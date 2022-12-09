Read full article on original website
Sheriff’s office: Suspect robs and assaults clerk at drive-thru near Mission
The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in identifying and locating the suspect of an aggravated robbery near Mission. Deputies with the sheriff’s office responded to a report of an aggravated robbery Friday at around 8 p.m. at the Servi Express Drive Thru, located on south of 8-Mile Line Road on Bentsen Palm Road, according to a news release.
BPD: Woman had stab wounds; Man charged with kidnapping
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man was arrested in Brownsville and charged with kidnapping after he allegedly dragged a woman by the hair into a vehicle, authorities said. Reynaldo Alvarado, 33, was taken into custody around 5 a.m. Dec. 9, at the 100 block of Alton Gloor Boulevard, according to the Brownsville Police Department. On […]
CCSO: Man denies knowing about the $49K in his car
SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A driver stopped in San Benito with nearly $50,000 told deputies he didn’t know anything about the cash, authorities said. A Cameron County Sheriff’s Office deputy with a K9 unit and seized up to $49,400 during a traffic stop Dec. 9 in San Benito at northbound I-9 after a traffic […]
Sheriff: Crack cocaine seized from vehicle in Cameron Park
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A traffic stop in Cameron Park led to the seizure of 33 plastic baggies filled with crack cocaine, according to the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office. Ricardo Rodriguez, 56, of Brownsville, was arrested Dec. 9 and charged with manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, a 1st degree felony, the sheriff’s office announced Sunday. […]
Police: Gunshot accidental but man tried to claim it was a drive-by shooting
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man with a single gunshot wound to the abdomen was the victim of an accidental shooting Sept. 30 in Brownsville. However, police alleged the man with the gun had falsely claimed to investigators that the gunshot happened because of a drive-by shooting and he now faces additional charges, according to […]
Crash on expressway exit ramp, driver flees on foot
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Police are investigating a single-vehicle accident that took place Monday evening on a westbound exit ramp in Harlingen. The car crashed on Expressway 83 Bass Boulevard exit ramp, according to Sgt. Larry Moore with Harlingen Police Department. Moore told ValleyCentral the driver fled on foot. The suspect was arrested about one […]
Former San Juan police officer sentenced in crash that seriously injured one
SAN JUAN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A former officer with the San Juan Police Department was sentenced after a major crash that left one seriously injured. Ricardo Daniel Martinez was sentenced to 10 years with the Community Supervision and Corrections Department on Dec. 9, according to Hidalgo County records. Martinez was also ordered to serve 60 […]
Punishment Handed Down Against Ex-San Juan Cop In Intoxication Assault Case
Two months in jail plus 10 years of probation is the punishment against a former San Juan police officer stemming from a drunk driving wreck that left a woman seriously injured. The sentence against 29-year-old Ricardo Daniel Sanchez Martinez comes a little more than a year after the violent crash,...
CCSO: Man detained at port of entry; 75 lbs of marijuana seized
LOS INDIOS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man was taken into custody for allegedly attempting to smuggle several packages in a vehicle through a port of entry in Los Indios, deputies said. Benjamin Rodriguez, 33, was arrested on Dec. 8, on charges of possession of marijuana, according to a news release by Cameron County Sheriff Eric […]
Weslaco PD: Physical struggle in traffic stop; police uncover heroin, meth
WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man was arrested in Weslaco after a physical struggle, police allege, in a traffic stop that resulted in the seizure of black tar heroin and crystal methamphetamine. Ricardo Castellano, 37, was taken into custody at 12:16 p.m. Friday on multiple charges, including resisting arrest and local warrants for assault and […]
Ex-Starr County D.A.’s Office Employee To Make First Court Appearance On Human Smuggling Charges
A Starr County District Attorney’s Office vehicle was used nearly 50 times in the past six months to transport undocumented immigrants through Texas. That’s according to a criminal complaint stemming from the arrests last week of the county’s crime victims coordinator, Bernice Annette Garza, and two other people.
Deputies: Kidnapped man saved in traffic stop after being held for ransom
MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Deputies with the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office rescued a man who had allegedly been kidnapped and held for ransom, according to a criminal complaint. According to authorities, the rescue followed a traffic stop on the suspect who had the man in his truck. Mateo Garza, 46, of Rio Grande City, was […]
Border Patrol lays to rest agent who died in ATV crash
PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — U.S. Border Patrol Agent Raul Gonzalez was laid to rest during a funeral service Monday morning. U.S. Customs and Border Protection and other law enforcement officials gathered for the service at Palm Valley Memorial Gardens in Pharr. Agents on horseback and on ATVs were among those who honored the fallen agent, who died while on duty Dec. 7.
Man in critical condition after being hit by car while jaywalking, Brownsville police say
A man is in critical condition after Brownsville police say he was struck by a vehicle while jaywalking, police said. The unidentified man was walking “diagonally” across the 800 block of International Boulevard Tuesday at around 6:11 p.m. when he was hit, according to Brownsville police spokesman Martin Sandoval.
Locals arrested in separate incidents
On November 22, Cameron County Sheriff’s Investigators, along with Homeland Security Investigations and the Cameron County District Attorney’s Office, executed a Federal Arrest Warrant for Juan Jose Cindo. Cindo Resides at the 100 Block of Rebecca Lane in San Benito. At the residence, investigators detained Juan Jose Cindo,...
BPD: Man stole woman’s car at gunpoint after getting ride from party
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Police Department’s Fugitive Task Force has arrested a man who allegedly drove off with a woman’s car, police said. Orien Garcia, 17, was taken into custody on Dec. 2 on charges of aggravated robbery and three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to information obtained from […]
Reviews Conclude Numerous Security Lapses Led To Deadly Escape Of Convicted Killer From Hidalgo
Two investigations into a Texas prison inmate’s escape from a prisoner transport bus, which resulted in the killings of a family of five, found a multitude of security lapses that led to his getaway. Both the internal and independent investigations found that correctional officers at the Hughes Unit failed to conduct proper inmate strip searches and failed to properly apply restraints.
FedEx truck with packages caught fire in Weslaco, fire department says
WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A FedEx truck with packages caught on fire in Weslaco, causing traffic delays on the expressway Monday morning. “The vehicle was a total loss,” the Weslaco Fire Department told ValleyCentral. The fire happened around 10 a.m. at the 2400 block of Western I-2 eastbound lane. The driver was able to safely […]
San Benito man sentenced after smuggling migrants in fruit truck
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A San Benito man was ordered to federal prison on Thursday after conspiring to transport undocumented migrants within the United States. Elias Lopez III, 35, pleaded guilty to his role in smuggling near the Sarita checkpoint on Dec. 10, 2021, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Southern District […]
DPS: Man killed in Brownsville auto-pedestrian crash
EDITOR'S NOTE: This story was updated Friday at 10:30 a.m. with the victim's identity. A man was hit and killed in Brownsville early Thursday morning, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. DPS troopers responded to FM 511 north of Florida Road in response to the crash that occurred...
