 48 states and the District of Columbia.
AOL Corp
A Biden administration official is on leave after they were charged with stealing a Vera Bradley suitcase
A Biden administration official has been charged with felony theft and is facing prison time. Sam Brinton was accused of stealing a mother's Vera Bradley suitcase from an airport in Minnesota. Brinton works at the US Department of Energy's Office of Nuclear Energy. A Biden administration official has been charged...
Convicted DEA Agent Says He and Others Swindled the Government in ‘Very Fun’ Drug War
One of the most notoriously corrupt agents in the history of the Drug Enforcement Administration’s history says he was one of many who skimmed millions and partied like the criminals they were trying to nab.Jose Irizarry, whose 12-year federal prison sentence begins this week, told the Associated Press in San Juan, Puerto Rico, that he is going down swinging and has named a number of former colleagues who he says were at least as bad as he was. “We had free access to do whatever we wanted,” Irizarry, 48, was quoted saying. “We would generate money pick-ups in places we...
prestigeonline.com
Donald Trump: Net worth and all the properties he owns
It is widely known that former US President Donald Trump is a rich man and has a net worth of a few billions. However, media reports have often hinted at Trump exaggerating his wealth. On 15 November, the Republican leader announced that he will contest the US presidential elections in...
Jack Smith, special counsel named in the Trump investigations, has ties to Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The newly-appointed special counsel selected to oversee the pair of criminal investigations into former President Donald Trump’s handling of classified documents at Mar-a-Lago and the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection has previous ties to the borough. Attorney General Merrick Garland announced last week that Jack...
Freed Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout says he 'wholeheartedly' supports Ukraine war and would volunteer if he could
Freed Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout said on Saturday he "wholeheartedly" supports Moscow's so-called "military operation" in Ukraine and that if he had the opportunity and necessary skills, he would "certainly go as a volunteer."
New York Post
Alabama family sentenced for running ‘one of the largest cockfighting enterprises’ in US
The seventh and final member of an Alabama family that prosecutors allege ran an “expansive cockfighting operation” complete with “stadium-style seating for approximately 150 people” and a “merchandise stand,” has been sentenced on federal charges. On Tuesday, George Easterling, 56, of Verbena, was handed...
coloradopolitics.com
Despite gun-friendly SCOTUS ruling, federal judge declines to declare possession law unconstitutional
Although the U.S. Supreme Court issued a decision earlier this year making it easier to strike down gun safety regulations under the Second Amendment, a federal judge has disagreed with a man's contention that he cannot now be prosecuted in Colorado under a longstanding law prohibiting felons from possessing firearms.
Banker convicted of helping Alex Murdaugh take clients' legal settlement money
Former Palmetto State Bank CEO Russell Laffitte has been found guilty of helping disbarred attorney Alex Murdaugh take money from the legal settlements of clients.
Jersey explosion that left three dead and a dozen missing is now a recovery operation
One person has died and several are missing after an explosion and fire at an apartment building in the Channel island of Jersey on Saturday, police said.
Brittney Griner immediately shook hands with members of the crew returning her to the US, hostage affairs official says
The top US hostage affairs official on Sunday reflected on conducting the prisoner swap that led to Brittney Griner's release, saying the WNBA star immediately thanked the crew returning her to the United States.
Ukraine launches missile attack on Russian-occupied Melitopol, explosions reported in Donetsk and Crimea
Multiple explosions have been reported in the Russian-occupied city of Melitopol in southern Ukraine, in the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic and in annexed Crimea -- including at a Russian military barracks.
See moment Patti LaBelle was rushed off stage
A Patti LaBelle concert at the Riverside Theater in Milwaukee was abruptly halted Saturday night when the star was rushed off the stage due to a bomb threat, organizers said.
Author says he noticed something 'bizarre' about Russian people after recent trip
Author Owen Matthews tells CNN's Fareed Zakaria what he noticed about the Russian people after a recent trip to the country's capital.
As Brittney Griner visits a medical facility in Texas, one of the 'Citgo 6' says reintegration after captivity can be difficult
As freed WNBA star Brittney Griner visits a Texas military medical facility following nearly 10 months of imprisonment in Russia, Jorge Toledo -- one of the "Citgo 6" -- spoke to CNN Saturday about how reintegration into society can take time and effort.
Sanders chalks up Sinema's decision to become independent to 'political aspirations'
Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont said Sunday that "political aspirations" drove Sen. Kyrsten Sinema's exit from the Democratic Party, as he vowed to take a "hard look" at supporting a potential Democratic challenge to her in Arizona.
Georgia Holt, actress and Cher's mother, dies age 96
Cher is mourning the loss of her mother, Georgia Holt, who has died at the age of 96.
