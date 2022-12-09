The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in identifying and locating the suspect of an aggravated robbery near Mission. Deputies with the sheriff’s office responded to a report of an aggravated robbery Friday at around 8 p.m. at the Servi Express Drive Thru, located on south of 8-Mile Line Road on Bentsen Palm Road, according to a news release.

HIDALGO COUNTY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO