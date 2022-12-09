ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highland Park, TX

Listed At $4.95 Million, This Phenomenal Transitional Home In Highland Park Texas Provides Effortlessly Entertainment And Premium Furniture

luxury-houses.net
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFAA

Two unclaimed $1M Mega Millions bought in Texas will soon expire

DALLAS — Editor's note: The video published above is a WFAA report from July when the winning tickets were drawn. A pair of $1 million-winning tickets from the July 29 drawing remain unclaimed, according to the Texas Lottery. The two tickets were bought in the Dallas-Fort Worth and Houston areas.
TEXAS STATE
Greyson F

Popular Texas Burger Chain Opens New Spot in Town

A fast-food burger restaurant out of Texas has opened a new spot in town.Photo byCarlos Davila Cepeda/UnsplashonUnsplash. Who doesn’t like a good burger? Whether on a long road trip and in need of some physical refueling or heading home from work and not feeling like spending time in the kitchen, a good burger just hits differently. It’s that classic kick of Americana that will always and forever be delicious. It is also why there are so many fast-food chains out there that specialize in offering up burgers. People just can’t get enough of them. And now, one popular burger chain that has pushed its way here out of Texas has opened another spot in metro Phoenix.
MESA, AZ
News Radio 710 KEEL

Shocking Picture Of Massive Storm That Passed From ETX Into Shreveport

Texas and Louisiana experienced a day that is being described by national media as a "tornado outbreak". Though not everything has been confirmed, there have been plenty of reports of tornadoes from the DFW area through the Shreveport and Bossier areas. Radar indicated, radar confirmed, storm spotter confirmed, and so on. There are damage reports now, especially in the Keachi and Waskom areas.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Baton Rouge Business Report

Mattress Mack makes another big bet in Louisiana

Houston furniture magnate Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale made another monster sports bet in Louisiana today, this time in conjunction with the opening of the renovated Horseshoe Casino in Westlake next door to Lake Charles, USA Today Network reports. Caesars spent hundreds of millions rebuilding and renovating the property...
LOUISIANA STATE
B93

Largest Liquid Fentanyl Bust Ever Just Happened in Texas

U.S. Border Control Agents and Nueces County Criminal Interdiction Unit seized a record amount of liquid fentanyl during a routine traffic stop near Corpus Christi on December 2nd, 2022. This past September, Texas Border control Agents seized a record amount of Meth. Agents found an incredible 3 gallons of liquid...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
texasbreaking.com

Texan Families Eligible for $1.4B Pandemic Food Benefits – Gov. Abbott

Governor Greg Abbott announced recently that Texas families with children would receive a fifth round of federal Pandemic Electronic Benefits Transfer (P-EBT) after the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) received approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Around 3.5 million qualified children will receive a total of $1.4...
TEXAS STATE
Ash Jurberg

Whataburger is giving away $2 million. Here is how to apply for a grant

Popular San Antonio based burger company Whataburger has announced it is giving away $2 million as part of its commitment to serving local communities. They are giving away over "$2 million in scholarships to eligible students across its 14-state footprint for the 2023-2024 academic year through the company's two scholarship programs—the Whataburger Feeding Student Success Scholarship and the Whataburger Family Foundation Scholarship."
SAN ANTONIO, TX
orangeandbluepress.com

$391 One-Time Payment For Each Child in Texas This Month; Gov. Greg Abbott Says

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced that each eligible child in the state will receive a one-time payment of $391 this month in food pandemic benefits. Texas is one of the states in the country that participates in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits. This is intended for low-income families, persons with disabilities, seniors, and other individuals based on the qualifications set by the state and its governing agency.

Comments / 0

Community Policy