Related
Adele Kissed Boyfriend Rich Paul Mid-Performance At Her Vegas Show, And It's Super Cute
This residency is already amazing.
ABC News
Ariana Grande shares new photos with husband Dalton Gomez
Ariana Grande is giving fans a life update in photos. The singer and star of the upcoming "Wicked" film shared a rare look at her life as of late, posting photos of her dog and her husband Dalton Gomez on Instagram. The first photo in the carousel shows Grande smiling...
Tish Cyrus Debuts Romance With Dominic Purcell After Billy Ray Cyrus Announces Engagement
Watch: Tish Cyrus Debuts Romance With Prison Break Star Dominic Purcell. Tish Cyrus is ready for a second chance at love. More than seven months after filing for divorce from Billy Ray Cyrus, the 55-year-old manager appears to have moved on with a new man. On Nov 27, Tish took...
‘Sister Wives’: Christine Brown Throws Shade at Robyn in New TikTok Video About Cereal
Christine Brown posts a video of herself eating cereal, and 'Sister Wives' immediately understood it was shade meant for her ex-sister wife, Robyn Brown. We'll break down the cereal scandal here.
Elle
Ariana Grande Posts First Photo of Her and Dalton Gomez Posing Together in 5 Months
How Ariana Grande Went From Nickelodeon Star to Pop Icon How Ariana Grande Went From Nickelodeon Star to Pop Icon. Ariana Grande has been diligently and quietly working on the film adaptation of Wicked for months, but the singer popped back on Instagram today to give fans a very rare look at her marriage. Grande shared a captionless post featuring multiple photos of her husband Dalton Gomez, including one of them together. In the new photo, Grande appears with her blonde hair for her role as Glinda.
Heidi Klum Celebrates Thanksgiving With Rare Photo of Her Children
Heidi Klum is celebrating Thanksgiving with all four of her children–and she couldn't be happier about it. The America's Got Talent star took to Instagram to share a few sweet photos with her family, including one rare snap of all four of her kids. The first image in the...
‘Million Dollar Listing L.A.’ Star Josh Flagg Is Ready to Marry His Much Younger Boyfriend
Real estate powerhouse and reality star Josh Flagg knows his way around a decadent mansion. For 14 seasons, fans have watched the Los Angeles native sell luxury homes on Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles. But while Josh sold mansions to A-listers like Adam Levine, Shonda Rhimes, and Steve Aoki, fans have become even more interested in his personal life.
See How Christina Hall Transformed Pre-Teen Daughter Taylor's Bedroom: 'Coming Together'
Christina Hall shares her 12-year-old daughter with ex Tarek El Moussa Christina Hall is showing off her 12-year-old daughter's chic new space. On Saturday, the Christina in the Country star shared some glimpses of daughter Taylor's bedroom, which the HGTV personality has been doing some redecorating work on. The tween's space looks neat and peaceful in neutrals, with her name in big trendy lettering on the wall. "Taylor's room coming together 💕," the mom of three, 39, captioned the Instagram Reel. "She wanted white chevron walls with a swinging...
Drew Scott and Linda Phan’s Marriage Is a Fairytale! See His Quotes About Finding Lasting Love
Property Brothers star Drew Scott and his wife, Linda Phan, are so happy they found each other. The couple, who wed in 2018, are still over the moon about their marriage and their roles as parents to their adorable son, Parker James. The home design expert’s sweet quotes about love will make you melt!
‘I Wanna Dance With Somebody’ Cast and Crew on Honoring Whitney Houston’s Legacy: ‘We Wanted to Get It Right’
For “I Wanna Dance With Somebody” executive producer Clive Davis, it was paramount to get Whitney Houston’s story right. The iconic record producer — who has lived long enough to discover Houston in a Newark club, produce the most awarded female singer of all time and oversee Houston’s biopic a decade after her tragic death — wanted to showcase Houston as an artist, first and foremost. “The two attempts at biography that were previously done — there was a TV broadcast and there was a documentary — never touched the surface of who Whitney was,” Davis told Variety at the...
WUSA
'The Voice' Finale: Blake Shelton Performs With Bodie, Brayden Lape and Bryce Leatherwood
When it comes to a season finale of The Voice, Blake Shelton is always a busy man -- and season 22 was no different, with three of Team Blake's performers left among the Top 5 finalists!. Blake took the stage during Tuesday's live show to perform with his "Three Bs":...
WUSA
'The Voice' Finale: Bodie's Moving Performance Leaves Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Speechless
Bodie has delivered show-stopping performances throughout season 22 of The Voice -- and the first night of the finale was no different!. The 29-year-old California native and fan favorite took the stage on Monday for a performance of "Gratitude" by Brandon Lake dedicated to his three kids that brought all four coaches to their feet -- and moved Gwen Stefani to tears.
WUSA
Kelly Clarkson and Girl Named Tom Return for 'The Voice' Season 22 Finale
Kelly Clarkson made her return to The Voice stage with a show-stopping performance during Tuesday's live finale!. After taking season 22 off, Kelly took the stage during the finale to perform a solo version of her holiday duet with Ariana Grande, "Santa Can't You Hear Me?" Kelly returns to The...
WUSA
'The Voice': Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani on Their Last Season Together (Exclusive)
The Voice coaches think season 22 was one of their best yet!. "I felt like we had the best Top 10 that I've seen on the show," said coach John Legend ahead of night one of the two-night finale event on Monday. "They were extremely talented, extremely fun to work with, and I was inspired. It's nice when we get inspired by the artist you're working with."
WUSA
Bryce Leatherwood Opens Up About 'The Voice' Win and Making Blake Shelton Proud (Exclusive)
Bryce Leatherwood is the newest winner of The Voice!. The country singer was announced as the winner of season 22 of the NBC singing competition, beating out fellow Team Blake Shelton singers bodie and Brayden Lape, as well as Team Camila Cabello's Morgan Myles and Team John Legend's Omar Jose Cardona for the title.
WUSA
'The White Lotus' Season 2: Beatrice Grannò on How Mia and Lucia Won in the End (Exclusive)
Season 2 of The White Lotus has officially come to a close -- but not before wrapping things up for the many visitors to the Sicilian resort, where two best friends, Mia (Beatrice Grannò) and Lucia (Simona Tabasco), added to the chaos that unfolded on creator Mike White's social satire.
Jenelle Evans Twins With Lookalike Daughter Ensley, 5, On Adorable ‘Field Trip’: Photo
Her mother’s daughter! Jenelle Evans once again twinned with her mini me daughter, 5-year-old Ensley Eason, in a set of pics from a “field trip” to Medieval Times! The cover photo of the Friday, December 9 Instagram post showed the Teen Mom 2 star, 28, snuggling up with Ensley and son Kaiser Griffith, 8, as they happily posed in front of the iconic family destination. Jenelle wore a pair of glasses and a huge smile alongside her kids, with Ensley looking like a mirror image of her mother. Her long brunette locks fell down around her shoulders in gorgeous mermaid waves in the first two selfies of the five-photo carousel.
Maren Morris’ Honest Quotes About Motherhood While Raising Her and Ryan Hurd’s Son Hayes
From C-sections to clapbacks! Maren Morris has been opening up about motherhood since giving birth to her and Ryan Hurd's son, Hayes, in March 2020. “Hayes Andrew Hurd,” the country singer wrote via Instagram when the infant arrived. “3/23/20." The news came five months after the Texas native debuted her baby bump. "The irony is just […]
19 Fan Reactions To The New Teaser Trailer For "That '90s Show"
Some people are excited to return to Point Place, Wisconsin. Others are keeping their expectations low.
WUSA
Blake Shelton Surprises 'The Voice' Alums Worth the Wait With Grand Ole Opry Performance
Blake Shelton continues to support his Team Blake singers long after their season of The Voice!. The country star surprised mother-daughter trio Worth the Wait -- who made it to the live shows on season 19 with Team Blake -- with a FaceTime call as they performed a pop-up show at his Ole Red bar on Sunday night.
