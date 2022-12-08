DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WFIE) - Saturday marked one year since an EF-4 tornado reached the Tri-State, killing 28 people in the area of Dawson Springs and Bremen. Survivors got together across western Kentucky on Saturday to remember those who didn’t make it out of the storm, and to remember the struggles of the past year.

