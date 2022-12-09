Read full article on original website
Michigan's Department of Transportation is cutting back on road salt
Good morning. I'm Rob Schmitz. Millions of Americans are bracing for winter storm Diaz. And when you get the alert for a snowstorm, the first thing you may do is look for some salt to make your driveway, well, more drivable. The Michigan D.O.T. is trying to cut back on using salt on roads. Their solution - beet juice. That's right. Officials say using beet juice mixed with salt helps maintain the ecosystem and protect the infrastructure while treating the roads. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.
Why gas prices are plummeting in Washtenaw County and statewide
Gas prices in Washtenaw County and across the state are continuing to tumble. Prices at the pump are down $0.83 just in the past month. AAA says the price at the pump fell $0.20 a gallon this week for the second consecutive week. AAA Michigan spokesperson Adrienne Woodland says the...
Bill Kandler to lead Capitol Commission
After years of continuous leadership, the Michigan State Capitol Commission is changing hands. The commission is responsible for managing and maintaining the state capitol building and grounds. At Monday’s meeting, the group unanimously voted current commissioner Bill Kandler as its new chair. Kandler, who has also been a lobbyist...
