Weslaco, TX

KRGV

Sheriff’s office: Suspect robs and assaults clerk at drive-thru near Mission

The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in identifying and locating the suspect of an aggravated robbery near Mission. Deputies with the sheriff’s office responded to a report of an aggravated robbery Friday at around 8 p.m. at the Servi Express Drive Thru, located on south of 8-Mile Line Road on Bentsen Palm Road, according to a news release.
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

BPD: Woman had stab wounds; Man charged with kidnapping

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man was arrested in Brownsville and charged with kidnapping after he allegedly dragged a woman by the hair into a vehicle, authorities said. Reynaldo Alvarado, 33, was taken into custody around 5 a.m. Dec. 9, at the 100 block of Alton Gloor Boulevard, according to the Brownsville Police Department. On […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
KLST/KSAN

CCSO: Man denies knowing about the $49K in his car

SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A driver stopped in San Benito with nearly $50,000 told deputies he didn’t know anything about the cash, authorities said. A Cameron County Sheriff’s Office deputy with a K9 unit and seized up to $49,400 during a traffic stop Dec. 9 in San Benito at northbound I-9 after a traffic […]
SAN BENITO, TX
ValleyCentral

Sheriff: Crack cocaine seized from vehicle in Cameron Park

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A traffic stop in Cameron Park led to the seizure of 33 plastic baggies filled with crack cocaine, according to the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office. Ricardo Rodriguez, 56, of Brownsville, was arrested Dec. 9 and charged with manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, a 1st degree felony, the sheriff’s office announced Sunday. […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Crash on expressway exit ramp, driver flees on foot

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Police are investigating a single-vehicle accident that took place Monday evening on a westbound exit ramp in Harlingen. The car crashed on Expressway 83 Bass Boulevard exit ramp, according to Sgt. Larry Moore with Harlingen Police Department. Moore told ValleyCentral the driver fled on foot. The suspect was arrested about one […]
HARLINGEN, TX
borderreport.com

Border Patrol lays to rest agent who died in ATV crash

PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — U.S. Border Patrol Agent Raul Gonzalez was laid to rest during a funeral service Monday morning. U.S. Customs and Border Protection and other law enforcement officials gathered for the service at Palm Valley Memorial Gardens in Pharr. Agents on horseback and on ATVs were among those who honored the fallen agent, who died while on duty Dec. 7.
PHARR, TX
sbnewspaper.com

Locals arrested in separate incidents

On November 22, Cameron County Sheriff’s Investigators, along with Homeland Security Investigations and the Cameron County District Attorney’s Office, executed a Federal Arrest Warrant for Juan Jose Cindo. Cindo Resides at the 100 Block of Rebecca Lane in San Benito. At the residence, investigators detained Juan Jose Cindo,...
SAN BENITO, TX
kurv.com

Reviews Conclude Numerous Security Lapses Led To Deadly Escape Of Convicted Killer From Hidalgo

Two investigations into a Texas prison inmate’s escape from a prisoner transport bus, which resulted in the killings of a family of five, found a multitude of security lapses that led to his getaway. Both the internal and independent investigations found that correctional officers at the Hughes Unit failed to conduct proper inmate strip searches and failed to properly apply restraints.
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

San Benito man sentenced after smuggling migrants in fruit truck

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A San Benito man was ordered to federal prison on Thursday after conspiring to transport undocumented migrants within the United States. Elias Lopez III, 35, pleaded guilty to his role in smuggling near the Sarita checkpoint on Dec. 10, 2021, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Southern District […]
SAN BENITO, TX
KRGV

DPS: Man killed in Brownsville auto-pedestrian crash

EDITOR'S NOTE: This story was updated Friday at 10:30 a.m. with the victim's identity. A man was hit and killed in Brownsville early Thursday morning, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. DPS troopers responded to FM 511 north of Florida Road in response to the crash that occurred...
BROWNSVILLE, TX

