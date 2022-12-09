Listed At $4.95 Million, This Phenomenal Transitional Home In Highland Park Texas Provides Effortlessly Entertainment And Premium Furniture

Read full article on original website
Two unclaimed $1M Mega Millions bought in Texas will soon expire
DALLAS — Editor's note: The video published above is a WFAA report from July when the winning tickets were drawn. A pair of $1 million-winning tickets from the July 29 drawing remain unclaimed, according to the Texas Lottery. The two tickets were bought in the Dallas-Fort Worth and Houston areas.
Popular Texas Burger Chain Opens New Spot in Town
A fast-food burger restaurant out of Texas has opened a new spot in town.Photo byCarlos Davila Cepeda/UnsplashonUnsplash. Who doesn’t like a good burger? Whether on a long road trip and in need of some physical refueling or heading home from work and not feeling like spending time in the kitchen, a good burger just hits differently. It’s that classic kick of Americana that will always and forever be delicious. It is also why there are so many fast-food chains out there that specialize in offering up burgers. People just can’t get enough of them. And now, one popular burger chain that has pushed its way here out of Texas has opened another spot in metro Phoenix.
Central Texas restaurant ranked among the top German eateries to eat at in America
Some of the best foods in Texas are the staples, steak, Tex-Mex, barbecue among others, but did you know that a Central Texas town is home to one of the top German eateries in the country?
Food Stamps Schedule: Texas (Lone Star Card) Benefits for December 2022 and Where To Get SNAP EBT Discounts
Texas SNAP benefits are administered by the Texas Health and Human Services Commission and distributed once per month to Texas Lone Star Cards -- the state's EBT card. Benefits, including December's...
Was this your ticket? $225,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold in East Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — Winning is the name of the game this time of the year in Texas as the Dallas Cowboys push toward the playoffs and high school football nears its end, but someone playing a different game is keeping the winning up on their end, thanks to the lottery.
Report by Texas nonprofit reveals tens of thousands of Texans are arrested unnecessarily despite Texas law
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A study conducted by Texas Appleseed, a nonprofit based in Austin, Texas, reveals that despite a cite-and-release law passed by the state legislature in 2007, more than 15,000 people in Texas have been unnecessarily arrested for minor offenses. The study compiled data from 2019 as it...
Shocking Picture Of Massive Storm That Passed From ETX Into Shreveport
Texas and Louisiana experienced a day that is being described by national media as a "tornado outbreak". Though not everything has been confirmed, there have been plenty of reports of tornadoes from the DFW area through the Shreveport and Bossier areas. Radar indicated, radar confirmed, storm spotter confirmed, and so on. There are damage reports now, especially in the Keachi and Waskom areas.
Texas bakery ranked among best in the world for its brownies: report
Brownies are one of the gifts to the world that will continue giving until the sun decides not to shine anymore because if you're having a bad day, eating a freshly baked brownie will turn that frown upside in a snap.
Mattress Mack makes another big bet in Louisiana
Houston furniture magnate Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale made another monster sports bet in Louisiana today, this time in conjunction with the opening of the renovated Horseshoe Casino in Westlake next door to Lake Charles, USA Today Network reports. Caesars spent hundreds of millions rebuilding and renovating the property...
Largest Liquid Fentanyl Bust Ever Just Happened in Texas
U.S. Border Control Agents and Nueces County Criminal Interdiction Unit seized a record amount of liquid fentanyl during a routine traffic stop near Corpus Christi on December 2nd, 2022. This past September, Texas Border control Agents seized a record amount of Meth. Agents found an incredible 3 gallons of liquid...
This Oklahoma Town has Been Named the Ugliest City in the Entire Sooner State
First let me say, don't shoot the messenger. I didn't call this the ugliest town in Oklahoma, I'm just letting you know what's being said and reported. After all, I actually live in this city. I will say there is some truth to this, as much as that hurts to say. My hometown certainly isn't going to win any beauty contests any day soon.
This Small Texas Town Was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.
For residents of Texas, it comes as no surprise that this is truly one of the best places to live. From scenic rural landscapes to natural wonders and an incredible amount of charming towns and cities, who wouldn’t want to settle down in the Lone Star State?
Arctic cold for Christmas? Here's what we know about next week's front
After an unseasonably humid and warm December stretch, those wishing for a winter wonderland in time for Dec. 25 may just get it.
Texas Man Tries To Break Into Church But Gets Instant Karma
The suspect was taken into custody.
Oysters harvested from southeastern Galveston Bay recalled after dozens of people report illness
Did you buy Texas oysters or harvest from Galveston Bay between Nov. 17 and Dec. 7? If the oysters are from TX 1, you'll want to throw them out.
Texan Families Eligible for $1.4B Pandemic Food Benefits – Gov. Abbott
Governor Greg Abbott announced recently that Texas families with children would receive a fifth round of federal Pandemic Electronic Benefits Transfer (P-EBT) after the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) received approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Around 3.5 million qualified children will receive a total of $1.4...
Whataburger is giving away $2 million. Here is how to apply for a grant
Popular San Antonio based burger company Whataburger has announced it is giving away $2 million as part of its commitment to serving local communities. They are giving away over "$2 million in scholarships to eligible students across its 14-state footprint for the 2023-2024 academic year through the company's two scholarship programs—the Whataburger Feeding Student Success Scholarship and the Whataburger Family Foundation Scholarship."
Cases of canine flu surge in Texas, what to watch out for
Cases of canine influenza are surging in Texas. A Veterinary Medicine Professor explains what to look out for and how to protect your pup.
$391 One-Time Payment For Each Child in Texas This Month; Gov. Greg Abbott Says
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced that each eligible child in the state will receive a one-time payment of $391 this month in food pandemic benefits. Texas is one of the states in the country that participates in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits. This is intended for low-income families, persons with disabilities, seniors, and other individuals based on the qualifications set by the state and its governing agency.
