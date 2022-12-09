Although college basketball season may appear to be in full swing, things have ground to a halt for the Ohio State men’s basketball program. After defeating Rutgers on a controversial buzzer-beater by guard Tanner Holden on Dec. 8, The 23rd-ranked Buckeyes (7-2, 1-0) received an eight-day-long break prior to their next game against North Carolina in the CBS Sports Classic at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Dec. 17. While Ohio State has already seen a prolonged break this season, as the Buckeyes had a week between their game against Texas Tech in the Maui Invitation on Nov. 23 and Duke on Nov. 30, OSU head coach Chris Holtmann said he would have preferred during Big Ten play, as opposed to now.

