For “I Wanna Dance With Somebody” executive producer Clive Davis, it was paramount to get Whitney Houston’s story right. The iconic record producer — who has lived long enough to discover Houston in a Newark club, produce the most awarded female singer of all time and oversee Houston’s biopic a decade after her tragic death — wanted to showcase Houston as an artist, first and foremost. “The two attempts at biography that were previously done — there was a TV broadcast and there was a documentary — never touched the surface of who Whitney was,” Davis told Variety at the...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 9 MINUTES AGO