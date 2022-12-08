Read full article on original website
Monday Sunrise Headlines
(WFIE) - Governor Andy Beshear making it his mission to build back western Kentucky following last year’s deadly tornadoes. Saturday marked one year since the storms ripped through the Tri-State. Dawson Springs and Bremen are remembering those who died in the tornado. We’re learning no one was hurt in...
USI experiences power outage Monday
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The University of Southern Indiana had a power outage that has led to some finals being cancelled Monday. According to university officials, due to the power outage, finals scheduled for 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. were cancelled and employees left at 3 p.m. Due to the...
Indoor gun range closing in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Uncle Rudy’s shared on Facebook they are closing at the end of the year. The indoor gun range first opened in Evansville in 2015. It’s on Plaza East Blvd. The post shows it was a hard decision. They say COVID, supply issues, and rising...
Mike Blake reflects on UE plane crash
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - When a plane crashed 45 years ago, one of our own was coming into the newsroom when he heard the news. Mike Blake recalls what it was like working in the newsroom in the immediate aftermath of the crash.
Blue Angels returning to Owensboro in 2024
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - A world famous air show team is coming back to Owensboro. City representatives confirmed to us the U.S. Navy Blue Angels will headline the Owensboro air show in 2024. This will be their fourth appearance. “We are thrilled to announce the Blue Angels are coming back...
Tuesday Sunrise Headlines
(WFIE) - It’s a somber day for the University of Evansville. Today marks 45 years since a plane carrying the men’s basketball team crashed, killing all 29 people on board. Authorities identified the man shot and killed in Evansville over the weekend. So far, police say no one...
Traffic Alert: West 12th St closing for concrete slab repair in Owensboro
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - West 12th Street will be closing in Owensboro for road repairs. According to the Street Department, that closure will be on West 12th Street from Cedar Street to Walnut Street. The closure is so construction crews can repair concrete. It is expected to last three to...
Downtown Evansville to host ‘Santa Stroll’ event
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Downtown Evansville is hosting a holiday event Friday to showcase its holiday spirit with a traveling event. Starting on Riverside Drive and Main Street, the public is invited to an event to walk or drive down the street to see Christmas lights and decorations called the “Santa Stroll,” presented by Riverside Capital Management Group.
Evansville Basketball Academy set to close location in January
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Basketball Academy will soon be closing its doors at its current location. EBA officials made the announcement on their Facebook page on Sunday. The location on Kotter Avenue in Evansville has served as the host for several basketball games, training sessions, small group classes...
Traffic Alert: Road closure starting Monday in Owensboro on W. 12th St.
Affidavit: California woman arrested after 90 pounds of marijuana sent to Evansville. ‘That’s the moment I knew they weren’t asleep’: Daughter remembers parents lost in tornado. Updated: 6 hours ago. ‘That’s the moment I knew they weren’t asleep’: Daughter remembers parents lost in tornado.
Last LST original crew member dies at 100-years-old
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The last living original crew member of the LST 325 has passed away. According to Chris Donahue, Director of the USS LST Ship Memorial Incorporation, original LST 325 crew member Richard Martin died Monday in Pennsylvania. Martin had just celebrated his 100th birthday on November 22.
Walker Hayes coming to Ford Center spring 2023
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Walker Hayes is bringing his Duck Buck Tour to the Ford Center this spring. According to a social media post, Hayes will be in concert in Evansville on April 20. Special guests Ingrid Andress and Breland will also be a part of the show. Officials say...
ROMP Festival set for summer 2023
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Officials with ROMP Festival have announced their 2023 lineup for their 20th annual event. According to a social media post, the bluegrass festival is set for June 21-24 at Yellow Creek Park in Owensboro. Headliners of ROMP 2023 include the Old Crow Medicine Show, Hall of...
Fire destroys home in Henderson Co.
HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A fire destroyed a home along the 8400 block of Dixon 1 Rd. on Monday night. Cairo Fire Chief Keith Phillips said a family left their home around 3:30 p.m., and at 6:15, crews were dispatched. Phillips said he was the first person on the...
One year later: Western Kentucky communities honor tornado victims
DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WFIE) - Saturday marked one year since an EF-4 tornado reached the Tri-State, killing 28 people in the area of Dawson Springs and Bremen. Survivors got together across western Kentucky on Saturday to remember those who didn’t make it out of the storm, and to remember the struggles of the past year.
Avian flu confirmed in Gibson Co. water birds
GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The avian influenza has been confirmed in snow geese and water birds from Gibson County. According to a press release, after diagnostic testing on dead birds was done at the National Veterinary Services Lab, they discovered they carried the avain flu. The Indiana Department of...
EPD: Judson Street murder suspect identified
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police have identified a suspect in a murder that took place Sunday morning on Judson Street. According to a press release, 23-year-old Kentar Collins has been identified as the murder suspect of a shooting that happened Sunday on Judson Street. Officials say detectives were able...
Sheriff-elect tries to capture Grinch in Princeton
PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - The Grinch was caught on camera Sunday afternoon in Princeton, Indiana. It’s from the Virtual Railfan web cam around 4:30 p.m. Dave Kunkel captured the video. It shows Sheriff-elect Bruce Vanoven trying to get the Grinch into custody near the Princeton Depot. There’s no word...
Crews respond to mobile home fire in Fort Branch
FORT BRANCH, Ind. (WFIE) - Gibson County Dispatch confirms that crews responded to a report of a structure fire on Sunday night. Dispatch says it happened on the 500 block of South Railroad Street in Fort Branch. The call originally came in around 9 p.m. Firefighters told our 14 News...
Tell City streets to get repairs after city receives nearly $900k grant
TELL CITY, Ind. (WFIE) - Streets in Tell City are set to get a makeover, all thanks to a new grant. City officials say they’ve been approved for nearly $900,000 from the Indiana Community Crossing Matching grant. It’s the second time they’ve gotten the funds. Officials say...
