Heather Gay is shouting, "Skol!" to her Below Deck Adventure experience -- and (soon) to season 3 of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City. "Especially in the last two years, just any opportunity that crosses my path, I say, 'Yes!' Yes, a thousand times yes to, because I never anticipated having any opportunities across my path, let alone someone saying, 'Do you have seven friends that would want to go on a yacht in Norway?'" Heather shares with ET ahead of the conclusion of her Scandinavian excursion on Below Deck Adventure, airing Tuesday on Bravo.

