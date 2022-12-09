ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

landgrantholyland.com

Four-star DL and Ohio State target sets his commitment date

As the Buckeyes begin game prep for Georgia, they will soon learn their fate for a top defensive end prospect they are battling the Bulldogs for. Plus, Ohio State played host to one of the top in-state targets for 2024 this past weekend. Wilson sets commitment date. It’s been a...
COLUMBUS, OH
buckeyesports.com

Zach Harrison Accepts Reese’s Senior Bowl Invite

Ohio State defensive end Zach Harrison will participate in the Reese’s Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala., on Feb 4, the event announced on Monday. Harrison had one of his most impactful seasons this year, amassing 30 tackles (6 1/2 for loss), three sacks, three forced fumbles, four pass breakups and an interception. The Lewis Center, Ohio, native will have the opportunity to build off of those lofty statistics in the College Football Playoff, as well.
COLUMBUS, OH
buckeyesports.com

Holtmann Not Pleased With Week-Long Break For Ohio State

Although college basketball season may appear to be in full swing, things have ground to a halt for the Ohio State men’s basketball program. After defeating Rutgers on a controversial buzzer-beater by guard Tanner Holden on Dec. 8, The 23rd-ranked Buckeyes (7-2, 1-0) received an eight-day-long break prior to their next game against North Carolina in the CBS Sports Classic at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Dec. 17. While Ohio State has already seen a prolonged break this season, as the Buckeyes had a week between their game against Texas Tech in the Maui Invitation on Nov. 23 and Duke on Nov. 30, OSU head coach Chris Holtmann said he would have preferred during Big Ten play, as opposed to now.
COLUMBUS, OH
ocolly.com

Two-time All-MAC running back Tyler commits to OSU

More holes are beginning to be patched for the OSU football team, creating a slight glimpse into what the 2023 roster could look like. On Monday morning, Western Michigan running back Sean Tyler committed to OSU, becoming the second commitment for the Cowboys out of the transfer portal for the current recruiting class.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Comeback

CFB world reacts to Ohio State QB dissing Michigan legend

Desmond Howard, the 1991 Heisman Trophy winner, created headlines at the 2021 Heisman ceremony when he took a potshot at finalist C.J. Stroud, the quarterback of the Ohio State Buckeyes, the arch-rival to Howard’s Michigan Wolverines. Howard and Stroud were back in New York City on Saturday night for the 2022 Heisman Trophy ceremony. Stroud Read more... The post CFB world reacts to Ohio State QB dissing Michigan legend appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
COLUMBUS, OH
buckeyesports.com

Ohio State Guard Jacy Sheldon Remains “Week-To-Week” With Lower-Leg Injury

After missing her third consecutive game, the status of Ohio State guard Jacy Sheldon is being considered “week-to-week” with a lower-leg injury by head coach Kevin McGuff. “At this point, week-to-week is what I would tell you,” McGuff said after Sunday’s win over Michigan State. “Probably week-to-week right...
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

CJ Stroud feeling ‘blessed’ as Ohio State’s first repeat Heisman Trophy finalist in 4 decades

CJ Stroud is taking a relaxed approach to being in New York for the annual Heisman Trophy award ceremony. After all, it is his second time in the city for the same ceremony. Stroud is the first ever Buckeye to be a finalist for the award two years running since 1982, having also been named a finalist in 2021. Only winners went to the ceremony before 1982.
COLUMBUS, OH
buckeyesports.com

OSU’s Tournament Run Concludes In Regional Final

Ohio State volleyball’s deepest NCAA Tournament run since 2004 came to an end Saturday. Battling the No. 1 overall seed in the bracket, a team that beat the Buckeyes twice during the regular season in Texas, OSU fell 3-1 in the Regional Finals to the Longhorns. Making the Elite Eight was a big step for a program that had lost in the Sweet 16 each of the previous two years, however.
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Chief Meteorologist Ashlee Baracy leaving 10TV

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Chief Meteorologist Ashlee Baracy will be leaving 10TV for an exciting opportunity. Her last day will be Thursday, Dec. 15. Ashlee has been with 10TV for more than seven years and was the first female Chief Meteorologist for the station. The entire team at 10TV wishes...
COLUMBUS, OH
eastcoasttraveller.com

The Field of Giant Corn Cobs in Dublin Ohio

Each giant ear of corn stands six feet three inches tall and weighs over 1500 pounds. Columbus, Ohio, artist Malcolm Cochran created this project. Previously, Cochran was a professor of sculpture at Ohio State University. The rich agricultural history of Dublin inspired him. Cochran researched the history of the plot...
DUBLIN, OH
columbusunderground.com

The Top 10 Salons & Spas in Columbus

When you’re looking for more than just a haircut, look no further. Columbus is filled with top notch salons and spas that offer a wide variety of styling, pampering, cosmetic and self-care services that go above and beyond the norm. Our readers cast their votes for their favorite places...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Columbus doctor discusses ways to staying healthy this winter

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Respiratory illnesses and the Flu are showing no signs of slowing down this winter. OhioHealth Dr. Steve Auciello director of family medicine shares tips on how people can stay healthy during the winter months with Good Day Columbus’ Jackie Orozco and Maria Durant.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

These Ohio companies donated to election deniers' campaigns

These Ohio companies donated to election deniers’ …. These Ohio companies donated to election deniers' campaigns. Central Ohio community continues special legacy of …. Central Ohio community continues special legacy of NBC4 Firefighters 4 Kids Toy Drive. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3Bp1GeW. Columbus police to gain access to ‘nuisance’ complex’s …...
COLUMBUS, OH

